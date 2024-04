MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's monetary policy committee held the key repo rate unchanged for a seventh straight policy meeting on Friday as it awaited a sustained fall in inflation towards its 4% target, with economic growth also remaining robust.

The Reserve Bank of India kept the main lending rate unchanged at 6.5%, in line with expectations. The repo rate was raised by a total of 250 basis points between May 2022 and February 2023.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Savio D'Souza)