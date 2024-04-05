(Reuters) - India's key rate was left unchanged for a seventh straight meeting on Friday, in line with expectations, as the central bank awaited a sustained fall in inflation towards its 4% target amid robust economic growth.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), consisting of three Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and three external members, left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50%.

Five out of six members voted in favour of the rate decision while the monetary policy stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation' was retained with a majority of five votes, suggesting the panel intends to keep policy restrictive.

COMMENTARY:

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on expected lines maintained status quo on rates and stance. While low core inflation provides comfort, the uncertainty on food inflation remains a worry."

"Further, the higher U.S. yields, higher oil prices and other commodities along with possible delay in Fed's rate easing cycle will keep the MPC wary."

"Accordingly, we do not see much scope for any rate easing until the second quarter of FY25."

(Reporting by Rama Venkat; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)