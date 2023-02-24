Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Feb 17 week

advances in the week ended Feb. 17, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 124.25 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 17, compared with 24.01 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.7260 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))