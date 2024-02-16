MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The State Bank of India has asked the Reserve Bank of India for a reduction in the cash reserve ratio that needs to be maintained for green deposits, Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Friday. (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
