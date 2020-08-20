Bank of Ireland : 2020 Interim Results Announcement - Presentation
2020 Interim Results Announcement
30 June 2020
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Group CEO
Francesca McDonagh
H1 2020 Summary
H1 Performance
€669m
Underlying loss
before tax
Asset Quality
€937m
IFRS 9
impairment charge
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Total income reduced 13%; lower business income and valuation item movements
Stable net interest income; NIM of 2.02%
Strong cost discipline continues; costs reduced by further 3% vs.
H1 2019
Net lending growth €0.2bn including €1.3bn of revolving credit facilities; Irish mortgage market share increased to 25%
Impairment charge of €937m, of which 60% relates to performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans; prudent and comprehensive approach
Increased NPE ratio 5.8%; credit migration in Q2 and implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework
Proven track record of working with customers to find sustainable solutions; diversified balance sheet across portfolios and geographies
Transformation
3%
Reduction in costs
Capital
13.6%
Fully loaded
CET1 ratio
Cost reduction in each of past five reporting periods; 10% lower vs. H2 2017
Launched new mobile app; strong progress against key milestones
Further Wealth and Insurance digital platforms launched
Impairment on intangible software assets €136m
Strong capital position; fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.6%, regulatory CET1 ratio 14.9%
Pre-impairmentorganic capital generation of 45bps
Completed €675m AT1 transaction in Q2
Supporting our customers during COVID-19
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Customers
Relationship Net Promoter Score (NPS) improved by 10 points from end 2019; reflecting actions taken to support customers
Over 100k payment breaks approved for personal and business customers in Ireland and the UK
Residential development lending fund increased by €0.4bn to €2bn to support homebuilding
Additional €1bn in funding for green mortgages and loans launched through the Bank of Ireland Sustainable Finance Fund to support a green recovery
Issued over 50% of all business loans under the governmentCOVID-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme since launch
Over £0.2bn of approved new lending to businesses in the UK through government guarantee schemes
Ready to support €2bn Irish Credit Guarantee Scheme
Total approved initial 3 month payment breaks as at 24 July 2020 2Includes retail business banking property exposures 3Based upon 3 month expiration / responses from c.75% of Irish customers at 24 July 2020 4Based upon 3 month expiration / responses from c.54% of UK customers at 24 July 2020
Payment Breaks
Ireland1
Mortgages
Consumer
SME2
Total
No. of accounts
21k
8k
13k
42k
Exposure
€3.1bn
€0.1bn
€2.8bn
€6.0bn
% of accounts
11%
4%
11%
9%
% of portfolio
13%
6%
30%
18%
UK1
Mortgages
Consumer
SME2
Total
No. of accounts
23k
32k
8k
63k
Exposure
€3.3bn
€0.4bn
€0.4bn
€4.1bn
% of accounts
14%
10%
16%
11%
% of portfolio
15%
12%
15%
15%
105k / €10.1bn initial 3 month payment breaks approved in Ireland (€6.0bn) and the UK (€4.1bn)
Proactively contacting customers with options at the end of initial 3 month payment break; of those customers contacted:
In Ireland, c.54% of mortgage accounts and c.62% of SME accounts have availed of a 3 month payment break extension with remainder resuming capital and interest payments3
In the UK, c.33% of mortgage accounts and less than 10% of consumer accounts have availed of a 3 month payment break extension with remainder resuming capital and interest payments4
Enabling our colleagues and communities to thrive
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Colleagues
Colleague engagement up 8 points since Q4 2019 to a high of 70%, surpassing the Global Financial Services benchmark for Engagement for the first time
87% of colleagues believe that the Group is quickly adapting to the changing ways of doing business; new ways of working established for H2 2020
Launched Family Carers Ireland 'Caring Employers' Programme
Allowance scheme for colleagues working in front line and on site locations was extended to July 2020
Colleague supports include mental and physical wellbeing app, 24/7 health support line, andCOVID-19 communications hub
Over 119k learning courses completed by colleagues in H1 2020
Communities
Proactive and regular engagement with Irish Government and state bodies to supportre-boot of Irish economy
Customers' view that Bank of Ireland 'cares about community' is a key driver of improvement in relationship NPS to June 2020
ESG progress reflected in improved Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating from 29.3 to 22.4
Fast tracking of payments to more than 1,000 SME suppliers nationwide extended for the remainder of 2020
Donated €1m in emergency funding for communities with urgent needs
Launched €3m Begin Together campaign to improve financial, physical and mental wellbeing
'Best Bank in Ireland' Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020
Economic activity has increased but uncertainties remain Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Ireland
•
13.5%
8.2%
•
5.0%
5.6%
6.0%
•
(7.0%)
2019a
2020f
2021f
•
nGDP1
Unemployment2
•
UK
7.0%
5.8%
3.8%
6.7%
•
1.5%
•
(9.5%)
2019a
2020f
2021f
nGDP1
Unemployment2
Significant contraction in our core markets March - May 2020, but high frequency data points to an improving environment in Q2 2020
Reopening of the Irish economy accelerated during Q2
€7.4bn additional fiscal stimulus announced in July to provide further support towards economic recovery
Irish government's response now c.€24bn / c.11% of GNI*
Claimants of Pandemic Unemployment Payment down to 48% of peak; supportive of continued recovery in
H2 2020
Consumer spending, investment and exports will make positive contribution to Irish GDP growth in 2021
Alert to risks such as a potential second wave and on-going Brexit uncertainties
Sources: Forecasts (July 2020) by Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit; CSO; Department of Finance; Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection; Department of Taoiseach; ONS
Annual real growth
Annual average rate
High frequency Irish data show improving trends
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Number of Pandemic Unemployment
Payment recipients; 52% below peak
650,000
550,000
450,000
350,000
250,000
07-Apr
05-May
02-Jun
30-Jun
28-Jul
BOI Economic Pulse reflects the gradual
reopening of Ireland's economy
110
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Oct-19
Jan-20
Apr-20
Jul-20
Aggregate credit and debit card spend1(€m) is now
broadly in-line with the pre-COVID level
1,600
1,500
1,400
1,300
1,200
1,100
1,000
900
800
07-Mar
03-Apr
30-Apr
27-May
23-Jun
20-Jul
Housing sentiment tracking higher
120
100
80
60
40
20
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Oct-19
Jan-20
Apr-20
Jul-20
Sources: Dept. of Employment Affairs & Social Protection; Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse; Bank of Ireland Housing Pulse; Central Bank of Ireland
1Card spend data are presented on a 7 day moving sum basis
Increasing trend to digital engagement accelerating
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Longer term trend of decline in over-the-counter branch transactions and services
(61%)
(38%)
(28%)
Branch
ATM
Cheque
nH1 2018 nH1 2019 nH1 2020
<10% branch transactions are completedover-the-counter
Mobile app now accounts for over
60% of digital traffic
+5%
+7%
39%
36%
47%
61%
64%
53%
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2020
nMobile app traffic nNon-app digital traffic
1.2m active digital users1representing c.70% of the current account base
Over 20m visits per month to digital channels
>65% of high volume product applications fulfilled digitally
4%
20%
30%
34%
65%
96%
100%
80%
70%
66%
35%
ROI
ROI
ROI
ROI
UK
UK
Current
Deposits
Credit
Personal
Deposits
Personal
accounts
cards
loans
loans
DigitisednAssisted
New current account origination journey launched H1 2020; fully digitised 100% Cloud service including biometrics
1Active digital users: customer has logged in during the past 90 days
Transformation delivering customer and cost benefits
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Key milestones delivered
• New mobile app deployment;
+19 point improvement in
mobile app Customer Effort
Delivering market leading digital platforms in Wealth and Insurance
base and strength of our franchise provide significant opportunity
Score since launch
•
Enhanced verification capability
using embedded third party API
technologies
• New card payment technology
including migration of 2m
customers
•
New relationship management
tools (Life Goals, Financial
Wellbeing)
Committed milestones
on roadmap
• Fully digitised mortgage
application process (Q3 2020)
• New digitised small business
lending proposition (Q4 2020)
• Digital payments for mobile app
(Q4 2020)
• Refreshed 'Pay to Mobile' peer-to-
Group
Pensions
Launch ofMyPension365; first customers on- boarded in H1 2020
Full digitisation and automationof end-to-endprocesses for advisers and employers
90% reductionin on- boarding times from 10 weeks to 5 days
Customers able to manage personal pension inreal-timeusing mobile, tablet or desktop
Digital Wealth and
Portal and
Insurance Advice
broker, adviser
Platforms
connectivity
• Roll-out of digital advice
• Launch of Broker portal
platform commenced
providessecure access
• Allowsend to end digital
point for external and
internal advisors
saleand fulfilment; all
•
Allows customers to
sales to be migrated onto
platform in H2 2020
accessself-service
•Digital Insurance Wallet
optionsand policy
information
launched in Dec 2019
•
Enables seamless, digital,
providing customers with
choice of provider, quick,
end-to-end fulfilment
easy purchase of general
experience for brokers
insurance
and customers
Self-servicefor product adjustments and efficient renewal
peer payment service (Q4 2020)
•
>85% of day-to-day product
journeys digitised (Q1 2021)
•
Card control features for mobile
and online customers (Q1 2021)
Forecast growth in defined
41% of insurance sales
contribution assets of c.8%1
through digital wallet in
per annum
H1 2020
1Thinking Ahead Institute research Global Pension Assets Survey 2020
Capturing all tactical and strategic opportunities to further reduce our cost base
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Consistent
Costs reduced by 10% vs. H2 2017
Costs have reduced during each of the past five reporting periods
€964m
€933m
€919m €903m
€882m €872m
H217
H118
H218
H119
H219
H120
Broad-based
Cost reduction broad based across staff andnon-staff costs since 2017
(5%)
(13%)
Staff
Non-staff
Efficient
€262m in gross cost savings since FY 2017 created capacity to absorb investment in our people and infrastructure
Change
€26m
demand /
Sourcing
efficiencies
€67m
strategically
€156m
Simplifying the
Ways of
organisation
Working
€13m
Future focus
€1.9bn
• 2021 costs now expected to be below previous guidance of
<€1.65bn
€1.65bn
• Review underway to further reduce costs beyond 2021:
- Continued investment in digital capabilities
- Simplifying and automating customer journeys
€1.9bn
- Additional investment in business model restructuring
€1.85bn
€1.79bn
- Enhanced property footprint, supported by modern and
agile ways of working
• Guidance update to be provided at FY 2020
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Beyond
2021
Strategic progress in Retail UK business with further restructuring required
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
•
Net interest income:back book deleveraging, lower base rates
Retail UK
H1 20181
H1 2019
H1 2020
and mortgage competition impacting NII; partial offset from
Net interest income
£258m
£250m
£239m
actions taken on pricing of deposits and new lending
Other income
(£16m)
(£6m)
£1m
•
Other income:commission mix enhanced; income increased
Costs
(£155m)
(£147m)
(£136m)
£7m vs. H1 2019
Impairment
(£12m)
(£31m)
(£250m)
•
Costs:7% cost reduction in H1 2020; 23% reduction since 2017
JV income
£15m
£14m
£1m
•
Asset quality:Increased impairments from deteriorating
macro-economic outlook; historic loan losses favourable to
Underlying profit / (loss)
£90m
£80m
(£145m)
industry average
Cost income ratio
64%
60%
57%
•
JV income:no. 1 travel business (FRES) in UK; 2020 income
Loan book
£24.2bn
£24.8bn
£24.5bn
impacted by COVID-19 and reduced travel
Deposits
£19.0bn
£19.2bn
£19.5bn
•
Loan book:improving loan book mix; bespoke mortgage
1Excludes credit cards, exited 2019
growth and legacy portfolio 30% lower
Strategic imperative to improve returns
Protracted difficult market conditions necessitate further restructuring of our retail businesses in UK. Amulti-year restructuring programme now commenced:
GB Retail restructuring
• A smaller balance sheet and higher margin business:
-
Run-down of lower margin and less profitable
mortgages over time (UK mortgage loan book £19.6bn)
-
Grow bespoke mortgage business; c.150 brokers /
£320m of new lending since launch
Northern Ireland Retail
Strategic review recently commenced to assess options impacting:
£2.5bn of consumer, mortgage and business loans
£5.0bn of deposit and current accounts
Northern
Ireland GB
- Leverage expertise in travel money and car finance
-
Smaller balance sheet will enable further funding cost
reductions
-
Material reduction in cost base from smaller scale,
efficiency and operating model
- c.200k consumer and business customers
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Group CFO
Myles O'Grady
H1 2020 Financial Summary
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Underlying loss before tax €669m
Total income 13% lower; net interest income stable
Strong cost discipline; costs reduced by 3%
IFRS 9 impairment charge €937m
Net lending growth €0.2bn including €1.3bn of revolving credit facilities
Pre-impairmentorganic capital generation 45bps
Strong capital position; fully loaded CET1 capital ratio 13.6%, regulatory ratio 14.9%
H1 2020 Financials
H1 2019
H1 2020
(€m)
(€m)
Net interest income
1,069
1,079
Business income
311
266
Additional gains, valuation and other items
31
(123)
Total income
1,411
1,222
Operating expenses
(903)
(872)
Levies and Regulatory charges
(73)
(70)
Impairment of goodwill
-
(9)
Operating profit pre-impairment
435
271
Net Impairment gains / (charges)
(79)
(937)
Share of associates / JVs
20
(3)
Underlying profit / (loss) before tax
376
(669)
Non-core items
(61)
(153)
Profit before tax
315
(822)
H1 2019
H1 2020
(€m)
(€m)
Net interest margin (NIM)
2.16%
2.02%
Cost income ratio1
65%
66%
Underlying earnings per share
25.2c
(58.8c)
1See slide 53 for calculation
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Underlying loss before tax €669m
Total income 13% lower; net interest income stable
Business income 14% lower from reduced economic activity
Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads impacting Wealth and Insurance valuations
3% reduction in operating expenses
Net impairment charge €937m reflects:
IFRS 9macro-economic outlook and model update €432m
Management adjustment related to payment breaks €184m
Actual loan loss experience €321m
Non-coreitems include charges associated with:
Impairment of intangible asset €136m
Restructuring costs €27m
Stable net interest income
Net interest income1/ NIM
€1,069m€1,081m€1,079m
285bps
280bps
278bps
(17bps)
(21bps)
(24bps)
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
Loan asset spread2
Liquid asset spread2
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Stable net interest income / NIM 2.02%
Net interest income benefitting from loan book growth since 2017 and reduced liability costs offsetting lower structural hedge income and UK competitive pressures
NIM 2.02% is 12bps lower than FY 2019 reflecting:
Growth in liquid assets
Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge
Competitive pressure in the UK mortgage market
Strong commercial pricing discipline
• Q2 exit NIM 1.97%
NIM movement
Outlook
(6bps)
• FY 2020 NIM to be c.1.95% primarily reflecting:
(4bps)
- Lower new lending volumes
- Growth in liquid assets
(2bps)
2.14%
- Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge
2.02%
• Net interest income in 2020 to be c.5% lower than 2019
FY 2019
Liquid asset
Structural hedge
UK competitive
H1 2020
growth
pressures
Excludes IFRS income classifications which are included in NIM calculation
Spread = Loan asset yield or Liquid asset (excl. NAMA bonds) yield less Group's average cost of funds
Net lending growth of €0.2bn
Group loan book movement
€5.8bn
€1.3bn
(€6.9bn)
(€0.9bn)
(€2.1bn)
Total €0.2bn net lending
€79.5bn
€76.7bn
Dec 19
New
RCF
Redemptions Impairment FX / Other
Jun 20
Loan book
Lending
activity
Loan book
New lending2and redemptions by quarter
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Net lending growth of €0.2bn in H1 2020
New lending €5.8bn decreased by 19% vs. H1 20191:
Retail Ireland new lending €2.3bn, (14%) vs. H1 2019
Retail UK new lending €2.4bn, (18%) vs. H1 2019
Corporate new lending €1.1bn, (30%) vs. H1 2019
Redemptions 7% higher vs. H1 2019 due to higher Corporate redemptions in Q1 2020
RCF drawdown by Corporate customers in H1 2020 of €1.3bn
Maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing
Reduced lending and economic activity in Q2 2020
•
Q2 2020 new lending248% lower than Q2 2019
•
Redemptions 7% lower than Q2 2019
€3.2bn€3.9bn
€3.8bn€3.8bn
€1.3bn€1.5bn
€1.1bn€0.8bn
€1.3bn
€1.4bn
Q1 19
Q1 20
€3.3bn
€3.1bn
€3.8bn
48%
€1.5bn
€1.0bn
€2.0bn
€0.8bn
€1.4bn
€0.3bn
€0.9bn
Q2 19
Q2 20
•
Irish mortgage applications 28% lower in Q2 2020 vs.
Q2
2019
•
Q2
2020 UK mortgage applications 32% lower than prior
year
Outlook
Improving outlook and government measures supportive
2020 gross new lending volumes expected to be c.70% of 2019 volumes
nRetail Ireland nCorporate nRetail UK Redemptions
On a constant currency basis
Excluding revolving credit facilities
Lower business income from reduced economic activity Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
H1 2019
H1 2020
(€m)
(€m)
Wealth and Insurance
119
100
Retail Ireland
129
103
Retail UK
(11)
2
Corporate and Treasury
77
67
Group Centre and other
(3)
(6)
Business Income
311
266
Additional Gains
3
2
IFRS income classifications1
10
(16)
Valuation and other items
18
(109)
Other Income
342
143
14% decrease in business income
16% decrease in Wealth and Insurance:
New business sales (APE) decreased by 21% vs.
H1 2019
Decrease in existing book income due toCOVID-19 impact on returns and experience vs. 2019
Retail Ireland 20% lower vs. H1 2019:
Reduced economic activity driving lower current account income
Decrease in FX income from reduced travel
Q2 card transactions 9% lower than Q1 2020
Retail UK €13m increase due to lower commissions paid
Corporate and Treasury income impacted by lower FX income
Business income by quarter
Valuation and other items (€109m)
• Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads
relating to unit linked assets and bond portfolio
€144m
€152m
Q1 19
Q1 20
€167m
32%
€114m
Q2 19
Q2 20
valuations in Wealth and Insurance (€90m)
• Financial instruments valuation adjustments and other
items (€19m)
Outlook
Increased economic activity and accelerated reopening
2020 business income to be20%-30% lower than 2019
1IFRS income classifications include c.€6m of interest income in H1 2020 on 'Life loan mortgage products' which on transition to IFRS 9 were mandatorily classified as FVTPL, with all income on such loans reported in 'net other income'. IFRS income classifications are fully offset in net interest income
Strong cost discipline - €31m / 3% reduction
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Cost Movement
(€47m)
€12m
€4m
€903m
€872m
H1 2019
Cost initiatives
COVID-19 costs
Other costs
H1 2020
Non-core items
H1 2019
H1 2020
(€m)
(€m)
Impairment on intangible assets
-
(136)
Customer redress programme
(62)
(7)
- Tracker Mortgage Examination
(55)
(7)
- Other programme
(7)
-
Cost of restructuring programme
(27)
(27)
Investment return on treasury stock held
1
17
for policyholders
Other
27
-
Total non-core items
(61)
(153)
Strong cost discipline - €31m / 3% reduction
€31m / 3% net reduction after absorbing wage inflation of 2.6%
Gross cost savings €47m:
Process efficiencies, organisational design and sourcing strategically (€21m)
Change demand reduction and efficiencies driving lower levels of investment spend and value for money savings (€26m)
COVID-19costs €12m, incremental expenditure managing response to the pandemic
Non-core items
€136m charge included innon-core related to impairment of intangible assets:
Charge incurred on software assets, as no longer expected to provide future economic benefits
No impact on capital ratios
€27m of charges related to business model restructuring
Outlook
2020 costs to be lower than 2019
2021 costs to be below previous guidance of €1.65bn
H1 2020 impairment charge €937m - prudent and comprehensive approach
IFRS 9 models
Payment breaks
macro-economic update
€432m
€184m
• Updated IFRS 9 models
• Management adjustment to
incorporating impact of
reflect increased risk related
2020
Forward Looking Information
to:
(FLI) from latest macro-
-
Estimated rates of
H1
economic outlook
migration from payment
•
Central scenario1assumes
breaks to forbearance /
a deep downturn, gradual
arrears
recovery and an orderly Brexit
-
Assessment of mortgages,
•
Reduced weighting towards
consumer loans, higher
upside scenario
impacted sectors at risk
• Will reflect mitigating impacts
from COVID-19 impact
of government support
schemes
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Actual loan loss experience
€321m
Actual loan loss experience on Stage 3 loans:
Property and construction €179m, includes €166m related to legacy investment property exposures
Non-propertySME and corporate €115m
Mortgage and consumer portfolios €27m
Outlook
A change in the macro- economic outlook would lead to a change in lFRS 9 expected credit loss
• H1 2020 impairment charge
• Actual loss experience in
incorporates risk of credit
H2 will reflect timing of loan
migration of customers on
migration to Stage 3 and final
payment breaks
payment break outcomes
2020
While uncertainties remain, subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, 2020 impairment charge expected to be in a range of c.€1.1bn to €1.3bn
1See slide 44 for 2020-2024macro-economic assumptions used in IFRS 9 models
Impairment coverage increased to 2.7%
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Net impairment charge
Impairment coverage increased to 2.7%
€365m
•
€246m
•
€77m
€76m
€124m
€25m
€6m
€37m
€24m
(€11m)
Mortgages (ROI) Mortgages (UK) Non-property
Property and
Consumer
SME and
construction
corporate
H1 2019nH1 2020
Impairment loss allowance (ILA) by portfolio
•
Dec-19
Jun-20
ILA
ILA % of
ILA
ILA % of
•
gross
gross
(€m)
(€m)
loans
loans
Mortgages ROI
369
1.6%
448
2.0%
•
Mortgages UK
63
0.3%
133
0.6%
Non-property SME and
487
2.4%
818
4.0%
corporate
Property and construction
230
2.8%
455
5.6%
Consumer
159
2.8%
268
5.1%
Total
1,308
1.6%
2,122
2.7%
Stage 1 impairment coverage
0.2%
0.7%
Stage 2 impairment coverage
3.4%
3.4%
Stage 3 impairment coverage
31.5%
29.4%
Net impairment charge €888m1/ 222bps (H1 2019: 21bps) on loans and advances to customers
Increased impairment charge driven by:
Change inmacro-economic outlook due to COVID-19
Estimated future credit migration related to payment breaks
Actual loan loss experience (€0.3bn) primarily in corporate and property portfolios, including €0.2bn on legacy property exposures
60% of impairment charge recognised on performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans
ILA increased by €0.8bn to €2.1bn since Dec 2019, €0.5bn of increase on performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans
Group impairment coverage increased from 1.6% to 2.7% at June 2020
1Net impairment charge €888m on loans and advances to customers, net impairment charge on other financial instruments €49m, total net impairment charge €937m
Macro-economic outlook increasing Stage 2 balances
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Gross loans by stage
€80.5bn
€78.5bn
€0.1bn
€0.1bn
€3.1bn
€5.6bn
€4.4bn
€11.3bn
€71.8bn
€62.7bn
Macro-economic outlook increasing Stage 2 loans
€5.7bn increase in Stage 2 loans since Dec 2019 reflecting deterioratedmacro-economic outlook:
Non-propertySME and corporate portfolio Stage 2 loans increased €3.7bn
Property and construction Stage 2 loans increased €1.9bn
Stage 3 loans of €4.4bn, increase of €1.3bn since Dec 2019:
Dec 19
Jun 20
Stage 1nStage 2 nStage 3 nPOCI
ILA movement
€0.9bn increase from implementation of new Definition of Default; remainder from credit migration in corporate and property portfolios
ILA increased by €0.8bn to €2.1bn since Dec 2019:
€0.5bn increase on performing loan books
1.6%
2.7%
€337m
€477m
€2,122m
€1,308m
Dec 19
Stage 1 / 2
Stage 31
Jun 20
ILA % of gross loans
1Includes Purchased Other Credit Impaired (POCI)
€0.3bn increase in Stage 3 ILA from credit migration inNon-property SME and corporate and Property and construction portfolios
Residential mortgages
Gross loans by stage
€46.3bn
€44.3bn
€1.7bn
€1.7bn
€2.2bn
€1.7bn
€42.9bn
€40.4bn
Dec 19
Jun 20
Stage 1nStage 2 nStage 3
ILA movement
0.9%
1.3%
€94m
€55m
€581m
€432m
Dec 19
Stage 1 / 2
Stage 3
Jun 20
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Residential mortgages
Mortgage portfolios 57% of Group loan book
ROI mortgage portfolio €22.9bn at June 2020:
Average LTV of 60% on stock
81% of the portfolio has LTV <80%
UK mortgage €21.5bn at June 2020:
Average LTV of 62% on stock
82% of the portfolio has LTV <80%
Implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework driving increase in stage 3 loans
€149m impairment loss allowance increase largely on performing loans including management adjustment relating to payment breaks
Impairment coverage increased from 0.9% to 1.3% at June 2020
ILA % of gross loans
Non-property SME and corporate
Gross loans by stage
€20.4bn
€20.7bn
€0.8bn
€1.1bn
€2.2bn
€17.5bn
€5.9bn
€13.7bn
Dec 19
Jun 20
nStage 1 nStage 2 nStage 3
ILA movement
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Non-property SME and corporate
Non-propertySME and corporate portfolio well diversified by geography and sector
Predominantly secured portfolios; government measures providing additional support
€3.7bn increase in Stage 2 loans since Dec 2019 reflectingmacro-economic outlook on higher impacted sectors:
Wholesale and retail trade Stage 2 loans increased by €0.3bn to €0.6bn
Accommodation and food service activities Stage 2 loans increased by €0.7bn to €0.9bn
Acquisition Finance Stage 2 loans increased by €1.0bn to €1.3bn
•
2.4%
4.0%
€91m
€240m
€818m
€487m
•
•
Dec 19
Stage 1 / 2
Stage 3
Jun 20
Increased impairment coverage across higher impacted sectors and portfolios:
Wholesale and retail trade exposures €2.5bn, impairment coverage 5.0% (3.3% Dec 2019)
Accommodation and food service activities exposures €1.7bn, impairment coverage 3.3% (1.6% Dec 2019)
Acquisition Finance exposures €4.8bn, impairment coverage 3.5% (1.4% Dec 2019)
€240m / 73% of increase in ILA related to performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans
Impairment coverage increased from 2.4% to 4.0% at Jun 2020
ILA % of gross loans
Property and construction
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Gross loans by stage
Property and construction
€8.1bn
€8.2bn
•
€0.6bn
€1.1bn
€1.5bn
€3.4bn
•
€6.0bn
€3.7bn
•
Dec 19
Jun 20
nStage 1 nStage 2 nStage 3
•
ILA movement
•
2.8%
5.6%
€179m
•
€46m
•
€455m
€230m
Dec 19
Stage 1 / 2
Stage 3
Jun 20
10% of Group loan book; €7.4bn Investment Property; €0.8bn Development lending
>40% Investment property exposures in Dublin; 30% UK exposures
Investment Property exposures largely Retail (37%), Office (33%), Residential (19%) and Other (11%); 75% of the book LTV <70%
Development lending portfolio comprises exposures to active development sites
Deterioration in macro-economic outlook driving stage migration including forecast decrease in commercial property prices
Legacy investment property exposures driving €179m increase in Stage 3 ILA
Impairment coverage increased from 2.8% to 5.6% at June 2020
ILA % of gross loans
Consumer
Gross loans by stage
€5.7bn
€0.2bn
€5.3bn
€0.3bn
€5.4bn
€4.9bn
Dec 19
Jun 20
Stage 1nStage 2 nStage 3
ILA movement
2.8%
5.1%
€97m
€12m
€268m
€159m
Dec 19
Stage 1 / 2
Stage 3
Jun 20
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Consumer
7% of Group loan book; exit of UK Credit Cards in 2019
Fixed rate led mortgage pricing strategy which provides value, certainty and stability to our customers and to the Group
Fixed rate products accounted for c.94% of our new lending in H1 2020, up from c.30% in 2014
Distribution strategy - continued expansion into broker channel
Establishing a large network of active brokers at a national level; brokers accounted for 30% of the market in H1 2020
Wider proposition
7 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a life assurance policy through BOI Group
3 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a general insurance policy through BOI Group with insurance partners
1Average customer pay rate of 111bps less Group average cost of funds of 39bps
37
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
ROI Mortgages (gross)
€23.7bn
€23.0bn
€22.9bn
€9.5bn
€11.1bn
€11.6bn
€4.4bn
€3.2bn
€3.0bn
€9.8bn
€8.7bn
€8.3bn
Dec 18
Dec 19
Jun 20
nTracker nVariable Rates nFixed Rates
LTV profile
Average LTV of 60% on mortgage stock at Jun 2020 (Dec 19: 59%)
Average LTV of 76% on new mortgages in H1 2020 (2019: 74%)
Tracker mortgages
€7.9bn or 95% of trackers at Jun 2020 are on a capital and interest repayment basis
82% of trackers are Owner Occupier mortgages; 18% of trackers are Buy to Let mortgages
Loan asset spread on ECB tracker mortgages was c.72bps1in H1 2020
Income Statement
Net interest income analysis
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
H2 2018
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
Average
Gross
Gross
Average
Gross
Gross
Average
Gross
Gross
Average
Gross
Gross
Volumes Interest
Rate
Volumes Interest
Rate
Volumes Interest
Rate
Volumes Interest
Rate
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
Ireland Loans1
34.4
595
3.43%
34.2
582
3.43%
33.7
583
3.43%
33.4
561
3.38%
UK Loans
27.6
391
2.82%
27.5
377
2.76%
28.0
375
2.66%
28.5
356
2.52%
C&T
14.6
294
3.98%
15.8
314
3.99%
16.8
330
3.90%
17.4
324
3.74%
Total Loans and Advances to Customers
76.6
1,280
3.31%
77.5
1,273
3.31%
78.5
1,288
3.26%
79.3
1,241
3.15%
Liquid Assets
22.7
38
0.33%
22.9
33
0.29%
23.9
30
0.25%
26.6
16
0.12%
NAMA Sub Debt
0.1
2
5.24%
0.1
2
5.40%
0.1
2
5.26%
0.0
1
5.22%
Total Liquid Assets
22.8
40
0.35%
23.0
35
0.31%
24.0
32
0.27%
26.6
17
0.13%
Total Interest Earning Assets
99.4
1,320
2.63%
100.5
1,308
2.62%
102.5
1,320
2.56%
105.9
1,258
2.36%
Ireland Deposits
20.7
(8)
(0.08%)
20.7
(7)
(0.07%)
21.0
(5)
(0.05%)
21.3
(2)
(0.02%)
Credit Balances2
32.8
3
0.02%
34.5
3
0.02%
36.6
6
0.03%
39.6
8
0.04%
UK Deposits
18.6
(88)
(0.94%)
18.3
(91)
(1.00%)
18.6
(103)
(1.09%)
18.7
(90)
(0.97%)
C&T Deposits
4.9
(9)
(0.37%)
5.1
(9)
(0.35%)
5.0
(9)
(0.34%)
4.7
(4)
(0.16%)
Total Deposits
77.0
(102)
(0.26%)
78.6
(104)
(0.27%)
81.2
(111)
(0.27%)
84.2
(88)
(0.21%)
Wholesale Funding3
11.0
(52)
(0.94%)
10.3
(54)
(1.06%)
9.9
(62)
(1.24%)
9.7
(55)
(1.13%)
Subordinated Liabilities
2.1
(51)
(4.86%)
2.0
(49)
(4.85%)
1.5
(41)
(5.44%)
1.5
(34)
(4.61%)
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
90.1
(205)
(0.45%)
90.9
(207)
(0.46%)
92.6
(214)
(0.46%)
95.4
(177)
(0.37%)
Other4
(30)
(22)
(18)
(18)
Net Interest Margin as reported
99.4
1,085
2.17%
100.5
1,079
2.16%
102.5
1,088
2.11%
105.9
1,063
2.02%
Average ECB Base rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Average 3 month Euribor
(0.32%)
(0.31%)
(0.40%)
(0.31%)
Average BOE Base rate
0.70%
0.75%
0.75%
0.36%
Average 3 month LIBOR
0.82%
0.84%
0.78%
0.35%
Includes average interest earning assets of c.€0.3bn in 2020 carried at FVTPL with associated FY20 interest income of c.€6m
Credit balances in H1 2020: ROI €31.1bn, UK €3.8bn, C&T €4.7bn
Includes impact of credit risk transfer transactions executed in Dec 2016, Nov 2017 and Dec 2019
Includes IFRS 16 lease expense, interest on certain FVPTL items and adjustments that are of anon-recurring nature such as customer termination fees and EIR adjustments
Structural Hedge
Interest income on structural hedge1
Average structural
€32.7bn
€35.8bn
hedge volume
€85m
€68m
€51m
€34m
€34m
€34m
H1 2019
H1 2020
nEUR nGBP
EUR structural hedge
1.5%
1.0%
0.5%
0.0%
51bps
-0.5%
Jul-16
Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18
Jul-18
Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20Jun-20
EUR structural hedge yield
External EUR 7yr swap rate
1Gross interest income from fixed leg of hedging swap
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Overview
Structural hedging is used to help mitigate volatility in earnings from interest rate movements
Income from structural hedging has supported interest income as market rates have declined
Average structural hedge volume in H1 2020 of €35.8bn (EUR 84%, GBP 16%):
c.75% of equity and credit balances hedged
Weighted average life of hedges is c.3.5 years
c.15% of existing hedges arere-hedged annually
Hedging of incremental growth in credit balances paused in H1 2020
Interest income of €68m from structural hedge in H1 2020; c.6% of Group's net interest income (c.8% in 2019)
Impact of lower interest rate environment incorporated in net interest income and NIM 2020 guidance
Interest Rate Sensitivity
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
The table below shows the estimated sensitivity of the Group's income (before tax) to an instantaneous and sustained 1% parallel movement in interest rates
Estimated sensitivity on Group income (1 year horizon)
Dec 19
Jun 20
(€m)
(€m)
100bps higher
c.210
c.250
100bps lower
(c.250)
(c.270)
The above sensitivities are based on certain simplifying assumptions such as:
the assumption of a static balance sheet by size and composition;
assets and liabilities whose pricing is mechanically linked to market / central bank rates are assumed to reprice accordingly; and
the sensitivities should not be considered a forecast of future performance in these rate scenarios as they do not capture potential management action in response to unexpected changes in the interest rate environment.
Non-performing exposures by portfolio
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Composition (Jun 20)
Advances
Non-performing
Non-performing
Impairment
Impairment loss
exposures
exposures as %
loss allowance
allowance as % of
(€bn)
(€bn)
of advances
(€bn)
non-performing exposures
Residential Mortgages
44.4
2.2
5.0%
0.6
26%
-Republic of Ireland
22.9
1.6
6.9%
0.4
29%
- UK
21.4
0.6
3.0%
0.1
21%
Non-property SME and corporate
20.7
1.1
5.4%
0.8
73%
- Republic of Ireland SME
7.1
0.6
9.1%
0.4
66%
- UK SME
1.7
0.1
6.8%
0.1
57%
- Corporate
11.9
0.4
3.1%
0.3
89%
Property and construction
8.2
1.1
13.3%
0.5
42%
- Investment
7.4
1.1
14.4%
0.4
39%
- Development
0.8
0.0
4.0%
0.0
118%
Consumer
5.3
0.1
2.4%
0.3
208%
Total loans and advances to customers
78.5
4.6
5.8%
2.1
47%
Composition (Dec 19)
Advances
Non-performing
Non-performing
Impairment
Impairment loss
exposures
exposures as %
loss allowance
allowance as % of
(€bn)
(€bn)
of advances
(€bn)
non-performing exposures
Residential Mortgages
46.3
1.9
4.2%
0.4
22%
-Republic of Ireland
23.0
1.5
6.3%
0.4
25%
- UK
23.2
0.5
2.1%
0.1
13%
Non-property SME and corporate
20.4
0.9
4.3%
0.5
55%
- Republic of Ireland SME
7.3
0.5
7.5%
0.3
54%
- UK SME
1.7
0.1
6.3%
0.0
46%
- Corporate
11.4
0.2
2.0%
0.1
60%
Property and construction
8.1
0.6
7.3%
0.2
39%
- Investment
7.2
0.6
7.7%
0.2
37%
- Development
0.9
0.0
3.8%
0.0
64%
Consumer
5.7
0.1
1.7%
0.2
159%
Total loans and advances to customers
80.5
3.5
4.4%
1.3
37%
Portfolio by stage
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Composition (Jun 20)
Gross carrying amount
Impairment loss allowance
ILA %
(before impairment loss allowance)
of gross
Sectoral analysis by stage
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
loans
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
Residential Mortgages
40,435
1,680
2,199
3
44,317
105
41
435
-
581
1.3%
- Republic of Ireland
20,106
1,209
1,565
3
22,883
50
22
376
-
448
2.0%
- UK
20,329
471
634
-
21,434
55
19
59
-
133
0.6%
Non-property SME and corporate
13,686
5,899
1,047
27
20,659
154
220
437
7
818
4.0%
- Republic of Ireland SME
5,344
1,128
636
-
7,108
108
68
251
-
427
6.0%
- UK SME
1,074
497
106
1
1,678
6
22
37
-
65
3.9%
- Corporate
7,268
4,274
305
26
11,873
40
130
149
7
326
2.7%
Property and construction
3,684
3,426
1,027
60
8,197
12
82
345
16
455
5.6%
- Investment
3,470
2,834
993
60
7,357
11
58
330
16
415
5.6%
- Development
214
592
34
-
840
1
24
15
-
40
4.8%
Consumer
4,905
265
128
-
5,298
151
42
75
-
268
5.1%
- Motor Lending UK
1,954
83
22
-
2,059
13
8
10
-
31
1.5%
- Loans UK
1,216
41
36
-
1,293
106
17
30
-
153
11.8%
- Motor Lending ROI
767
-
21
-
788
6
-
8
-
14
1.8%
- Loans ROI
600
107
33
-
740
19
10
18
-
47
6.4%
- Credit Cards ROI
368
34
16
418
7
7
9
-
23
5.5%
Total
62,710
11,270
4,401
90
78,471
422
385
1,292
23
2,122
2.7%
Composition (Dec 19)
Gross carrying amount
Impairment loss allowance
ILA %
(before impairment loss allowance)
of gross
Sectoral analysis by stage
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
Residential Mortgages
42,898
1,677
1,693
3
46,271
16
36
380
-
432
0.9%
- Republic of Ireland
20,610
1,133
1,289
3
23,035
7
22
340
-
369
1.6%
- UK
22,288
544
404
-
23,236
9
14
40
-
63
0.3%
Non-property SME and corporate
17,474
2,175
757
27
20,433
56
78
353
-
487
2.4%
- Republic of Ireland SME
5,799
1,011
495
-
7,305
33
39
225
-
297
4.1%
- UK SME
1,382
225
78
2
1,687
3
8
38
-
49
2.9%
- Corporate
10,293
939
184
25
11,441
20
31
90
-
141
1.2%
Property and construction
5,985
1,513
549
65
8,112
6
42
180
2
230
2.8%
- Investment
5,418
1,251
519
65
7,253
5
40
162
2
209
2.9%
- Development
567
262
30
-
859
1
2
18
-
21
2.4%
Consumer
5,421
206
100
-
5,727
64
32
63
-
159
2.8%
- Motor Lending UK
2,147
58
21
-
2,226
6
3
10
-
19
0.9%
- Loans UK
1,232
40
24
-
1,296
42
17
21
-
80
6.2%
- Motor Lending ROI
821
-
14
-
835
3
-
6
-
9
1.1%
- Loans ROI
681
74
30
-
785
9
6
19
-
34
4.3%
- Credit Cards ROI
540
34
11
585
4
6
7
-
17
2.9%
Total
71,778
5,571
3,099
95
80,543
142
188
976
2
1,308
1.6%
Non-property SME and corporate by stage1,2
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Composition (Jun 20)
Gross carrying amount
Impairment loss allowance
ILA %
(before impairment loss allowance)
of gross
Sectoral analysis by stage
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
loans
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
Non-property SME and corporate
- Manufacturing
3,013
1,305
117
-
4,435
24
46
45
-
115
2.6%
- Wholesale and retail trade
1,723
569
147
1
2,440
23
21
79
-
123
5.0%
- Administrative and support service activities
1,705
562
95
26
2,388
23
17
53
7
100
4.2%
- Accommodation and food service activities
783
889
105
-
1,777
12
14
33
-
59
3.3%
- Agriculture, forestry and fishing
1,347
202
119
-
1,668
17
9
29
-
55
3.3%
- Human health services and social work activities
766
620
68
-
1,454
11
42
34
-
87
6.0%
- Transport and storage
675
367
71
-
1,113
6
12
45
-
63
5.7%
- Other services
615
221
145
-
981
5
9
55
-
69
7.0%
- Professional, scientific and technical activities
462
176
14
-
652
6
7
6
-
19
2.9%
- Arts, entertainment and recreation
308
306
31
-
645
2
18
11
-
31
4.8%
- Financial and insurance activities
535
51
24
-
610
4
2
8
-
14
2.3%
- Real estate activities
397
118
73
-
588
10
4
28
-
42
7.1%
- Education
374
71
1
-
446
3
4
-
-
7
1.6%
- Other sectors
983
442
37
-
1,462
8
15
11
-
34
2.3%
Total
13,686
5,899
1,047
27
20,659
154
220
437
7
818
4.0%
Composition (Dec 19)
Gross carrying amount
Impairment loss allowance
ILA %
(before impairment loss allowance)
of gross
Sectoral analysis by stage
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
loans
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
Non-property SME and corporate
- Manufacturing
3,963
356
99
-
4,418
10
11
41
-
62
1.4%
- Wholesale and retail trade
2,031
327
129
1
2,488
8
10
63
-
81
3.3%
- Administrative and support service activities
1,987
142
67
25
2,221
7
5
39
-
51
2.3%
- Agriculture, forestry and fishing
1,523
127
94
1
1,745
7
5
29
-
41
2.3%
- Accommodation and food service activities
1,476
193
49
-
1,718
3
6
19
-
28
1.6%
- Human health services and social work activities
1,018
414
30
-
1,462
4
15
22
-
41
2.8%
- Transport and storage
902
137
46
-
1,085
3
5
34
-
42
3.9%
- Other services
778
98
123
-
999
2
7
51
-
60
6.0%
- Financial and insurance activities
662
14
19
-
695
1
-
6
-
7
1.0%
- Professional, scientific and technical activities
597
67
9
-
673
2
3
5
-
10
1.5%
- Real estate activities
435
90
60
-
585
3
5
27
-
35
6.0%
- Arts, entertainment and recreation
364
62
18
-
444
1
3
7
-
11
2.5%
- Education
426
8
1
-
435
1
-
1
-
2
0.5%
- Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
363
38
3
-
404
1
1
2
-
4
1.0%
- Other sectors
949
102
10
-
1,061
3
2
7
-
12
1.1%
Total
17,474
2,175
757
27
20,433
56
78
353
-
487
2.4%
TheNon-property SME and corporate portfolio is analysed by NACE code. The NACE code classification system is a pan-European classification system that groups organisations according to their business activities.
Exposures to NACE codes totaling less than €400 million are grouped together as 'Other sectors'. The NACE codes reported in the table above can therefore differ period on period.
Forward Looking Information - macro-economic scenarios
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
30 June 2020
Republic of Ireland
United Kingdom
2020
2021
2022-2024
2020
2021
2022-2024
Downside - 30% scenario probability weighting
GDP growth1
(12.0%)
5.7%
2.5%
(13.0%)
7.9%
1.6%
GNP growth1
(14.0%)
6.9%
2.1%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Unemployment rate2
14.8%
10.9%
7.5%
9.5%
7.9%
6.3%
Residential property price growth3
(10.0%)
(5.0%)
(0.7%)
(10.0%)
(5.0%)
(0.7%)
Commercial property price growth3
(14.0%)
(9.0%)
(0.3%)
(15.0%)
(9.0%)
(0.3%)
Central - 50% scenario probability weighting
GDP growth1
(8.3%)
6.1%
2.7%
(9.3%)
8.8%
1.8%
GNP growth1
(11.6%)
7.3%
2.3%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Unemployment rate2
13.0%
8.2%
4.8%
7.3%
6.0%
4.5%
Residential property price growth3
(10.0%)
(1.0%)
1.0%
(10.0%)
(2.0%)
1.0%
Commercial property price growth3
(14.0%)
(2.0%)
0.7%
(15.0%)
(3.0%)
1.0%
Upside - 20% scenario probability weighting
GDP growth1
(5.0%)
8.5%
2.9%
(6.0%)
10.7%
2.2%
GNP growth1
(7.0%)
9.7%
2.5%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Unemployment rate2
9.8%
6.2%
4.5%
6.3%
4.2%
4.0%
Residential property price growth3
(7.0%)
1.0%
1.7%
(7.0%)
(1.0%)
2.0%
Commercial property price growth3
(10.5%)
0.0%
1.8%
(11.5%)
(0.5%)
1.8%
Annual growth rate
Average yearly rate
Year-endfigures
ROI Mortgages
Continued proactive arrears management
>90 days arrears1
Industry
Average
Industry
Average
15.7%
6.5%
3.8%
1.9%
Owner Occupier
Owner Occupier
Buy to let
Buy to let
>720 days arrears1
Industry
Average
Industry
12.1%
Average
4.3%
1.0%
2.1%
Owner Occupier
Owner Occupier
Buy to let
Buy to let
45
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
>90 days arrears
Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (29% of industry average) and Buy to Let (24% of industry average)
>720 days arrears
Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (23% of industry average) and Buy to Let (17% of industry average)
1As at March 2020, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI
UK Customer Loans £29.1bn (€31.7bn)
UK Mortgages - £19.6bn
nSouth East
nWales
£2.0bn
£0.8bn
nScotland
nGreater
London
£1.2bn
£3.3bn
nNorthern
Ireland
nRest of England
£1.1bn
£9.1bn
nOuter
Metropolitan
£2.1bn
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
UK Mortgages Analysis - £19.6bn
Total UK mortgages of £19.6bn; (NPEs: 3.1%):
Average LTV of 62% on existing stock at Jun 2020 (Dec 19: 63%)
Average LTV of 71% on new UK mortgages in H1 2020 (2019: 73%)
68% of the current mortgage portfolio originated since January
2010 are standard owner occupier mortgages
BTL book is well seasoned with 62% of these mortgages originated prior to January 2010
Average balance of Greater London mortgages is c.£194k, with 91% of Greater London mortgages having an indexed LTV <70%
Other UK Customer Loans - £9.5bn
£0.1bn
£0.1bn
£0.1bn
£3.1bn
£0.5bn
£3.0bn
£1.3bn
£1.0bn
£0.2bn
SME
Corporate
Investment
Land &
Consumer
Property
Development
nPerforming loans nNon-performing exposures
Other UK Customer Loans Analysis - £9.5bn
Non-performingexposures of £0.8bn with strong coverage ratios
Performing loans of £8.7bn:
SME: broad sectoral diversification with low concentration risk
Corporate: specialist lending teams in Acquisition Finance and Corporate lending through a focused sector strategy
Investment Property: primarily retail, office and residential sectors
Consumer (£3.1bn):
Northridge (£1.9bn): Asset backed motor finance business; net loan book stable in H1 2020;mid-market targeting prime business only; below industry arrears and loan losses
Personal loan volumes (£1.2bn): net loan book increase of £0.1bn in H1 2020
Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Movement in ordinary shareholders' equity
2019
H1 2020
(€m)
(€m)
Ordinary shareholders' equity at beginning of period
9,243
9,625
Movements:
Profit attributable to shareholders
448
(726)
Dividend paid to ordinary shareholders
(173)
-
Distribution on other equity instruments - additional tier 1 coupon (net of tax)
-
(31)
Re-measurement of the net defined benefit pension liability
39
562
Debt instruments at FVOCI reserve movements
26
(40)
Cash flow hedge reserve movement
(5)
11
Foreign exchange movements
132
(168)
Other movements
(85)
(2)
Ordinary shareholders' equity at end of period
9,625
9,231
Tangible net asset value
2019
Jun 20
(€m)
(€m)
Ordinary shareholders' equity at the end of period
9,625
9,231
Adjustments:
Intangible assets and goodwill
(838)
(720)
Own stock held for benefit of life assurance policyholders
30
35
Tangible net asset value (TNAV)
8,817
8,546
Number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of the period excluding treasury shares
1,074
1,072
TNAV per share (€)
€8.21
€7.97
Capital and liquidity
Dec 2019
Jun 2020
(€bn)
(€bn)
Customer loans
79
77
Liquid assets
27
29
Other assets
26
26
Total assets
132
132
Customer deposits
84
87
Wholesale funding
11
10
Shareholders' equity
10
9
Other liabilities
27
26
Total liabilities
132
132
TNAV per share
€8.21
€7.97
Closing EUR / GBP FX rates
0.85
0.91
Dec 2019
Jun 2020
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
138%
149%
Net Stable Funding Ratio
131%
135%
Loan to Deposit Ratio
95%
89%
48
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Liquidity
Funding and liquidity remains strong from stable customer deposits and MREL issuance
Customer deposits: €86.5bn
Growth of €2.5bn principally due to higher current account credit balances predominantly from the impact ofCOVID-19 restrictions and lower consumer spending
Wholesale funding: €9.5bn
AT1 and senior debt issuance of c.€0.75bn during H1 2020
MREL ratio of 24.4% based on RWA at Jun 2020
Leverage Ratio
Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.3%
Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 6.8%
Tangible Net Asset Value
TNAV decreased to €7.97
Capital - strong fully loaded and regulatory CET1 ratios
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Capital ratios - Jun 2020
Regulatory ratio
Fully loaded ratio
(€bn)
(€bn)
Total equity
9.9
10.0
Less Additional Tier 1
(0.7)
(0.7)
Deferred tax
(0.7)
(1.2)
Intangible assets and goodwill
(0.6)
(0.6)
Foreseeable dividend
-
-
Expected loss deduction
(0.3)
(0.2)
Pension Fund Asset
(0.6)
(0.6)
IFRS 9 Regulatory Addback
0.4
-
Other items
(0.2)
(0.3)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
7.1
6.5
Credit RWA
41.8
41.5
Operational RWA
4.4
4.4
Market, Counterparty Credit Risk and Securitisations
1.7
1.7
Total RWA
47.9
47.6
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
14.9%
13.6%
Total Capital Ratio
18.7%
17.4%
Leverage ratio
6.8%
6.3%
Phasing impacts on Regulatory ratio
Deferred tax assets - certain DTAs1are deducted at a rate of 60% for 2020, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024
IFRS 92- the Group has elected to apply the transitional arrangement. The transitional arrangement allows a 100% add-back in 2020 and 2021, decreasing to 75%, 50%, and 25% in subsequent years
1Deferred tax assets due to temporary differences are included in other RWA with a 250% risk weighting applied
2The IFRS 9 addback to the Regulatory CET1 was c.70bps at 30 Jun 2020, increased from c.15bps at 31 Dec 2019
Regulatory Capital Requirements
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Pro forma CET1 Regulatory Capital Requirements
2019
2020
2021
Pillar 1 -CET1
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R)
2.25%
1.27%
1.27%
Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB)
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
ROI Countercyclical buffer (CCyB)
0.60%
0.00%
0.00%
UK Countercyclical buffer (CCyB)
0.30%
0.00%
0.00%
O-SIIBuffer(phase in July each year)
0.50%
1.00%
1.50%
Systemic Risk Buffer - Ireland
-
-
-
Pro forma Minimum CET1 Regulatory Requirements
10.65%
9.27%
9.77%
Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G)
Not disclosed in line with regulatory preference
Regulatory Capital Requirements
The Group's 2020 regulatory CET1 requirement, excluding P2G, has reduced by 218bps, from 11.45% to 9.27%:
Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R): ECB announced change in composition of P2R of 2.25%, which reduced the Group's CET1 P2R by 98bps to 1.27%
Countercyclical Buffer (CCyB): the Financial Policy Committee UK (FPC) and the Central Bank of Ireland reduced the UK and ROI CCyB rates to 0% until at least Q1 2022, which reduced the Group's CCyB by c.120bps
CET1 headroom of c.560bps to Dec 2020 regulatory capital requirements of 9.27%
Regulatory total capital ratio of 18.7% provides headroom of c.495bps above total capital requirement of 13.75% pending further AT1 / Tier 2 issuance to meet increased Tier 1 / Tier 2 requirements following P2R composition change
Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) / Leverage Ratio
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Customer lending average credit risk weights - Jun 20201, 2
(Based on regulatory exposure class)
EAD3
RWA
Avg. Risk
(€bn)
(€bn)
Weight
ROI Mortgages
23.4
6.4
27%
UK Mortgages
22.0
4.1
19%
SME
17.0
11.7
69%
Corporate
10.5
10.3
98%
Other Retail
5.9
4.2
71%
Customer lending credit risk
78.8
36.7
47%
IRB approach accounts for:
67% of credit EAD (Dec 19: 69%)
72% of credit RWA (Dec 19: 73%)
Regulatory RWA has decreased from €50.1bn at Dec 2019 to €47.9bn at Jun 2020. The decrease is primarily due to net loan book growth being more than offset by application of revised SME supporting factor rules, reduction in RWA due to changes in asset quality and mix and FX movements
Leverage Ratio
Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.3%
Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 6.8%
EBA Transparency Exercise 2019
Country by Country Average IRB risk weights
Residential Mortgages - Jun 2019
Sweden
4.2%
Belgium
10.1%
United Kingdom
10.2%
Austria
10.7%
France
10.9%
Netherlands
11.0%
Germany
14.3%
Spain
14.4%
Denmark
14.6%
Finland
15.8%
Portugal
18.0%
Italy
18.9%
Norway
20.9%
Ireland
35.0%
EBA Risk Dashboard Q2 2019
Country by Country Average Leverage ratio
Regulatory Leverage Ratio - Jun 2019
Sweden
4.4%
Germany
4.5%
Netherlands
4.6%
Denmark
4.6%
United Kingdom
5.1%
France
5.1%
Spain
5.6%
Finland
5.6%
Italy
5.8%
Belgium
6.2%
Norway
7.0%
Austria
7.0%
Portugal
7.6%
Ireland
10.1%
EAD and RWA include both IRB and Standardised approaches and comprise bothnon-defaulted and defaulted loans
Securitised exposures are excluded from the table (i.e. excludes exposures included in CRT executed in Nov 2017 and Dec 2019)
Exposure at default (EAD) is a regulatory estimate of credit risk exposure consisting of both on balance exposures and off balance sheet commitments
Transformation Investment / Operating expenses
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Transformation Investment: €1.4bn (2016-2021)
Transformation Investment
Average of €275m p.a.
• Average annual investment of €275m from 2018-2021;
equates to CET1 capital of c.50-60bps
• Investment of €109m in H1 2020 split across the income
€306m
statement (26%), balance sheet (49%) and non-core
€263m
items (25%)
€195m
• Total transformation investment of €1.4bn 2016-2021
€105m
unchanged
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Operating Expenses
H1 2019
H1 2020
(€m)
(€m)
Total staff costs
414
425
- Staff costs
350
361
- Pension costs
64
64
Other costs
277
288
Depreciation
149
131
Operating Expenses
840
844
Transformation Investment charge
63
28
Operating Expenses (before levies and
903
872
regulatory charges)
Levies and Regulatory charges
73
70
Total Operating Expenses
976
942
Average staff numbers
10,368
10,383
Cost income ratio1
65%
66%
1See slide 53 for additional detail
Cost income ratio: Jun 2020
Headline vs. Adjusted
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
H1 2020
Pro forma
H1 2020
Headline
adjustments
Pro forma
(€m)
(€m)
(€m)
Net interest income
1,079
-
1,079
Other income
- Business income
266
-
266
- Additional gains
2
(2)
-
- Other valuation items1
(125)
109
(16)
Total Income
1,222
107
1,329
Costs
- Operating expenses
844
-
844
- Transformation Investment
28
-
28
Costs
872
-
872
Cost income ratio
71%
66%
•Cost income ratio excludes:
•H1 2020 adjusted cost income ratio is adjusted for:
-
Levies and Regulatory charges
-Additional gains and valuation items1€107m
-
Non-core items
1Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income
Defined Benefit Pension Schemes
Group IAS19 Defined Benefit Pension (Deficit) / Surplus
2.10%
2.00%
1.60%
1.45%
1.30%
€0.53bn
(€0.48bn)
(€0.23bn)
(€0.14bn)
(€1.19bn)
Jun 16
Dec 17
Dec 18
Dec 19
Jun 20
IAS19 DB Pension (Deficit) / SurplusEUR Discount Rate
IAS19 Pension Deficit Sensitivities
(Jun 2016 / Dec 2017 / Dec 2018 / Dec 2019 / Jun 2020)
€313m
€118m
€109m €33m
€173m€162m €153m€181m€166m
€122m
€128m
€118m
€102m
€102m
€71m
€90m
€38m €19m
€28m €28m
Interest Rates1
Credit Spreads2
Inflation3
Global Equity4
Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.25% decrease in interest rates
Sensitivity of IAS19 liabilities to a 0.10% decrease in credit spread over risk free rates
Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.10% increase in long term inflation
Sensitivity of deficit to a 5% decrease in global equity markets with allowance for other correlated diversified asset classes
Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results
Total Group Defined Benefit Pension Scheme Assets (%)
1Diversified assets includes infrastructure, private equity, hedge funds and property
IAS19 Pension surplus of €0.53bn at Jun 2020 (€0.14bn deficit Dec 2019). Schemes in deficit €0.18bn, schemes in surplus €0.71bn
Discount rates increased from year end - a significant fall in risk free interest rates was more than offset by a rise in credit spreads
The interest rate hedging in the investment portfolios largely compensated for the impact of the reduction in risk free rates, and widening credit spreads resulted in an overall improvement in the balance sheet position
Long term inflation assumptions have also decreased in the period with the reduction in liabilities partially offset by the reduction in inflation hedging assets
De-riskingstrategies in recent years have also reduced the schemes' sensitivity to global equity movements. Listed equity asset holdings have been reduced in favour of increases in Diversified assets and Credit / LDI / Hedging allocations
