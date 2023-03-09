Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:04:12 2023-03-09 am EST
79.95 INR    0.00%
01:16aState Bank of India Raises Over INR37 Billion Via Issuance of Bonds
MT
01:09aIndia must prepare to curb volatility risks of int'l rupee-RBI deputy gov
RE
03/08INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh triggers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India must prepare to curb volatility risks of int'l rupee-RBI deputy gov

03/09/2023 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A security guard stands next to the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India needs to gear up to manage the inevitable volatility that will emerge in the foreign exchange market as the country progresses further towards internationalisation of the rupee, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India said recently.

An international currency is one that is freely available to non-residents, essentially to settle cross-border transactions, and in the case of the rupee, this will be achieved by promoting the currency for import and export, without any limits.

But, that will make the rupee more reactive to global events and that would increase outflows, increasing volatility.

"It is now widely accepted that while internationalisation and a freer capital account comes with its own set of benefits, it is not without risks," M. Rajeshwar Rao said.

"Freer capital flows come with their own set of challenges, the primary one being that of volatility and we need to gear up to manage that."

Rao did not expand on how to manage the volatility in his comments, which were part of his keynote address at a conference organised by the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI) on Sunday. The RBI published a copy of the speech on its website on Thursday.

India has increasingly aimed to promote trade denominated in rupees. Last July, the RBI introduced a new mechanism to settle international trade in rupees, aiming to promote exports and facilitate imports.

Rao said there was a "good amount of interest" in the rupee trading arrangements the RBI was putting in place. And if the central bank's efforts towards rupee-invoicing bear fruit, local exporters and importers will not need to hedge, he added.

While Rao cautioned that increasingly interconnected markets will bring greater challenges, there were also opportunities.

New frontiers will also emerge as Indian banks expand their presence in offshore markets, non-residents participate more in domestic markets, and technological changes continue to transform the way markets function, he said.

In such an environment, Rao said, the RBI remains committed to continuously move ahead steadily and in line with the changing macro-financial environment globally and domestically.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
01:16aState Bank of India Raises Over INR37 Billion Via Issuance of Bonds
MT
01:09aIndia must prepare to curb volatility risks of int'l rupee-RBI deputy gov
RE
03/08INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh triggers
RE
03/08India's Broad Money Suppy in Two Weeks Ended Feb. 24 Climbs 9.5%
MT
03/08INDIA BONDS-India bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh triggers
RE
03/08India's money laundering rules to apply to crypto trade - gov't notification
RE
03/08India's 1-yr, 10-yr govt bond yield curve inverts for first time since May 2015
RE
03/08India must limit H1 bond sales to 55% of annual goal, sell more long-end debt - traders
RE
03/08India's cenbank may set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.96%-7.45% band - Reuters poll
RE
03/08India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 257 B 3 137 M 3 137 M
Net income 2023 42 698 M 521 M 521 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,74x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 328 B 4 006 M 4 006 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 51 825
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 79,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh V. Upadhya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Veni Thapar Independent Director
Subrata Das Non-Executive Director
P R Rajagopal Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-9.41%4 006
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.50%408 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.36%264 127
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%216 298
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.93%168 637
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 285