India's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 demonetisation

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on
Monday upheld the legality of the government decision in 2016
to demonetise 86% of the country's cash in circulation, saying
the decision was taken in consultation with the central bank and
followed due process.
A five-judge bench of the country's top court passed the
verdict by a majority on a batch of petitions questioning the
move. One out of the five judges wrote a dissenting opinion.
"The...notification dated 8th November 2016 does not
suffer from any flaws in the decision-making process," Justice B
R Gavai, one of the four judges who agreed on the decision, said
in a written opinion.
The petitioners included lawyers, a political party,
co-operative banks and individuals.
India's former finance minister, P Chidambaram was among
the lawyers who argued against the note ban measure.
In November, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
personally led the shock move to outlaw 86% of the cash in
circulation to target undeclared "black money" and
fight corruption.
But the move, widely known as demonetisation, badly hurt
India’s cash-dependent economy. Hundreds of thousands of people
lined up outside banks for days to exchange their cash savings
for legal tender.
Despite the chaos caused, many people supported
demonetisation after Modi framed the decision as a fight for the
poor against the corrupt rich.
Some of the petitioners had argued that the
recommendation to ban or declare any series of banknotes invalid
should have come from the Reserve Bank of India and not
from the government.
India's main opposition Congress party said Monday's
decision by the top court said nothing about the impact of
demonetisation, which the party called a "a singularly
disastrous move."
"The majority Supreme Court verdict deals with the
limited issue of the process of decision-making, not with its
outcomes," Jairam Ramesh, the party's spokesperson said in a
statement.
