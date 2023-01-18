Advanced search
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:51 2023-01-18 am EST
89.35 INR   -4.34%
04:59pIndia govt switches bonds with cenbank in a cash-neutral deal
RE
03:21pCrypto collapse brings focus to digital assets' 'true value' - ex-India central bank governor
RE
11:12aIndian Central Bank Approaching End of Rate Hike Cycle
MT
India govt switches bonds with cenbank in a cash-neutral deal

01/18/2023 | 04:59pm EST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government bought back bonds maturing in 2024 from the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday, while also issuing bonds maturing in 2032 worth a similar quantum, the central bank said on Wednesday.

"The transaction involved buying back a security maturing in FY2024/25 from the Reserve Bank and issuing fresh security for equivalent market value, to make the transaction cash neutral," the RBI said in a press release.

The government bought back 6.18% bonds maturing in 2024 worth 226.10 billion rupees ($2.78 billion) at a price of 98.62 rupees while it issued 8.28% 2032 bonds worth 210.26 billion rupees to the RBI at 106.05 rupees, the release showed.

India is likely to undertake bond switch auctions with the RBI to meet its target for fiscal, traders had said on Tuesday.

Before this switch, New Delhi had switched bonds worth over 820 billion rupees this financial year, below its target of 1 trillion rupees. ($1 = 81.2680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 257 B 3 158 M 3 158 M
Net income 2023 42 698 M 525 M 525 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,65x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 367 B 4 506 M 4 506 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED5.84%4 699
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%412 995
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.23%276 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%219 234
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 237