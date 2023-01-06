Reducing inflation top priority for South Asian nations, says India c.bank chief

NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Taming inflation is the top
priority for South Asian countries as risks to growth and
investment outlook could rise if price pressures persist at high
levels, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das
said on Friday.
Speaking at an event organised by the International Monetary
Fund (IMF), the Indian central bank chief said policy challenges
in the region have sharpened due to the Covid-19 pandemic and
the war in Ukraine.
"While the recent softening of commodity prices and supply
chain bottlenecks should help in lowering inflation going ahead,
risks to growth and investment outlook may rise if inflation
persists at high levels," Das said.
"Prioritising price stability may therefore be the
optimal policy choice for the South Asian region in
the current context."
Das said the region's heavy dependence on imported
fossil fuels has made it vulnerable to fuel inflation while food
inflation has averaged more than 20% during the first three
quarters of 2022.
"For successful disinflation, credible monetary policy
actions accompanied by targeted supply side interventions,
fiscal trade, policy and administrative measures have become the
key instruments," he added.
Apart from inflation, Das said reducing external debt
vulnerabilities, moving focus to high productive sectors,
strengthening energy security, cooperation on greener economy
and increasing tourism were key areas of focus for the region.
REGIONAL TRADE
Earlier, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh
said India is in a relative
"bright spot"
in the world economy, but needed to leverage its existing
strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich
manufacturing exports.
Intra-regional trade in South Asia is only at one-fifth
of its potential, Das said, adding that boosting it can enhance
growth and employment opportunities for the nations in the
aftermath of the pandemic.
"The other initiatives that the RBI and government have
together initiated is the rupee settlement of international
trade," Das said.
"We are already in discussion with some of the countries
in this region to facilitate rupee settlement of cross border
trade in the South Asian region. So that is one area which has a
very big potential in the years to come."
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Writing by Swati Bhat in Mumbai;
Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Raju Gopalakrishnan)