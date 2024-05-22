BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm posted a nearly 3% fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its payments and financial services business after the central bank shut down its banking unit.

The Reserve Bank of India had ordered Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or digital wallets from March, raising concerns about revenue from the company's main payments business.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)