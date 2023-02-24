Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Bank of India Limited
  News
  Summary
    BANKINDIA   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(BANKINDIA)
  Report
2023-02-24
70.10 INR   -1.48%
07:03aIndian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Feb 17 week
RE
03:44aCounting on RBI support, offshore investors build Indian rupee crosses positions - traders
RE
03:16aReserve Bank of India Minutes Reveal Board Split
MT
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Feb 17 week

02/24/2023 | 07:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Feb. 17, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 124.25 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 17, compared with 24.01 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.7260 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))


© Reuters 2023
