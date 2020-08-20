Log in
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Ireland : 2020 Interim Results Announcement - Presentation

08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

20

20

2020 Interim Results Announcement

30 June 2020

3

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Group CEO

Francesca McDonagh

H1 2020 Summary

H1 Performance

€669m

Underlying loss

before tax

Asset Quality

€937m

IFRS 9

impairment charge

5

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

  • Total income reduced 13%; lower business income and valuation item movements
  • Stable net interest income; NIM of 2.02%
  • Strong cost discipline continues; costs reduced by further 3% vs.
    H1 2019
  • Net lending growth €0.2bn including €1.3bn of revolving credit facilities; Irish mortgage market share increased to 25%
  • Impairment charge of €937m, of which 60% relates to performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans; prudent and comprehensive approach
  • Increased NPE ratio 5.8%; credit migration in Q2 and implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework
  • Proven track record of working with customers to find sustainable solutions; diversified balance sheet across portfolios and geographies

Transformation

3%

Reduction in costs

Capital

13.6%

Fully loaded

CET1 ratio

  • Cost reduction in each of past five reporting periods; 10% lower vs. H2 2017
  • Launched new mobile app; strong progress against key milestones
  • Further Wealth and Insurance digital platforms launched
  • Impairment on intangible software assets €136m
  • Strong capital position; fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.6%, regulatory CET1 ratio 14.9%
  • Pre-impairmentorganic capital generation of 45bps
  • Completed €675m AT1 transaction in Q2

6

Supporting our customers during COVID-19

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Customers

  • Relationship Net Promoter Score (NPS) improved by 10 points from end 2019; reflecting actions taken to support customers
  • Over 100k payment breaks approved for personal and business customers in Ireland and the UK
  • Residential development lending fund increased by €0.4bn to €2bn to support homebuilding
  • Additional €1bn in funding for green mortgages and loans launched through the Bank of Ireland Sustainable Finance Fund to support a green recovery
  • Issued over 50% of all business loans under the governmentCOVID-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme since launch
  • Over £0.2bn of approved new lending to businesses in the UK through government guarantee schemes
  • Ready to support €2bn Irish Credit Guarantee Scheme
  • Total approved initial 3 month payment breaks as at 24 July 2020
    2Includes retail business banking property exposures
    3Based upon 3 month expiration / responses from c.75% of Irish customers at 24 July 2020 4Based upon 3 month expiration / responses from c.54% of UK customers at 24 July 2020

Payment Breaks

Ireland1

Mortgages

Consumer

SME2

Total

No. of accounts

21k

8k

13k

42k

Exposure

€3.1bn

€0.1bn

€2.8bn

€6.0bn

% of accounts

11%

4%

11%

9%

% of portfolio

13%

6%

30%

18%

UK1

Mortgages

Consumer

SME2

Total

No. of accounts

23k

32k

8k

63k

Exposure

€3.3bn

€0.4bn

€0.4bn

€4.1bn

% of accounts

14%

10%

16%

11%

% of portfolio

15%

12%

15%

15%

  • 105k / €10.1bn initial 3 month payment breaks approved in Ireland (€6.0bn) and the UK (€4.1bn)
  • Proactively contacting customers with options at the end of initial 3 month payment break; of those customers contacted:
    • In Ireland, c.54% of mortgage accounts and c.62% of SME accounts have availed of a 3 month payment break extension with remainder resuming capital and interest payments3
    • In the UK, c.33% of mortgage accounts and less than 10% of consumer accounts have availed of a 3 month payment break extension with remainder resuming capital and interest payments4

Enabling our colleagues and communities to thrive

7

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Colleagues

  • Colleague engagement up 8 points since Q4 2019 to a high of 70%, surpassing the Global Financial Services benchmark for Engagement for the first time
  • 87% of colleagues believe that the Group is quickly adapting to the changing ways of doing business; new ways of working established for H2 2020
  • Launched Family Carers Ireland 'Caring Employers' Programme
  • Allowance scheme for colleagues working in front line and on site locations was extended to July 2020
  • Colleague supports include mental and physical wellbeing app, 24/7 health support line, andCOVID-19 communications hub
  • Over 119k learning courses completed by colleagues in H1 2020

Communities

  • Proactive and regular engagement with Irish Government and state bodies to supportre-boot of Irish economy
  • Customers' view that Bank of Ireland 'cares about community' is a key driver of improvement in relationship NPS to June 2020
  • ESG progress reflected in improved Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating from 29.3 to 22.4
  • Fast tracking of payments to more than 1,000 SME suppliers nationwide extended for the remainder of 2020
  • Donated €1m in emergency funding for communities with urgent needs
  • Launched €3m Begin Together campaign to improve financial, physical and mental wellbeing
  • 'Best Bank in Ireland' Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020

8

Economic activity has increased but uncertainties remain Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Ireland

13.5%

8.2%

5.0%

5.6%

6.0%

(7.0%)

2019a

2020f

2021f

nGDP1

Unemployment2

UK

7.0%

5.8%

3.8%

6.7%

1.5%

(9.5%)

2019a

2020f

2021f

nGDP1

Unemployment2

Significant contraction in our core markets March - May 2020, but high frequency data points to an improving environment in Q2 2020

Reopening of the Irish economy accelerated during Q2

€7.4bn additional fiscal stimulus announced in July to provide further support towards economic recovery

Irish government's response now c.€24bn / c.11% of GNI*

Claimants of Pandemic Unemployment Payment down to 48% of peak; supportive of continued recovery in

H2 2020

Consumer spending, investment and exports will make positive contribution to Irish GDP growth in 2021

Alert to risks such as a potential second wave and on-going Brexit uncertainties

Sources: Forecasts (July 2020) by Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit; CSO; Department of Finance; Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection; Department of Taoiseach; ONS

  1. Annual real growth
  2. Annual average rate

High frequency Irish data show improving trends

9

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Number of Pandemic Unemployment

Payment recipients; 52% below peak

650,000

550,000

450,000

350,000

250,000

07-Apr

05-May

02-Jun

30-Jun

28-Jul

BOI Economic Pulse reflects the gradual

reopening of Ireland's economy

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Apr-20

Jul-20

Aggregate credit and debit card spend1(€m) is now

broadly in-line with the pre-COVID level

1,600

1,500

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

1,000

900

800

07-Mar

03-Apr

30-Apr

27-May

23-Jun

20-Jul

Housing sentiment tracking higher

120

100

80

60

40

20

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Apr-20

Jul-20

Sources: Dept. of Employment Affairs & Social Protection; Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse; Bank of Ireland Housing Pulse; Central Bank of Ireland

1Card spend data are presented on a 7 day moving sum basis

Increasing trend to digital engagement accelerating

10

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Longer term trend of decline in over-the-counter branch transactions and services

(61%)

(38%)

(28%)

Branch

ATM

Cheque

nH1 2018 nH1 2019 nH1 2020

  • <10% branch transactions are completedover-the-counter

Mobile app now accounts for over

60% of digital traffic

+5%

+7%

39%

36%

47%

61%

64%

53%

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

  • nMobile app traffic nNon-app digital traffic

  • 1.2m active digital users1representing c.70% of the current account base
  • Over 20m visits per month to digital channels

>65% of high volume product applications fulfilled digitally

4%

20%

30%

34%

65%

96%

100%

80%

70%

66%

35%

ROI

ROI

ROI

ROI

UK

UK

Current

Deposits

Credit

Personal

Deposits

Personal

accounts

cards

loans

loans

    • DigitisednAssisted
  • New current account origination journey launched H1 2020; fully digitised 100% Cloud service including biometrics

1Active digital users: customer has logged in during the past 90 days

11

Transformation delivering customer and cost benefits

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Key milestones delivered

• New mobile app deployment;

+19 point improvement in

mobile app Customer Effort

Delivering market leading digital platforms in Wealth and Insurance

Favourable Irish demographics, growing pension demand, increased deposit

base and strength of our franchise provide significant opportunity

Score since launch

Enhanced verification capability

using embedded third party API

technologies

• New card payment technology

including migration of 2m

customers

New relationship management

tools (Life Goals, Financial

Wellbeing)

Committed milestones

on roadmap

• Fully digitised mortgage

application process (Q3 2020)

• New digitised small business

lending proposition (Q4 2020)

• Digital payments for mobile app

(Q4 2020)

• Refreshed 'Pay to Mobile' peer-to-

Group

Pensions

  • Launch ofMyPension365; first customers on- boarded in H1 2020
  • Full digitisation and automationof end-to-endprocesses for advisers and employers
  • 90% reductionin on- boarding times from 10 weeks to 5 days
  • Customers able to manage personal pension inreal-timeusing mobile, tablet or desktop

Digital Wealth and

Portal and

Insurance Advice

broker, adviser

Platforms

connectivity

• Roll-out of digital advice

• Launch of Broker portal

platform commenced

providessecure access

• Allowsend to end digital

point for external and

internal advisors

saleand fulfilment; all

Allows customers to

sales to be migrated onto

platform in H2 2020

accessself-service

Digital Insurance Wallet

optionsand policy

information

launched in Dec 2019

Enables seamless, digital,

providing customers with

choice of provider, quick,

end-to-end fulfilment

easy purchase of general

experience for brokers

insurance

and customers

  • Self-servicefor product adjustments and efficient renewal

peer payment service (Q4 2020)

>85% of day-to-day product

journeys digitised (Q1 2021)

Card control features for mobile

and online customers (Q1 2021)

Forecast growth in defined

41% of insurance sales

contribution assets of c.8%1

through digital wallet in

per annum

H1 2020

1Thinking Ahead Institute research Global Pension Assets Survey 2020

Capturing all tactical and strategic opportunities to further reduce our cost base

12

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Consistent

  • Costs reduced by 10% vs. H2 2017
  • Costs have reduced during each of the past five reporting periods

€964m

€933m

€919m €903m

€882m €872m

H217

H118

H218

H119

H219

H120

Broad-based

  • Cost reduction broad based across staff andnon-staff costs since 2017

(5%)

(13%)

Staff

Non-staff

Efficient

  • €262m in gross cost savings since FY 2017 created capacity to absorb investment in our people and infrastructure

Change

€26m

demand /

Sourcing

efficiencies

€67m

strategically

€156m

Simplifying the

Ways of

organisation

Working

€13m

Future focus

€1.9bn

• 2021 costs now expected to be below previous guidance of

<€1.65bn

€1.65bn

• Review underway to further reduce costs beyond 2021:

- Continued investment in digital capabilities

- Simplifying and automating customer journeys

€1.9bn

- Additional investment in business model restructuring

€1.85bn

€1.79bn

- Enhanced property footprint, supported by modern and

agile ways of working

• Guidance update to be provided at FY 2020

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Beyond

2021

13

Strategic progress in Retail UK business with further restructuring required

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Net interest income:back book deleveraging, lower base rates

Retail UK

H1 20181

H1 2019

H1 2020

and mortgage competition impacting NII; partial offset from

Net interest income

£258m

£250m

£239m

actions taken on pricing of deposits and new lending

Other income

(£16m)

(£6m)

£1m

Other income:commission mix enhanced; income increased

Costs

(£155m)

(£147m)

(£136m)

£7m vs. H1 2019

Impairment

(£12m)

(£31m)

(£250m)

Costs:7% cost reduction in H1 2020; 23% reduction since 2017

JV income

£15m

£14m

£1m

Asset quality:Increased impairments from deteriorating

macro-economic outlook; historic loan losses favourable to

Underlying profit / (loss)

£90m

£80m

(£145m)

industry average

Cost income ratio

64%

60%

57%

JV income:no. 1 travel business (FRES) in UK; 2020 income

Loan book

£24.2bn

£24.8bn

£24.5bn

impacted by COVID-19 and reduced travel

Deposits

£19.0bn

£19.2bn

£19.5bn

Loan book:improving loan book mix; bespoke mortgage

1Excludes credit cards, exited 2019

growth and legacy portfolio 30% lower

Strategic imperative to improve returns

  • Protracted difficult market conditions necessitate further restructuring of our retail businesses in UK. Amulti-year restructuring programme now commenced:

GB Retail restructuring

• A smaller balance sheet and higher margin business:

-

Run-down of lower margin and less profitable

mortgages over time (UK mortgage loan book £19.6bn)

-

Grow bespoke mortgage business; c.150 brokers /

£320m of new lending since launch

Northern Ireland Retail

  • Strategic review recently commenced to assess options impacting:
    • £2.5bn of consumer, mortgage and business loans
    • £5.0bn of deposit and current accounts

Northern

Ireland GB

- Leverage expertise in travel money and car finance

-

Smaller balance sheet will enable further funding cost

reductions

-

Material reduction in cost base from smaller scale,

efficiency and operating model

- c.200k consumer and business customers

15

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Group CFO

Myles O'Grady

H1 2020 Financial Summary

16

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

  • Underlying loss before tax €669m
  • Total income 13% lower; net interest income stable
  • Strong cost discipline; costs reduced by 3%
  • IFRS 9 impairment charge €937m
  • Net lending growth €0.2bn including €1.3bn of revolving credit facilities
  • Pre-impairmentorganic capital generation 45bps
  • Strong capital position; fully loaded CET1 capital ratio 13.6%, regulatory ratio 14.9%

H1 2020 Financials

H1 2019

H1 2020

(€m)

(€m)

Net interest income

1,069

1,079

Business income

311

266

Additional gains, valuation and other items

31

(123)

Total income

1,411

1,222

Operating expenses

(903)

(872)

Levies and Regulatory charges

(73)

(70)

Impairment of goodwill

-

(9)

Operating profit pre-impairment

435

271

Net Impairment gains / (charges)

(79)

(937)

Share of associates / JVs

20

(3)

Underlying profit / (loss) before tax

376

(669)

Non-core items

(61)

(153)

Profit before tax

315

(822)

H1 2019

H1 2020

(€m)

(€m)

Net interest margin (NIM)

2.16%

2.02%

Cost income ratio1

65%

66%

Underlying earnings per share

25.2c

(58.8c)

1See slide 53 for calculation

17

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

  • Underlying loss before tax €669m
  • Total income 13% lower; net interest income stable
  • Business income 14% lower from reduced economic activity
  • Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads impacting Wealth and Insurance valuations
  • 3% reduction in operating expenses
  • Net impairment charge €937m reflects:
    • IFRS 9macro-economic outlook and model update €432m
    • Management adjustment related to payment breaks €184m
    • Actual loan loss experience €321m
  • Non-coreitems include charges associated with:
    • Impairment of intangible asset €136m
    • Restructuring costs €27m

18

Stable net interest income

Net interest income1/ NIM

€1,069m€1,081m€1,079m

285bps

280bps

278bps

(17bps)

(21bps)

(24bps)

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

Loan asset spread2

Liquid asset spread2

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Stable net interest income / NIM 2.02%

  • Net interest income benefitting from loan book growth since 2017 and reduced liability costs offsetting lower structural hedge income and UK competitive pressures
  • NIM 2.02% is 12bps lower than FY 2019 reflecting:
    • Growth in liquid assets
    • Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge
    • Competitive pressure in the UK mortgage market
    • Strong commercial pricing discipline

• Q2 exit NIM 1.97%

NIM movement

Outlook

(6bps)

• FY 2020 NIM to be c.1.95% primarily reflecting:

(4bps)

- Lower new lending volumes

- Growth in liquid assets

(2bps)

2.14%

- Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge

2.02%

• Net interest income in 2020 to be c.5% lower than 2019

FY 2019

Liquid asset

Structural hedge

UK competitive

H1 2020

growth

pressures

  1. Excludes IFRS income classifications which are included in NIM calculation
  2. Spread = Loan asset yield or Liquid asset (excl. NAMA bonds) yield less Group's average cost of funds

Net lending growth of €0.2bn

Group loan book movement

€5.8bn

€1.3bn

(€6.9bn)

(€0.9bn)

(€2.1bn)

Total €0.2bn net lending

€79.5bn

€76.7bn

Dec 19

New

RCF

Redemptions Impairment FX / Other

Jun 20

Loan book

Lending

activity

Loan book

New lending2and redemptions by quarter

19

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Net lending growth of €0.2bn in H1 2020

  • New lending €5.8bn decreased by 19% vs. H1 20191:
    • Retail Ireland new lending €2.3bn, (14%) vs. H1 2019
    • Retail UK new lending €2.4bn, (18%) vs. H1 2019
    • Corporate new lending €1.1bn, (30%) vs. H1 2019
  • Redemptions 7% higher vs. H1 2019 due to higher Corporate redemptions in Q1 2020
  • RCF drawdown by Corporate customers in H1 2020 of €1.3bn
  • Maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing

Reduced lending and economic activity in Q2 2020

Q2 2020 new lending248% lower than Q2 2019

Redemptions 7% lower than Q2 2019

€3.2bn€3.9bn

€3.8bn€3.8bn

€1.3bn€1.5bn

€1.1bn€0.8bn

€1.3bn

€1.4bn

Q1 19

Q1 20

€3.3bn

€3.1bn

€3.8bn

48%

€1.5bn

€1.0bn

€2.0bn

€0.8bn

€1.4bn

€0.3bn

€0.9bn

Q2 19

Q2 20

Irish mortgage applications 28% lower in Q2 2020 vs.

Q2

2019

Q2

2020 UK mortgage applications 32% lower than prior

year

Outlook

  • Improving outlook and government measures supportive
  • 2020 gross new lending volumes expected to be c.70% of 2019 volumes

nRetail Ireland nCorporate nRetail UK Redemptions

  1. On a constant currency basis
  2. Excluding revolving credit facilities

20

Lower business income from reduced economic activity Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

H1 2019

H1 2020

(€m)

(€m)

Wealth and Insurance

119

100

Retail Ireland

129

103

Retail UK

(11)

2

Corporate and Treasury

77

67

Group Centre and other

(3)

(6)

Business Income

311

266

Additional Gains

3

2

IFRS income classifications1

10

(16)

Valuation and other items

18

(109)

Other Income

342

143

14% decrease in business income

  • 16% decrease in Wealth and Insurance:
    • New business sales (APE) decreased by 21% vs.
      H1 2019
    • Decrease in existing book income due toCOVID-19 impact on returns and experience vs. 2019
  • Retail Ireland 20% lower vs. H1 2019:
    • Reduced economic activity driving lower current account income
    • Decrease in FX income from reduced travel
    • Q2 card transactions 9% lower than Q1 2020
  • Retail UK €13m increase due to lower commissions paid
  • Corporate and Treasury income impacted by lower FX income

Business income by quarter

Valuation and other items (€109m)

• Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads

relating to unit linked assets and bond portfolio

€144m

€152m

Q1 19

Q1 20

€167m

32%

€114m

Q2 19

Q2 20

valuations in Wealth and Insurance (€90m)

• Financial instruments valuation adjustments and other

items (€19m)

Outlook

  • Increased economic activity and accelerated reopening
  • 2020 business income to be20%-30% lower than 2019

1IFRS income classifications include c.€6m of interest income in H1 2020 on 'Life loan mortgage products' which on transition to IFRS 9 were mandatorily classified as FVTPL, with all income on such loans reported in 'net other income'. IFRS income classifications are fully offset in net interest income

Strong cost discipline - €31m / 3% reduction

21

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Cost Movement

(€47m)

€12m

€4m

€903m

€872m

H1 2019

Cost initiatives

COVID-19 costs

Other costs

H1 2020

Non-core items

H1 2019

H1 2020

(€m)

(€m)

Impairment on intangible assets

-

(136)

Customer redress programme

(62)

(7)

- Tracker Mortgage Examination

(55)

(7)

- Other programme

(7)

-

Cost of restructuring programme

(27)

(27)

Investment return on treasury stock held

1

17

for policyholders

Other

27

-

Total non-core items

(61)

(153)

Strong cost discipline - €31m / 3% reduction

  • €31m / 3% net reduction after absorbing wage inflation of 2.6%
  • Gross cost savings €47m:
    • Process efficiencies, organisational design and sourcing strategically (€21m)
    • Change demand reduction and efficiencies driving lower levels of investment spend and value for money savings (€26m)
  • COVID-19costs €12m, incremental expenditure managing response to the pandemic

Non-core items

  • €136m charge included innon-core related to impairment of intangible assets:
    • Charge incurred on software assets, as no longer expected to provide future economic benefits
    • No impact on capital ratios
  • €27m of charges related to business model restructuring

Outlook

  • 2020 costs to be lower than 2019
  • 2021 costs to be below previous guidance of €1.65bn

H1 2020 impairment charge €937m - prudent and comprehensive approach

IFRS 9 models

Payment breaks

macro-economic update

€432m

€184m

• Updated IFRS 9 models

• Management adjustment to

incorporating impact of

reflect increased risk related

2020

Forward Looking Information

to:

(FLI) from latest macro-

-

Estimated rates of

H1

economic outlook

migration from payment

Central scenario1assumes

breaks to forbearance /

a deep downturn, gradual

arrears

recovery and an orderly Brexit

-

Assessment of mortgages,

Reduced weighting towards

consumer loans, higher

upside scenario

impacted sectors at risk

• Will reflect mitigating impacts

from COVID-19 impact

of government support

schemes

22

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Actual loan loss experience

€321m

  • Actual loan loss experience on Stage 3 loans:
    • Property and construction €179m, includes €166m related to legacy investment property exposures
    • Non-propertySME and corporate €115m
    • Mortgage and consumer portfolios €27m

Outlook

  • A change in the macro- economic outlook would lead to a change in lFRS 9 expected credit loss

• H1 2020 impairment charge

• Actual loss experience in

incorporates risk of credit

H2 will reflect timing of loan

migration of customers on

migration to Stage 3 and final

payment breaks

payment break outcomes

2020

While uncertainties remain, subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, 2020 impairment charge expected to be in a range of c.€1.1bn to €1.3bn

1See slide 44 for 2020-2024macro-economic assumptions used in IFRS 9 models

Impairment coverage increased to 2.7%

23

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Net impairment charge

Impairment coverage increased to 2.7%

€365m

€246m

€77m

€76m

€124m

€25m

€6m

€37m

€24m

(€11m)

Mortgages (ROI) Mortgages (UK) Non-property

Property and

Consumer

SME and

construction

corporate

  • H1 2019nH1 2020

Impairment loss allowance (ILA) by portfolio

Dec-19

Jun-20

ILA

ILA % of

ILA

ILA % of

gross

gross

(€m)

(€m)

loans

loans

Mortgages ROI

369

1.6%

448

2.0%

Mortgages UK

63

0.3%

133

0.6%

Non-property SME and

487

2.4%

818

4.0%

corporate

Property and construction

230

2.8%

455

5.6%

Consumer

159

2.8%

268

5.1%

Total

1,308

1.6%

2,122

2.7%

Stage 1 impairment coverage

0.2%

0.7%

Stage 2 impairment coverage

3.4%

3.4%

Stage 3 impairment coverage

31.5%

29.4%

Net impairment charge €888m1/ 222bps (H1 2019: 21bps) on loans and advances to customers

Increased impairment charge driven by:

  • Change inmacro-economic outlook due to COVID-19
  • Estimated future credit migration related to payment breaks
  • Actual loan loss experience (€0.3bn) primarily in corporate and property portfolios, including €0.2bn on legacy property exposures

60% of impairment charge recognised on performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans

ILA increased by €0.8bn to €2.1bn since Dec 2019, €0.5bn of increase on performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans

Group impairment coverage increased from 1.6% to 2.7% at June 2020

1Net impairment charge €888m on loans and advances to customers, net impairment charge on other financial instruments €49m, total net impairment charge €937m

24

Macro-economic outlook increasing Stage 2 balances

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Gross loans by stage

€80.5bn

€78.5bn

€0.1bn

€0.1bn

€3.1bn

€5.6bn

€4.4bn

€11.3bn

€71.8bn

€62.7bn

Macro-economic outlook increasing Stage 2 loans

  • €5.7bn increase in Stage 2 loans since Dec 2019 reflecting deterioratedmacro-economic outlook:
    • Non-propertySME and corporate portfolio Stage 2 loans increased €3.7bn
    • Property and construction Stage 2 loans increased €1.9bn
  • Stage 3 loans of €4.4bn, increase of €1.3bn since Dec 2019:

Dec 19

Jun 20

  • Stage 1nStage 2 nStage 3 nPOCI

ILA movement

    • €0.9bn increase from implementation of new Definition of Default; remainder from credit migration in corporate and property portfolios
  • ILA increased by €0.8bn to €2.1bn since Dec 2019:
    • €0.5bn increase on performing loan books

1.6%

2.7%

€337m

€477m

€2,122m

€1,308m

Dec 19

Stage 1 / 2

Stage 31

Jun 20

ILA % of gross loans

1Includes Purchased Other Credit Impaired (POCI)

  • €0.3bn increase in Stage 3 ILA from credit migration inNon-property SME and corporate and Property and construction portfolios

Residential mortgages

Gross loans by stage

€46.3bn

€44.3bn

€1.7bn

€1.7bn

€2.2bn

€1.7bn

€42.9bn

€40.4bn

Dec 19

Jun 20

  • Stage 1nStage 2 nStage 3

ILA movement

0.9%

1.3%

€94m

€55m

€581m

€432m

Dec 19

Stage 1 / 2

Stage 3

Jun 20

25

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Residential mortgages

  • Mortgage portfolios 57% of Group loan book
  • ROI mortgage portfolio €22.9bn at June 2020:
    • Average LTV of 60% on stock
    • 81% of the portfolio has LTV <80%
  • UK mortgage €21.5bn at June 2020:
    • Average LTV of 62% on stock
    • 82% of the portfolio has LTV <80%
  • Implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework driving increase in stage 3 loans
  • €149m impairment loss allowance increase largely on performing loans including management adjustment relating to payment breaks
  • Impairment coverage increased from 0.9% to 1.3% at June 2020

ILA % of gross loans

26

Non-property SME and corporate

Gross loans by stage

€20.4bn

€20.7bn

€0.8bn

€1.1bn

€2.2bn

€17.5bn

€5.9bn

€13.7bn

Dec 19

Jun 20

nStage 1 nStage 2 nStage 3

ILA movement

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Non-property SME and corporate

  • Non-propertySME and corporate portfolio well diversified by geography and sector
  • Predominantly secured portfolios; government measures providing additional support
  • €3.7bn increase in Stage 2 loans since Dec 2019 reflectingmacro-economic outlook on higher impacted sectors:
    • Wholesale and retail trade Stage 2 loans increased by €0.3bn to €0.6bn
    • Accommodation and food service activities Stage 2 loans increased by €0.7bn to €0.9bn
    • Acquisition Finance Stage 2 loans increased by €1.0bn to €1.3bn

2.4%

4.0%

€91m

€240m

€818m

€487m

Dec 19

Stage 1 / 2

Stage 3

Jun 20

Increased impairment coverage across higher impacted sectors and portfolios:

  • Wholesale and retail trade exposures €2.5bn, impairment coverage 5.0% (3.3% Dec 2019)
  • Accommodation and food service activities exposures €1.7bn, impairment coverage 3.3% (1.6% Dec 2019)
  • Acquisition Finance exposures €4.8bn, impairment coverage 3.5% (1.4% Dec 2019)

€240m / 73% of increase in ILA related to performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans

Impairment coverage increased from 2.4% to 4.0% at Jun 2020

ILA % of gross loans

27

Property and construction

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Gross loans by stage

Property and construction

€8.1bn

€8.2bn

€0.6bn

€1.1bn

€1.5bn

€3.4bn

€6.0bn

€3.7bn

Dec 19

Jun 20

nStage 1 nStage 2 nStage 3

ILA movement

2.8%

5.6%

€179m

€46m

€455m

€230m

Dec 19

Stage 1 / 2

Stage 3

Jun 20

10% of Group loan book; €7.4bn Investment Property; €0.8bn Development lending

>40% Investment property exposures in Dublin; 30% UK exposures

Investment Property exposures largely Retail (37%), Office (33%), Residential (19%) and Other (11%); 75% of the book LTV <70%

Development lending portfolio comprises exposures to active development sites

Deterioration in macro-economic outlook driving stage migration including forecast decrease in commercial property prices

Legacy investment property exposures driving €179m increase in Stage 3 ILA

Impairment coverage increased from 2.8% to 5.6% at June 2020

ILA % of gross loans

Consumer

Gross loans by stage

€5.7bn

€0.2bn

€5.3bn

€0.3bn

€5.4bn

€4.9bn

Dec 19

Jun 20

  • Stage 1nStage 2 nStage 3

ILA movement

2.8%

5.1%

€97m

€12m

€268m

€159m

Dec 19

Stage 1 / 2

Stage 3

Jun 20

28

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Consumer

  • 7% of Group loan book; exit of UK Credit Cards in 2019
  • €2.0bn Ireland consumer exposure; €0.8bn motor, €0.8bn consumer loans. €0.4bn credit cards
  • €3.3bn UK consumer exposure; €2.1bn motor, €1.2bn consumer loans
  • €109m impairment loss allowance increase largely on performing loans including management adjustment relating to payment breaks
  • Impairment coverage increased from 2.8% to 5.1% at June 2020

ILA % of gross loans

NPE ratio increase to 5.8%

NPE movements

29

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Non-performing exposures

6.3%

4.4%

€0.6bn

€5.0bn

€3.5bn

Dec 18

Dec 19

Inflows

NPE ratio

5.8%

€0.5bn

€4.6bn

Definition of

Jun 20

Default

  • NPE ratio increased by 140bps to 5.8%
  • €0.6bn inflows primarily from credit migration inNon-property SME and corporate, and Property and construction portfolios
  • Implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework increased NPEs by €0.5bn
  • No NPE transactions completed in H1 2020 due to market conditions
  • Group NPE coverage ratio increased by 10% to 47% at Jun 2020

NPEs by portfolio

Jun 20

Coverage Ratio

Mortgages

€1.5bn

29%

(ROI)

€1.6bn

Non-property SME

€0.9bn

73%

and corporate

€1.1bn

Property and

€0.6bn

42%

construction

€1.1bn

Mortgages

€0.5bn

21%

(UK)

€0.6bn

Consumer

€0.1bn

(ROI & UK)

€0.1bn

nDec 19 nJun 20

1See slide 45

Outlook

  • Proven track record of working with customers to implement sustainable solutions; significantly below industry average for arrears management1
  • NPE transactions dependent on market conditions

30

Strong capital position

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Fully loaded CET1 ratio

RWAs

45bps

40bps

(65bps)

(15bps)

RWAs

€49.9bn

(15bps)

(60bps)

40bps

10bps

€47.6bn

Impairment

(190bps)

EL offset

90bps

RWA reduction

35bps

13.8%

Net impact

(65bps)

(20bps)

13.6%

Regulatory capital

demand

Dec 19

Pre-impairment

2019 Dividend

Credit

Loan Growth /

Transformation

Definition of

SME supporting

Other / Pension

Jun 20

organic capital

deterioration

RWA2

investment

Default / IRB

factor

generation1

models

Headroom to 2020 CET1 regulatory capital requirements

13.6%

14.9%

c.560bps

2020 Regulatory

headroom

9.27%

Requirements

(excl. P2G)

Jun-20 Fully Loaded

Jun-20 Regulatory

CET1 Ratio

CET1 Ratio

Strong capital position

  • Fully loaded CET1 ratio +10bps since Q1 2020
  • Regulatory CET1 ratio +50bps since Q1 2020
  • 2% reduction in RWA density

Outlook

  • 2020 regulatory CET1 ratio to remain above 13.5%
  • No dividend deduction assumed for 2020
  1. Pre-impairmentorganic capital generation primarily consists of attributable profit excluding impairment and movements in regulatory deductions
  2. Loan Growth / RWA movements from net loan growth, changes in asset quality and book mix and movements in other RWAs

Outlook

Profitability

  • 2020 gross new lending volumes expected to be c.70% of 2019 volumes
  • Net interest income in 2020 to be c.5% lower than 2019
  • 2020 business income to be
    20%-30% lower than 2019
  • Costs will continue to reduce:
    • 2020 costs to be lower than
      2019
    • 2021 costs to be below previous guidance of €1.65bn

Asset Quality

  • While we expect economic recovery commencing in H2 2020,COVID-19 and Brexit are ongoing uncertainties
  • Subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, 2020 impairment charge expected to be in a range of c.€1.1bn to €1.3bn

31

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Capital

  • 2020 regulatory CET1 ratio to remain above 13.5%
  • No dividend deduction assumed for 2020

Longer term impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and the Group's financial performance remain uncertain,

our medium term targets should therefore no longer be considered current in these circumstances

Summary and conclusion

32

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Trading outlook

Capital

Asset quality

Transformation

Efficiency

UK retail

While uncertainties remain, accelerated economic activity is supporting improved outlook for 2020 lending and income vs. Q1 outlook

Strong capital position with fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.6%, regulatory CET1 ratio 14.9%

Proven track record, over a sustained period, of working with customers to find sustainable solutions

Multi-year programme delivery against milestones; delivering agile, digitised solutions for customers and creating cost efficiencies

All tactical and strategic opportunities being captured to further reduce our cost base; 2021 costs to be below previous guidance of €1.65bn

Further restructuring required to improve returns; strategic review of Northern Ireland retail business recently commenced

34

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Appendix

35

Appendix

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Slide No.

BOI overview - customer loans / new lending volumes

36

ROI mortgage loan book

37

  • Income Statement

- Net interest income analysis

38

-

Structural hedge

39

-

Interest rate sensitivity

40

  • Asset Quality

- Non-performing exposures by portfolio

41

-

Portfolio by stage

42

- Non-property SME and corporate by stage

43

- Forward Looking Information - macro-economic scenarios

44

-

ROI Mortgages

45

-

UK customer loans

46

• Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV

47

  • Capital

-

Capital and liquidity

48

-

CET1 ratios

49

-

Regulatory capital requirements

50

-

Risk weighted assets

51

Transformation investment / operating expenses

52

Cost income ratio: Jun 2020

53

Defined Benefit Pension Schemes

54

Forward-Looking statement

55

Contact details

56

36

BOI Overview

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Profile of customer loans1at Jun 20 (Gross)

Composition (Jun 20)

ROI

UK

RoW

Total

Total

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

(%)

Mortgages

22.9

21.4

0.0

44.4

57%

Non-property SME and corporate

10.8

5.1

4.7

20.6

26%

SME

7.1

1.6

0.0

8.7

11%

Corporate

3.7

3.5

4.7

11.9

15%

Property and construction

5.3

1.9

1.0

8.2

10%

Investment

4.7

1.7

1.0

7.4

9%

Development

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.8

1%

Consumer

2.0

3.3

0.0

5.3

7%

Customer loans (gross)

41.1

31.7

5.7

78.5

100%

Geographic (%)

53%

40%

7%

100%

Gross new lending volumes

€2.7bn

Retail Ireland

Retail UK

Corporate Banking

£2.5bn

€1.0bn

€2.3bn

£2.1bn

€2.1bn

€0.9bn

£1.3bn

€0.6bn

€0.3bn

£1.2bn

€0.2bn

€0.5bn

€1.1bn2

€1.5bn

€1.2bn

£1.1bn

€0.7bn

€0.6bn

£0.7bn

€0.2bn

€0.4bn

€0.3bn

£0.1bn

£0.2bn

€0.1bn

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

nMortgages nConsumer nBusiness Banking nProperty nCorporate Ireland nAcquisition Finance nCorporate UK

1Based on geographic location of customer

2Excludes revolving credit facilities

ROI Mortgages: €22.9bn

New Lending volumes and Market Share

23%

24%

25%

€1.0bn

€1.3bn

€0.9bn

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

nNew Lending Volumes

Market Share

Pricing strategy

  • Fixed rate led mortgage pricing strategy which provides value, certainty and stability to our customers and to the Group
  • Fixed rate products accounted for c.94% of our new lending in H1 2020, up from c.30% in 2014

Distribution strategy - continued expansion into broker channel

  • Establishing a large network of active brokers at a national level; brokers accounted for 30% of the market in H1 2020

Wider proposition

  • 7 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a life assurance policy through BOI Group
  • 3 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a general insurance policy through BOI Group with insurance partners

1Average customer pay rate of 111bps less Group average cost of funds of 39bps

37

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

ROI Mortgages (gross)

€23.7bn

€23.0bn

€22.9bn

€9.5bn

€11.1bn

€11.6bn

€4.4bn

€3.2bn

€3.0bn

€9.8bn

€8.7bn

€8.3bn

Dec 18

Dec 19

Jun 20

nTracker nVariable Rates nFixed Rates

LTV profile

  • Average LTV of 60% on mortgage stock at Jun 2020 (Dec 19: 59%)
  • Average LTV of 76% on new mortgages in H1 2020 (2019: 74%)

Tracker mortgages

  • €7.9bn or 95% of trackers at Jun 2020 are on a capital and interest repayment basis
  • 82% of trackers are Owner Occupier mortgages; 18% of trackers are Buy to Let mortgages
  • Loan asset spread on ECB tracker mortgages was c.72bps1in H1 2020

38

Income Statement

Net interest income analysis

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

H2 2018

H1 2019

H2 2019

H1 2020

Average

Gross

Gross

Average

Gross

Gross

Average

Gross

Gross

Average

Gross

Gross

Volumes Interest

Rate

Volumes Interest

Rate

Volumes Interest

Rate

Volumes Interest

Rate

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

Ireland Loans1

34.4

595

3.43%

34.2

582

3.43%

33.7

583

3.43%

33.4

561

3.38%

UK Loans

27.6

391

2.82%

27.5

377

2.76%

28.0

375

2.66%

28.5

356

2.52%

C&T

14.6

294

3.98%

15.8

314

3.99%

16.8

330

3.90%

17.4

324

3.74%

Total Loans and Advances to Customers

76.6

1,280

3.31%

77.5

1,273

3.31%

78.5

1,288

3.26%

79.3

1,241

3.15%

Liquid Assets

22.7

38

0.33%

22.9

33

0.29%

23.9

30

0.25%

26.6

16

0.12%

NAMA Sub Debt

0.1

2

5.24%

0.1

2

5.40%

0.1

2

5.26%

0.0

1

5.22%

Total Liquid Assets

22.8

40

0.35%

23.0

35

0.31%

24.0

32

0.27%

26.6

17

0.13%

Total Interest Earning Assets

99.4

1,320

2.63%

100.5

1,308

2.62%

102.5

1,320

2.56%

105.9

1,258

2.36%

Ireland Deposits

20.7

(8)

(0.08%)

20.7

(7)

(0.07%)

21.0

(5)

(0.05%)

21.3

(2)

(0.02%)

Credit Balances2

32.8

3

0.02%

34.5

3

0.02%

36.6

6

0.03%

39.6

8

0.04%

UK Deposits

18.6

(88)

(0.94%)

18.3

(91)

(1.00%)

18.6

(103)

(1.09%)

18.7

(90)

(0.97%)

C&T Deposits

4.9

(9)

(0.37%)

5.1

(9)

(0.35%)

5.0

(9)

(0.34%)

4.7

(4)

(0.16%)

Total Deposits

77.0

(102)

(0.26%)

78.6

(104)

(0.27%)

81.2

(111)

(0.27%)

84.2

(88)

(0.21%)

Wholesale Funding3

11.0

(52)

(0.94%)

10.3

(54)

(1.06%)

9.9

(62)

(1.24%)

9.7

(55)

(1.13%)

Subordinated Liabilities

2.1

(51)

(4.86%)

2.0

(49)

(4.85%)

1.5

(41)

(5.44%)

1.5

(34)

(4.61%)

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

90.1

(205)

(0.45%)

90.9

(207)

(0.46%)

92.6

(214)

(0.46%)

95.4

(177)

(0.37%)

Other4

(30)

(22)

(18)

(18)

Net Interest Margin as reported

99.4

1,085

2.17%

100.5

1,079

2.16%

102.5

1,088

2.11%

105.9

1,063

2.02%

Average ECB Base rate

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Average 3 month Euribor

(0.32%)

(0.31%)

(0.40%)

(0.31%)

Average BOE Base rate

0.70%

0.75%

0.75%

0.36%

Average 3 month LIBOR

0.82%

0.84%

0.78%

0.35%

  1. Includes average interest earning assets of c.€0.3bn in 2020 carried at FVTPL with associated FY20 interest income of c.€6m
  2. Credit balances in H1 2020: ROI €31.1bn, UK €3.8bn, C&T €4.7bn
  3. Includes impact of credit risk transfer transactions executed in Dec 2016, Nov 2017 and Dec 2019
  4. Includes IFRS 16 lease expense, interest on certain FVPTL items and adjustments that are of anon-recurring nature such as customer termination fees and EIR adjustments

Structural Hedge

Interest income on structural hedge1

Average structural

€32.7bn

€35.8bn

hedge volume

€85m

€68m

€51m

€34m

€34m

€34m

H1 2019

H1 2020

nEUR nGBP

EUR structural hedge

1.5%

1.0%

0.5%

0.0%

51bps

-0.5%

Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20Jun-20

EUR structural hedge yield

External EUR 7yr swap rate

1Gross interest income from fixed leg of hedging swap

39

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Overview

  • Structural hedging is used to help mitigate volatility in earnings from interest rate movements
  • Income from structural hedging has supported interest income as market rates have declined
  • Average structural hedge volume in H1 2020 of €35.8bn (EUR 84%, GBP 16%):
    • c.75% of equity and credit balances hedged
    • Weighted average life of hedges is c.3.5 years
  • c.15% of existing hedges arere-hedged annually
  • Hedging of incremental growth in credit balances paused in H1 2020
  • Interest income of €68m from structural hedge in H1 2020; c.6% of Group's net interest income (c.8% in 2019)
  • Impact of lower interest rate environment incorporated in net interest income and NIM 2020 guidance

Interest Rate Sensitivity

40

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

The table below shows the estimated sensitivity of the Group's income (before tax) to an instantaneous and sustained 1% parallel movement in interest rates

Estimated sensitivity on Group income (1 year horizon)

Dec 19

Jun 20

(€m)

(€m)

100bps higher

c.210

c.250

100bps lower

(c.250)

(c.270)

The above sensitivities are based on certain simplifying assumptions such as:

  • the assumption of a static balance sheet by size and composition;
  • assets and liabilities whose pricing is mechanically linked to market / central bank rates are assumed to reprice accordingly; and
  • the sensitivities should not be considered a forecast of future performance in these rate scenarios as they do not capture potential management action in response to unexpected changes in the interest rate environment.

Non-performing exposures by portfolio

41

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Composition (Jun 20)

Advances

Non-performing

Non-performing

Impairment

Impairment loss

exposures

exposures as %

loss allowance

allowance as % of

(€bn)

(€bn)

of advances

(€bn)

non-performing exposures

Residential Mortgages

44.4

2.2

5.0%

0.6

26%

-­Republic of Ireland

22.9

1.6

6.9%

0.4

29%

- UK

21.4

0.6

3.0%

0.1

21%

Non-property SME and corporate

20.7

1.1

5.4%

0.8

73%

- Republic of Ireland SME

7.1

0.6

9.1%

0.4

66%

- UK SME

1.7

0.1

6.8%

0.1

57%

- Corporate

11.9

0.4

3.1%

0.3

89%

Property and construction

8.2

1.1

13.3%

0.5

42%

- Investment

7.4

1.1

14.4%

0.4

39%

- Development

0.8

0.0

4.0%

0.0

118%

Consumer

5.3

0.1

2.4%

0.3

208%

Total loans and advances to customers

78.5

4.6

5.8%

2.1

47%

Composition (Dec 19)

Advances

Non-performing

Non-performing

Impairment

Impairment loss

exposures

exposures as %

loss allowance

allowance as % of

(€bn)

(€bn)

of advances

(€bn)

non-performing exposures

Residential Mortgages

46.3

1.9

4.2%

0.4

22%

-­Republic of Ireland

23.0

1.5

6.3%

0.4

25%

- UK

23.2

0.5

2.1%

0.1

13%

Non-property SME and corporate

20.4

0.9

4.3%

0.5

55%

- Republic of Ireland SME

7.3

0.5

7.5%

0.3

54%

- UK SME

1.7

0.1

6.3%

0.0

46%

- Corporate

11.4

0.2

2.0%

0.1

60%

Property and construction

8.1

0.6

7.3%

0.2

39%

- Investment

7.2

0.6

7.7%

0.2

37%

- Development

0.9

0.0

3.8%

0.0

64%

Consumer

5.7

0.1

1.7%

0.2

159%

Total loans and advances to customers

80.5

3.5

4.4%

1.3

37%

42

Portfolio by stage

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Composition (Jun 20)

Gross carrying amount

Impairment loss allowance

ILA %

(before impairment loss allowance)

of gross

Sectoral analysis by stage

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

loans

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

Residential Mortgages

40,435

1,680

2,199

3

44,317

105

41

435

-

581

1.3%

- Republic of Ireland

20,106

1,209

1,565

3

22,883

50

22

376

-

448

2.0%

- UK

20,329

471

634

-

21,434

55

19

59

-

133

0.6%

Non-property SME and corporate

13,686

5,899

1,047

27

20,659

154

220

437

7

818

4.0%

- Republic of Ireland SME

5,344

1,128

636

-

7,108

108

68

251

-

427

6.0%

- UK SME

1,074

497

106

1

1,678

6

22

37

-

65

3.9%

- Corporate

7,268

4,274

305

26

11,873

40

130

149

7

326

2.7%

Property and construction

3,684

3,426

1,027

60

8,197

12

82

345

16

455

5.6%

- Investment

3,470

2,834

993

60

7,357

11

58

330

16

415

5.6%

- Development

214

592

34

-

840

1

24

15

-

40

4.8%

Consumer

4,905

265

128

-

5,298

151

42

75

-

268

5.1%

- Motor Lending UK

1,954

83

22

-

2,059

13

8

10

-

31

1.5%

- Loans UK

1,216

41

36

-

1,293

106

17

30

-

153

11.8%

- Motor Lending ROI

767

-

21

-

788

6

-

8

-

14

1.8%

- Loans ROI

600

107

33

-

740

19

10

18

-

47

6.4%

- Credit Cards ROI

368

34

16

418

7

7

9

-

23

5.5%

Total

62,710

11,270

4,401

90

78,471

422

385

1,292

23

2,122

2.7%

Composition (Dec 19)

Gross carrying amount

Impairment loss allowance

ILA %

(before impairment loss allowance)

of gross

Sectoral analysis by stage

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

loans

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

Residential Mortgages

42,898

1,677

1,693

3

46,271

16

36

380

-

432

0.9%

- Republic of Ireland

20,610

1,133

1,289

3

23,035

7

22

340

-

369

1.6%

- UK

22,288

544

404

-

23,236

9

14

40

-

63

0.3%

Non-property SME and corporate

17,474

2,175

757

27

20,433

56

78

353

-

487

2.4%

- Republic of Ireland SME

5,799

1,011

495

-

7,305

33

39

225

-

297

4.1%

- UK SME

1,382

225

78

2

1,687

3

8

38

-

49

2.9%

- Corporate

10,293

939

184

25

11,441

20

31

90

-

141

1.2%

Property and construction

5,985

1,513

549

65

8,112

6

42

180

2

230

2.8%

- Investment

5,418

1,251

519

65

7,253

5

40

162

2

209

2.9%

- Development

567

262

30

-

859

1

2

18

-

21

2.4%

Consumer

5,421

206

100

-

5,727

64

32

63

-

159

2.8%

- Motor Lending UK

2,147

58

21

-

2,226

6

3

10

-

19

0.9%

- Loans UK

1,232

40

24

-

1,296

42

17

21

-

80

6.2%

- Motor Lending ROI

821

-

14

-

835

3

-

6

-

9

1.1%

- Loans ROI

681

74

30

-

785

9

6

19

-

34

4.3%

- Credit Cards ROI

540

34

11

585

4

6

7

-

17

2.9%

Total

71,778

5,571

3,099

95

80,543

142

188

976

2

1,308

1.6%

43

Non-property SME and corporate by stage1,2

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Composition (Jun 20)

Gross carrying amount

Impairment loss allowance

ILA %

(before impairment loss allowance)

of gross

Sectoral analysis by stage

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

loans

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

Non-property SME and corporate

- Manufacturing

3,013

1,305

117

-

4,435

24

46

45

-

115

2.6%

- Wholesale and retail trade

1,723

569

147

1

2,440

23

21

79

-

123

5.0%

- Administrative and support service activities

1,705

562

95

26

2,388

23

17

53

7

100

4.2%

- Accommodation and food service activities

783

889

105

-

1,777

12

14

33

-

59

3.3%

- Agriculture, forestry and fishing

1,347

202

119

-

1,668

17

9

29

-

55

3.3%

- Human health services and social work activities

766

620

68

-

1,454

11

42

34

-

87

6.0%

- Transport and storage

675

367

71

-

1,113

6

12

45

-

63

5.7%

- Other services

615

221

145

-

981

5

9

55

-

69

7.0%

- Professional, scientific and technical activities

462

176

14

-

652

6

7

6

-

19

2.9%

- Arts, entertainment and recreation

308

306

31

-

645

2

18

11

-

31

4.8%

- Financial and insurance activities

535

51

24

-

610

4

2

8

-

14

2.3%

- Real estate activities

397

118

73

-

588

10

4

28

-

42

7.1%

- Education

374

71

1

-

446

3

4

-

-

7

1.6%

- Other sectors

983

442

37

-

1,462

8

15

11

-

34

2.3%

Total

13,686

5,899

1,047

27

20,659

154

220

437

7

818

4.0%

Composition (Dec 19)

Gross carrying amount

Impairment loss allowance

ILA %

(before impairment loss allowance)

of gross

Sectoral analysis by stage

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

loans

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

Non-property SME and corporate

- Manufacturing

3,963

356

99

-

4,418

10

11

41

-

62

1.4%

- Wholesale and retail trade

2,031

327

129

1

2,488

8

10

63

-

81

3.3%

- Administrative and support service activities

1,987

142

67

25

2,221

7

5

39

-

51

2.3%

- Agriculture, forestry and fishing

1,523

127

94

1

1,745

7

5

29

-

41

2.3%

- Accommodation and food service activities

1,476

193

49

-

1,718

3

6

19

-

28

1.6%

- Human health services and social work activities

1,018

414

30

-

1,462

4

15

22

-

41

2.8%

- Transport and storage

902

137

46

-

1,085

3

5

34

-

42

3.9%

- Other services

778

98

123

-

999

2

7

51

-

60

6.0%

- Financial and insurance activities

662

14

19

-

695

1

-

6

-

7

1.0%

- Professional, scientific and technical activities

597

67

9

-

673

2

3

5

-

10

1.5%

- Real estate activities

435

90

60

-

585

3

5

27

-

35

6.0%

- Arts, entertainment and recreation

364

62

18

-

444

1

3

7

-

11

2.5%

- Education

426

8

1

-

435

1

-

1

-

2

0.5%

- Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

363

38

3

-

404

1

1

2

-

4

1.0%

- Other sectors

949

102

10

-

1,061

3

2

7

-

12

1.1%

Total

17,474

2,175

757

27

20,433

56

78

353

-

487

2.4%

  1. TheNon-property SME and corporate portfolio is analysed by NACE code. The NACE code classification system is a pan-European classification system that groups organisations according to their business activities.
  2. Exposures to NACE codes totaling less than €400 million are grouped together as 'Other sectors'. The NACE codes reported in the table above can therefore differ period on period.

44

Forward Looking Information - macro-economic scenarios

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

30 June 2020

Republic of Ireland

United Kingdom

2020

2021

2022-2024

2020

2021

2022-2024

Downside - 30% scenario probability weighting

GDP growth1

(12.0%)

5.7%

2.5%

(13.0%)

7.9%

1.6%

GNP growth1

(14.0%)

6.9%

2.1%

n/a

n/a

n/a

Unemployment rate2

14.8%

10.9%

7.5%

9.5%

7.9%

6.3%

Residential property price growth3

(10.0%)

(5.0%)

(0.7%)

(10.0%)

(5.0%)

(0.7%)

Commercial property price growth3

(14.0%)

(9.0%)

(0.3%)

(15.0%)

(9.0%)

(0.3%)

Central - 50% scenario probability weighting

GDP growth1

(8.3%)

6.1%

2.7%

(9.3%)

8.8%

1.8%

GNP growth1

(11.6%)

7.3%

2.3%

n/a

n/a

n/a

Unemployment rate2

13.0%

8.2%

4.8%

7.3%

6.0%

4.5%

Residential property price growth3

(10.0%)

(1.0%)

1.0%

(10.0%)

(2.0%)

1.0%

Commercial property price growth3

(14.0%)

(2.0%)

0.7%

(15.0%)

(3.0%)

1.0%

Upside - 20% scenario probability weighting

GDP growth1

(5.0%)

8.5%

2.9%

(6.0%)

10.7%

2.2%

GNP growth1

(7.0%)

9.7%

2.5%

n/a

n/a

n/a

Unemployment rate2

9.8%

6.2%

4.5%

6.3%

4.2%

4.0%

Residential property price growth3

(7.0%)

1.0%

1.7%

(7.0%)

(1.0%)

2.0%

Commercial property price growth3

(10.5%)

0.0%

1.8%

(11.5%)

(0.5%)

1.8%

  1. Annual growth rate
  2. Average yearly rate
  3. Year-endfigures

ROI Mortgages

Continued proactive arrears management

>90 days arrears1

Industry

Average

Industry

Average

15.7%

6.5%

3.8%

1.9%

Owner Occupier

Owner Occupier

Buy to let

Buy to let

>720 days arrears1

Industry

Average

Industry

12.1%

Average

4.3%

1.0%

2.1%

Owner Occupier

Owner Occupier

Buy to let

Buy to let

45

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

>90 days arrears

  • Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (29% of industry average) and Buy to Let (24% of industry average)

>720 days arrears

  • Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (23% of industry average) and Buy to Let (17% of industry average)

1As at March 2020, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI

46

UK Customer Loans £29.1bn (€31.7bn)

UK Mortgages - £19.6bn

nSouth East

nWales

£2.0bn

£0.8bn

nScotland

nGreater

London

£1.2bn

£3.3bn

nNorthern

Ireland

nRest of England

£1.1bn

£9.1bn

nOuter

Metropolitan

£2.1bn

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

UK Mortgages Analysis - £19.6bn

  • Total UK mortgages of £19.6bn; (NPEs: 3.1%):
    • Average LTV of 62% on existing stock at Jun 2020 (Dec 19: 63%)
    • Average LTV of 71% on new UK mortgages in H1 2020 (2019: 73%)
  • 68% of the current mortgage portfolio originated since January
    2010 are standard owner occupier mortgages
  • BTL book is well seasoned with 62% of these mortgages originated prior to January 2010
  • Average balance of Greater London mortgages is c.£194k, with 91% of Greater London mortgages having an indexed LTV <70%

Other UK Customer Loans - £9.5bn

£0.1bn

£0.1bn

£0.1bn

£3.1bn

£0.5bn

£3.0bn

£1.3bn

£1.0bn

£0.2bn

SME

Corporate

Investment

Land &

Consumer

Property

Development

nPerforming loans nNon-performing exposures

Other UK Customer Loans Analysis - £9.5bn

  • Non-performingexposures of £0.8bn with strong coverage ratios
  • Performing loans of £8.7bn:
    • SME: broad sectoral diversification with low concentration risk
    • Corporate: specialist lending teams in Acquisition Finance and Corporate lending through a focused sector strategy
    • Investment Property: primarily retail, office and residential sectors
    • Consumer (£3.1bn):
      • Northridge (£1.9bn): Asset backed motor finance business; net loan book stable in H1 2020;mid-market targeting prime business only; below industry arrears and loan losses
      • Personal loan volumes (£1.2bn): net loan book increase of £0.1bn in H1 2020

47

Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Movement in ordinary shareholders' equity

2019

H1 2020

(€m)

(€m)

Ordinary shareholders' equity at beginning of period

9,243

9,625

Movements:

Profit attributable to shareholders

448

(726)

Dividend paid to ordinary shareholders

(173)

-

Distribution on other equity instruments - additional tier 1 coupon (net of tax)

-

(31)

Re-measurement of the net defined benefit pension liability

39

562

Debt instruments at FVOCI reserve movements

26

(40)

Cash flow hedge reserve movement

(5)

11

Foreign exchange movements

132

(168)

Other movements

(85)

(2)

Ordinary shareholders' equity at end of period

9,625

9,231

Tangible net asset value

2019

Jun 20

(€m)

(€m)

Ordinary shareholders' equity at the end of period

9,625

9,231

Adjustments:

Intangible assets and goodwill

(838)

(720)

Own stock held for benefit of life assurance policyholders

30

35

Tangible net asset value (TNAV)

8,817

8,546

Number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of the period excluding treasury shares

1,074

1,072

TNAV per share (€)

€8.21

€7.97

Capital and liquidity

Dec 2019

Jun 2020

(€bn)

(€bn)

Customer loans

79

77

Liquid assets

27

29

Other assets

26

26

Total assets

132

132

Customer deposits

84

87

Wholesale funding

11

10

Shareholders' equity

10

9

Other liabilities

27

26

Total liabilities

132

132

TNAV per share

€8.21

€7.97

Closing EUR / GBP FX rates

0.85

0.91

Dec 2019

Jun 2020

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

138%

149%

Net Stable Funding Ratio

131%

135%

Loan to Deposit Ratio

95%

89%

48

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Liquidity

  • Funding and liquidity remains strong from stable customer deposits and MREL issuance

Customer deposits: €86.5bn

  • Growth of €2.5bn principally due to higher current account credit balances predominantly from the impact ofCOVID-19 restrictions and lower consumer spending

Wholesale funding: €9.5bn

  • AT1 and senior debt issuance of c.€0.75bn during H1 2020
  • MREL ratio of 24.4% based on RWA at Jun 2020

Leverage Ratio

  • Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.3%
  • Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 6.8%

Tangible Net Asset Value

  • TNAV decreased to €7.97

49

Capital - strong fully loaded and regulatory CET1 ratios

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Capital ratios - Jun 2020

Regulatory ratio

Fully loaded ratio

(€bn)

(€bn)

Total equity

9.9

10.0

Less Additional Tier 1

(0.7)

(0.7)

Deferred tax

(0.7)

(1.2)

Intangible assets and goodwill

(0.6)

(0.6)

Foreseeable dividend

-

-

Expected loss deduction

(0.3)

(0.2)

Pension Fund Asset

(0.6)

(0.6)

IFRS 9 Regulatory Addback

0.4

-

Other items

(0.2)

(0.3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

7.1

6.5

Credit RWA

41.8

41.5

Operational RWA

4.4

4.4

Market, Counterparty Credit Risk and Securitisations

1.7

1.7

Total RWA

47.9

47.6

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

14.9%

13.6%

Total Capital Ratio

18.7%

17.4%

Leverage ratio

6.8%

6.3%

Phasing impacts on Regulatory ratio

  • Deferred tax assets - certain DTAs1are deducted at a rate of 60% for 2020, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024
  • IFRS 92- the Group has elected to apply the transitional arrangement. The transitional arrangement allows a 100% add-back in 2020 and 2021, decreasing to 75%, 50%, and 25% in subsequent years

1Deferred tax assets due to temporary differences are included in other RWA with a 250% risk weighting applied

2The IFRS 9 addback to the Regulatory CET1 was c.70bps at 30 Jun 2020, increased from c.15bps at 31 Dec 2019

50

Regulatory Capital Requirements

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Pro forma CET1 Regulatory Capital Requirements

2019

2020

2021

Pillar 1 -CET1

4.50%

4.50%

4.50%

Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R)

2.25%

1.27%

1.27%

Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB)

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

ROI Countercyclical buffer (CCyB)

0.60%

0.00%

0.00%

UK Countercyclical buffer (CCyB)

0.30%

0.00%

0.00%

O-SIIBuffer(phase in July each year)

0.50%

1.00%

1.50%

Systemic Risk Buffer - Ireland

-

-

-

Pro forma Minimum CET1 Regulatory Requirements

10.65%

9.27%

9.77%

Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G)

Not disclosed in line with regulatory preference

Regulatory Capital Requirements

  • The Group's 2020 regulatory CET1 requirement, excluding P2G, has reduced by 218bps, from 11.45% to 9.27%:
    • Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R): ECB announced change in composition of P2R of 2.25%, which reduced the Group's CET1 P2R by 98bps to 1.27%
    • Countercyclical Buffer (CCyB): the Financial Policy Committee UK (FPC) and the Central Bank of Ireland reduced the UK and ROI CCyB rates to 0% until at least Q1 2022, which reduced the Group's CCyB by c.120bps
  • CET1 headroom of c.560bps to Dec 2020 regulatory capital requirements of 9.27%
  • Regulatory total capital ratio of 18.7% provides headroom of c.495bps above total capital requirement of 13.75% pending further AT1 / Tier 2 issuance to meet increased Tier 1 / Tier 2 requirements following P2R composition change

Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) / Leverage Ratio

51

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Customer lending average credit risk weights - Jun 20201, 2

(Based on regulatory exposure class)

EAD3

RWA

Avg. Risk

(€bn)

(€bn)

Weight

ROI Mortgages

23.4

6.4

27%

UK Mortgages

22.0

4.1

19%

SME

17.0

11.7

69%

Corporate

10.5

10.3

98%

Other Retail

5.9

4.2

71%

Customer lending credit risk

78.8

36.7

47%

  • IRB approach accounts for:
    • 67% of credit EAD (Dec 19: 69%)
    • 72% of credit RWA (Dec 19: 73%)
  • Regulatory RWA has decreased from €50.1bn at Dec 2019 to €47.9bn at Jun 2020. The decrease is primarily due to net loan book growth being more than offset by application of revised SME supporting factor rules, reduction in RWA due to changes in asset quality and mix and FX movements

Leverage Ratio

  • Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.3%
  • Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 6.8%

EBA Transparency Exercise 2019

Country by Country Average IRB risk weights

Residential Mortgages - Jun 2019

Sweden

4.2%

Belgium

10.1%

United Kingdom

10.2%

Austria

10.7%

France

10.9%

Netherlands

11.0%

Germany

14.3%

Spain

14.4%

Denmark

14.6%

Finland

15.8%

Portugal

18.0%

Italy

18.9%

Norway

20.9%

Ireland

35.0%

EBA Risk Dashboard Q2 2019

Country by Country Average Leverage ratio

Regulatory Leverage Ratio - Jun 2019

Sweden

4.4%

Germany

4.5%

Netherlands

4.6%

Denmark

4.6%

United Kingdom

5.1%

France

5.1%

Spain

5.6%

Finland

5.6%

Italy

5.8%

Belgium

6.2%

Norway

7.0%

Austria

7.0%

Portugal

7.6%

Ireland

10.1%

  1. EAD and RWA include both IRB and Standardised approaches and comprise bothnon-defaulted and defaulted loans
  2. Securitised exposures are excluded from the table (i.e. excludes exposures included in CRT executed in Nov 2017 and Dec 2019)
  3. Exposure at default (EAD) is a regulatory estimate of credit risk exposure consisting of both on balance exposures and off balance sheet commitments

Transformation Investment / Operating expenses

52

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Transformation Investment: €1.4bn (2016-2021)

Transformation Investment

Average of €275m p.a.

• Average annual investment of €275m from 2018-2021;

equates to CET1 capital of c.50-60bps

• Investment of €109m in H1 2020 split across the income

€306m

statement (26%), balance sheet (49%) and non-core

€263m

items (25%)

€195m

• Total transformation investment of €1.4bn 2016-2021

€105m

unchanged

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Operating Expenses

H1 2019

H1 2020

(€m)

(€m)

Total staff costs

414

425

- Staff costs

350

361

- Pension costs

64

64

Other costs

277

288

Depreciation

149

131

Operating Expenses

840

844

Transformation Investment charge

63

28

Operating Expenses (before levies and

903

872

regulatory charges)

Levies and Regulatory charges

73

70

Total Operating Expenses

976

942

Average staff numbers

10,368

10,383

Cost income ratio1

65%

66%

1See slide 53 for additional detail

53

Cost income ratio: Jun 2020

Headline vs. Adjusted

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

H1 2020

Pro forma

H1 2020

Headline

adjustments

Pro forma

(€m)

(€m)

(€m)

Net interest income

1,079

-

1,079

Other income

- Business income

266

-

266

- Additional gains

2

(2)

-

- Other valuation items1

(125)

109

(16)

Total Income

1,222

107

1,329

Costs

- Operating expenses

844

-

844

- Transformation Investment

28

-

28

Costs

872

-

872

Cost income ratio

71%

66%

Cost income ratio excludes:

H1 2020 adjusted cost income ratio is adjusted for:

-

Levies and Regulatory charges

-Additional gains and valuation items1€107m

-

Non-core items

1Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income

Defined Benefit Pension Schemes

Group IAS19 Defined Benefit Pension (Deficit) / Surplus

2.10%

2.00%

1.60%

1.45%

1.30%

€0.53bn

(€0.48bn)

(€0.23bn)

(€0.14bn)

(€1.19bn)

Jun 16

Dec 17

Dec 18

Dec 19

Jun 20

  • IAS19 DB Pension (Deficit) / SurplusEUR Discount Rate

IAS19 Pension Deficit Sensitivities

(Jun 2016 / Dec 2017 / Dec 2018 / Dec 2019 / Jun 2020)

€313m

€118m

€109m €33m

€173m€162m €153m€181m€166m

€122m

€128m

€118m

€102m

€102m

€71m

€90m

€38m €19m

€28m €28m

Interest Rates1

Credit Spreads2

Inflation3

Global Equity4

  1. Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.25% decrease in interest rates
  2. Sensitivity of IAS19 liabilities to a 0.10% decrease in credit spread over risk free rates
  3. Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.10% increase in long term inflation
  4. Sensitivity of deficit to a 5% decrease in global equity markets with allowance for other correlated diversified asset classes

54

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Total Group Defined Benefit Pension Scheme Assets (%)

€7.1bn

€7.2bn

€7.2bn

€8.4bn

€8.5bn

58%

55%

65%

65%

68%

17%

21%

23%

23%

25%

24%

21%

12%

12%

11%

Jun 16

Dec 17

Dec 18

Dec 19

Jun 20

  • Listed equitiesnDiversified assets1nCredit / LDI / Hedging

1Diversified assets includes infrastructure, private equity, hedge funds and property

  • IAS19 Pension surplus of €0.53bn at Jun 2020 (€0.14bn deficit Dec 2019). Schemes in deficit €0.18bn, schemes in surplus €0.71bn
  • Discount rates increased from year end - a significant fall in risk free interest rates was more than offset by a rise in credit spreads
  • The interest rate hedging in the investment portfolios largely compensated for the impact of the reduction in risk free rates, and widening credit spreads resulted in an overall improvement in the balance sheet position
  • Long term inflation assumptions have also decreased in the period with the reduction in liabilities partially offset by the reduction in inflation hedging assets
  • De-riskingstrategies in recent years have also reduced the schemes' sensitivity to global equity movements. Listed equity asset holdings have been reduced in favour of increases in Diversified assets and Credit / LDI / Hedging allocations

Forward - Looking statement

55

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

This document contains forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the Bank of Ireland Group plc (the 'Company' or 'BOIG plc') and its subsidiaries' (collectively the 'Group' or 'BOIG plc Group') plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance, the markets in which it operates and its future capital requirements. These forward-looking statements often can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Generally, but not always, words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'assume,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'continue,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'would,' or their negative variations or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding the Group's near term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, level of ownership by the Irish Government, loan to deposit ratios, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, the Group's financial position, future income, business strategy, projected costs, margins, future payment of dividends, the implementation of changes in respect of certain of the Group's pension schemes, estimates of capital expenditures, discussions with Irish, United Kingdom, European and other regulators and plans and objectives for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and hence actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Investors should read 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' in the Group's Interim Report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 beginning on page 28 and also the discussion on risk in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Nothing in this document should be considered to be a forecast of future profitability or financial position of the Group and none of the information in this document is or is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date it is made. The Group does not undertake to release publicly any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date hereof.

Contact Details

For further information please contact:

  • Group Chief Financial Officer

Myles O'Grady

tel: +353 76 624 3291

myles.ogrady@boi.com

  • Investor Relations

Darach O'Leary

tel: +353 76 624 4711

darach.oleary@boi.com

Eoin Veale

tel: +353 76 624 1873

eoin.veale@boi.com

Philip O'Sullivan

tel: +353 76 623 5328

philip.osullivan1@boi.com

Catriona Hickey

tel: +353 76 624 9051

catriona.hickey@boi.com

  • Capital Management

Lorraine Smyth

tel: +353 76 624 8409

lorraine.smyth@boi.com

Alan Elliott

tel: +353 76 624 4371

alan.elliott@boi.com

Alan McNamara

tel: +353 76 624 8725

alan.mcnamara@boi.com

  • Group Communications

Damien Garvey

tel: +353 76 624 6716

damien.garvey@boi.com

  • Investor Relations websitewww.bankofireland.com/investor

56

Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 05 August 2020
