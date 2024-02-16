Bank of India Limited (the Bank) is an India-based bank. Its segments include Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking Operations and Retail Banking Operations. The Treasury Operations segment includes the investment portfolio, such as dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and forex operations. The Wholesale Banking Operations segment includes all advances, which are not included under retail banking. The Retail Banking Operations segment includes exposures, which fulfil two criteria, including exposure (the maximum aggregate exposure of approximately five crore rupees), and the total annual turnover is less than approximately 50 crore rupees, which means the average turnover of the last three years in case of existing entities and projected turnover in case of new entities. It has over 5105 branches in India, including specialized branches. Its subsidiaries include BOI Shareholding Limited and BOI Star Investment Managers Private Limited, among others.

Sector Banks