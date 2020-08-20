Bank of Ireland : 2020 Interim Results Announcement - Presentation 0 08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Stable net interest income; NIM of 2.02%

Strong cost discipline continues; costs reduced by further 3% vs.

H1 2019

H1 2019 Net lending growth €0.2bn including €1.3bn of revolving credit facilities; Irish mortgage market share increased to 25%

Impairment charge of €937m, of which 60% relates to performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans; prudent and comprehensive approach

Increased NPE ratio 5.8%; credit migration in Q2 and implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework

Proven track record of working with customers to find sustainable solutions; diversified balance sheet across portfolios and geographies Transformation 3% Reduction in costs Capital 13.6% Fully loaded CET1 ratio Cost reduction in each of past five reporting periods; 10% lower vs. H2 2017

Launched new mobile app; strong progress against key milestones

Further Wealth and Insurance digital platforms launched

Impairment on intangible software assets €136m

Strong capital position; fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.6%, regulatory CET1 ratio 14.9%

Pre-impairment organic capital generation of 45bps

organic capital generation of 45bps Completed €675m AT1 transaction in Q2 6 Supporting our customers during COVID-19 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Customers Relationship Net Promoter Score (NPS) improved by 10 points from end 2019; reflecting actions taken to support customers

Over 100k payment breaks approved for personal and business customers in Ireland and the UK

Residential development lending fund increased by €0.4bn to €2bn to support homebuilding

Additional €1bn in funding for green mortgages and loans launched through the Bank of Ireland Sustainable Finance Fund to support a green recovery

Issued over 50% of all business loans under the government COVID-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme since launch

COVID-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme since launch Over £0.2bn of approved new lending to businesses in the UK through government guarantee schemes

Ready to support €2bn Irish Credit Guarantee Scheme Total approved initial 3 month payment breaks as at 24 July 2020

2 Includes retail business banking property exposures

3 Based upon 3 month expiration / responses from c.75% of Irish customers at 24 July 2020 4 Based upon 3 month expiration / responses from c.54% of UK customers at 24 July 2020 Payment Breaks Ireland1 Mortgages Consumer SME2 Total No. of accounts 21k 8k 13k 42k Exposure €3.1bn €0.1bn €2.8bn €6.0bn % of accounts 11% 4% 11% 9% % of portfolio 13% 6% 30% 18% UK1 Mortgages Consumer SME2 Total No. of accounts 23k 32k 8k 63k Exposure €3.3bn €0.4bn €0.4bn €4.1bn % of accounts 14% 10% 16% 11% % of portfolio 15% 12% 15% 15% 105k / €10.1bn initial 3 month payment breaks approved in Ireland (€6.0bn) and the UK (€4.1bn)

Proactively contacting customers with options at the end of initial 3 month payment break; of those customers contacted:

In Ireland, c.54% of mortgage accounts and c.62% of SME accounts have availed of a 3 month payment break extension with remainder resuming capital and interest payments 3 In the UK, c.33% of mortgage accounts and less than 10% of consumer accounts have availed of a 3 month payment break extension with remainder resuming capital and interest payments 4

Enabling our colleagues and communities to thrive 7 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Colleagues Colleague engagement up 8 points since Q4 2019 to a high of 70%, surpassing the Global Financial Services benchmark for Engagement for the first time

87% of colleagues believe that the Group is quickly adapting to the changing ways of doing business; new ways of working established for H2 2020

Launched Family Carers Ireland 'Caring Employers' Programme

Allowance scheme for colleagues working in front line and on site locations was extended to July 2020

Colleague supports include mental and physical wellbeing app, 24/7 health support line, and COVID-19 communications hub

COVID-19 communications hub Over 119k learning courses completed by colleagues in H1 2020 Communities Proactive and regular engagement with Irish Government and state bodies to support re-boot of Irish economy

re-boot of Irish economy Customers' view that Bank of Ireland 'cares about community' is a key driver of improvement in relationship NPS to June 2020

ESG progress reflected in improved Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating from 29.3 to 22.4

Fast tracking of payments to more than 1,000 SME suppliers nationwide extended for the remainder of 2020

Donated €1m in emergency funding for communities with urgent needs

Launched €3m Begin Together campaign to improve financial, physical and mental wellbeing

'Best Bank in Ireland' Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 8 Economic activity has increased but uncertainties remain Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Ireland • 13.5% 8.2% • 5.0% 5.6% 6.0% • (7.0%) 2019a 2020f 2021f • nGDP1 Unemployment2 • UK 7.0% 5.8% 3.8% 6.7% • 1.5% • (9.5%) 2019a 2020f 2021f nGDP1 Unemployment2 Significant contraction in our core markets March - May 2020, but high frequency data points to an improving environment in Q2 2020 Reopening of the Irish economy accelerated during Q2 €7.4bn additional fiscal stimulus announced in July to provide further support towards economic recovery Irish government's response now c.€24bn / c.11% of GNI* Claimants of Pandemic Unemployment Payment down to 48% of peak; supportive of continued recovery in H2 2020 Consumer spending, investment and exports will make positive contribution to Irish GDP growth in 2021 Alert to risks such as a potential second wave and on-going Brexit uncertainties Sources: Forecasts (July 2020) by Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit; CSO; Department of Finance; Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection; Department of Taoiseach; ONS Annual real growth Annual average rate High frequency Irish data show improving trends 9 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients; 52% below peak 650,000 550,000 450,000 350,000 250,000 07-Apr 05-May 02-Jun 30-Jun 28-Jul BOI Economic Pulse reflects the gradual reopening of Ireland's economy 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Jan-20 Apr-20 Jul-20 Aggregate credit and debit card spend1(€m) is now broadly in-line with the pre-COVID level 1,600 1,500 1,400 1,300 1,200 1,100 1,000 900 800 07-Mar 03-Apr 30-Apr 27-May 23-Jun 20-Jul Housing sentiment tracking higher 120 100 80 60 40 20 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Jan-20 Apr-20 Jul-20 Sources: Dept. of Employment Affairs & Social Protection; Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse; Bank of Ireland Housing Pulse; Central Bank of Ireland 1Card spend data are presented on a 7 day moving sum basis Increasing trend to digital engagement accelerating 10 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Longer term trend of decline in over-the-counter branch transactions and services (61%) (38%) (28%) Branch ATM Cheque nH1 2018 nH1 2019 nH1 2020 <10% branch transactions are completed over-the-counter Mobile app now accounts for over 60% of digital traffic +5% +7% 39% 36% 47% 61% 64% 53% H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 nMobile app traffic nNon-app digital traffic

1.2m active digital users 1 representing c.70% of the current account base

representing c.70% of the current account base Over 20m visits per month to digital channels >65% of high volume product applications fulfilled digitally 4% 20% 30% 34% 65% 96% 100% 80% 70% 66% 35% ROI ROI ROI ROI UK UK Current Deposits Credit Personal Deposits Personal accounts cards loans loans Digitised n Assisted

New current account origination journey launched H1 2020; fully digitised 100% Cloud service including biometrics 1Active digital users: customer has logged in during the past 90 days 11 Transformation delivering customer and cost benefits Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Key milestones delivered • New mobile app deployment; +19 point improvement in mobile app Customer Effort Delivering market leading digital platforms in Wealth and Insurance Favourable Irish demographics, growing pension demand, increased deposit base and strength of our franchise provide significant opportunity Score since launch • Enhanced verification capability using embedded third party API technologies • New card payment technology including migration of 2m customers • New relationship management tools (Life Goals, Financial Wellbeing) Committed milestones on roadmap • Fully digitised mortgage application process (Q3 2020) • New digitised small business lending proposition (Q4 2020) • Digital payments for mobile app (Q4 2020) • Refreshed 'Pay to Mobile' peer-to- Group Pensions Launch of MyPension365 ; first customers on- boarded in H1 2020

; first customers on- boarded in H1 2020 Full digitisation and automation of end- to-end processes for advisers and employers

90% reduction in on- boarding times from 10 weeks to 5 days

Customers able to manage personal pension in real-time using mobile, tablet or desktop Digital Wealth and Portal and Insurance Advice broker, adviser Platforms connectivity • Roll-out of digital advice • Launch of Broker portal platform commenced providessecure access • Allowsend to end digital point for external and internal advisors saleand fulfilment; all • Allows customers to sales to be migrated onto platform in H2 2020 accessself-service •Digital Insurance Wallet optionsand policy information launched in Dec 2019 • Enables seamless, digital, providing customers with choice of provider, quick, end-to-end fulfilment easy purchase of general experience for brokers insurance and customers Self-service for product adjustments and efficient renewal peer payment service (Q4 2020) • >85% of day-to-day product journeys digitised (Q1 2021) • Card control features for mobile and online customers (Q1 2021) Forecast growth in defined 41% of insurance sales contribution assets of c.8%1 through digital wallet in per annum H1 2020 1Thinking Ahead Institute research Global Pension Assets Survey 2020 Capturing all tactical and strategic opportunities to further reduce our cost base 12 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Consistent Costs reduced by 10% vs. H2 2017

Costs have reduced during each of the past five reporting periods €964m €933m €919m €903m €882m €872m H217 H118 H218 H119 H219 H120 Broad-based Cost reduction broad based across staff and non-staff costs since 2017 (5%) (13%) Staff Non-staff Efficient €262m in gross cost savings since FY 2017 created capacity to absorb investment in our people and infrastructure Change €26m demand / Sourcing efficiencies €67m strategically €156m Simplifying the Ways of organisation Working €13m Future focus €1.9bn • 2021 costs now expected to be below previous guidance of <€1.65bn €1.65bn • Review underway to further reduce costs beyond 2021: - Continued investment in digital capabilities - Simplifying and automating customer journeys €1.9bn - Additional investment in business model restructuring €1.85bn €1.79bn - Enhanced property footprint, supported by modern and agile ways of working • Guidance update to be provided at FY 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Beyond 2021 13 Strategic progress in Retail UK business with further restructuring required Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results • Net interest income:back book deleveraging, lower base rates Retail UK H1 20181 H1 2019 H1 2020 and mortgage competition impacting NII; partial offset from Net interest income £258m £250m £239m actions taken on pricing of deposits and new lending Other income (£16m) (£6m) £1m • Other income:commission mix enhanced; income increased Costs (£155m) (£147m) (£136m) £7m vs. H1 2019 Impairment (£12m) (£31m) (£250m) • Costs:7% cost reduction in H1 2020; 23% reduction since 2017 JV income £15m £14m £1m • Asset quality:Increased impairments from deteriorating macro-economic outlook; historic loan losses favourable to Underlying profit / (loss) £90m £80m (£145m) industry average Cost income ratio 64% 60% 57% • JV income:no. 1 travel business (FRES) in UK; 2020 income Loan book £24.2bn £24.8bn £24.5bn impacted by COVID-19 and reduced travel Deposits £19.0bn £19.2bn £19.5bn • Loan book:improving loan book mix; bespoke mortgage 1Excludes credit cards, exited 2019 growth and legacy portfolio 30% lower Strategic imperative to improve returns Protracted difficult market conditions necessitate further restructuring of our retail businesses in UK. A multi-year restructuring programme now commenced: GB Retail restructuring • A smaller balance sheet and higher margin business: - Run-down of lower margin and less profitable mortgages over time (UK mortgage loan book £19.6bn) - Grow bespoke mortgage business; c.150 brokers / £320m of new lending since launch Northern Ireland Retail Strategic review recently commenced to assess options impacting:

£2.5bn of consumer, mortgage and business loans £5.0bn of deposit and current accounts

Northern Ireland GB - Leverage expertise in travel money and car finance - Smaller balance sheet will enable further funding cost reductions - Material reduction in cost base from smaller scale, efficiency and operating model - c.200k consumer and business customers 15 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Group CFO Myles O'Grady H1 2020 Financial Summary 16 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Underlying loss before tax €669m

Total income 13% lower; net interest income stable

Strong cost discipline; costs reduced by 3%

IFRS 9 impairment charge €937m

Net lending growth €0.2bn including €1.3bn of revolving credit facilities

Pre-impairment organic capital generation 45bps

organic capital generation 45bps Strong capital position; fully loaded CET1 capital ratio 13.6%, regulatory ratio 14.9% H1 2020 Financials H1 2019 H1 2020 (€m) (€m) Net interest income 1,069 1,079 Business income 311 266 Additional gains, valuation and other items 31 (123) Total income 1,411 1,222 Operating expenses (903) (872) Levies and Regulatory charges (73) (70) Impairment of goodwill - (9) Operating profit pre-impairment 435 271 Net Impairment gains / (charges) (79) (937) Share of associates / JVs 20 (3) Underlying profit / (loss) before tax 376 (669) Non-core items (61) (153) Profit before tax 315 (822) H1 2019 H1 2020 (€m) (€m) Net interest margin (NIM) 2.16% 2.02% Cost income ratio1 65% 66% Underlying earnings per share 25.2c (58.8c) 1See slide 53 for calculation 17 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Underlying loss before tax €669m

Total income 13% lower; net interest income stable

Business income 14% lower from reduced economic activity

Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads impacting Wealth and Insurance valuations

3% reduction in operating expenses

Net impairment charge €937m reflects:

IFRS 9 macro-economic outlook and model update €432m Management adjustment related to payment breaks €184m Actual loan loss experience €321m

Non-core items include charges associated with:

items include charges associated with: Impairment of intangible asset €136m Restructuring costs €27m

18 Stable net interest income Net interest income1/ NIM €1,069m€1,081m€1,079m 285bps 280bps 278bps (17bps) (21bps) (24bps) H1 2019 H2 2019 H1 2020 Loan asset spread2 Liquid asset spread2 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Stable net interest income / NIM 2.02% Net interest income benefitting from loan book growth since 2017 and reduced liability costs offsetting lower structural hedge income and UK competitive pressures

NIM 2.02% is 12bps lower than FY 2019 reflecting:

Growth in liquid assets Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge Competitive pressure in the UK mortgage market Strong commercial pricing discipline

• Q2 exit NIM 1.97% NIM movement Outlook (6bps) • FY 2020 NIM to be c.1.95% primarily reflecting: (4bps) - Lower new lending volumes - Growth in liquid assets (2bps) 2.14% - Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge 2.02% • Net interest income in 2020 to be c.5% lower than 2019 FY 2019 Liquid asset Structural hedge UK competitive H1 2020 growth pressures Excludes IFRS income classifications which are included in NIM calculation Spread = Loan asset yield or Liquid asset (excl. NAMA bonds) yield less Group's average cost of funds Net lending growth of €0.2bn Group loan book movement €5.8bn €1.3bn (€6.9bn) (€0.9bn) (€2.1bn) Total €0.2bn net lending €79.5bn €76.7bn Dec 19 New RCF Redemptions Impairment FX / Other Jun 20 Loan book Lending activity Loan book New lending2and redemptions by quarter 19 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Net lending growth of €0.2bn in H1 2020 New lending €5.8bn decreased by 19% vs. H1 2019 1 :

: Retail Ireland new lending €2.3bn, (14%) vs. H1 2019 Retail UK new lending €2.4bn, (18%) vs. H1 2019 Corporate new lending €1.1bn, (30%) vs. H1 2019

Redemptions 7% higher vs. H1 2019 due to higher Corporate redemptions in Q1 2020

RCF drawdown by Corporate customers in H1 2020 of €1.3bn

Maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing Reduced lending and economic activity in Q2 2020 • Q2 2020 new lending248% lower than Q2 2019 • Redemptions 7% lower than Q2 2019 €3.2bn€3.9bn €3.8bn€3.8bn €1.3bn€1.5bn €1.1bn€0.8bn €1.3bn €1.4bn Q1 19 Q1 20 €3.3bn €3.1bn €3.8bn 48% €1.5bn €1.0bn €2.0bn €0.8bn €1.4bn €0.3bn €0.9bn Q2 19 Q2 20 • Irish mortgage applications 28% lower in Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 • Q2 2020 UK mortgage applications 32% lower than prior year Outlook Improving outlook and government measures supportive

2020 gross new lending volumes expected to be c.70% of 2019 volumes nRetail Ireland nCorporate nRetail UK Redemptions On a constant currency basis Excluding revolving credit facilities 20 Lower business income from reduced economic activity Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results H1 2019 H1 2020 (€m) (€m) Wealth and Insurance 119 100 Retail Ireland 129 103 Retail UK (11) 2 Corporate and Treasury 77 67 Group Centre and other (3) (6) Business Income 311 266 Additional Gains 3 2 IFRS income classifications1 10 (16) Valuation and other items 18 (109) Other Income 342 143 14% decrease in business income 16% decrease in Wealth and Insurance:

New business sales (APE) decreased by 21% vs.

H1 2019 Decrease in existing book income due to COVID-19 impact on returns and experience vs. 2019

Retail Ireland 20% lower vs. H1 2019:

Reduced economic activity driving lower current account income Decrease in FX income from reduced travel Q2 card transactions 9% lower than Q1 2020

Retail UK €13m increase due to lower commissions paid

Corporate and Treasury income impacted by lower FX income Business income by quarter Valuation and other items (€109m) • Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads relating to unit linked assets and bond portfolio €144m €152m Q1 19 Q1 20 €167m 32% €114m Q2 19 Q2 20 valuations in Wealth and Insurance (€90m) • Financial instruments valuation adjustments and other items (€19m) Outlook Increased economic activity and accelerated reopening

2020 business income to be 20%-30% lower than 2019 1IFRS income classifications include c.€6m of interest income in H1 2020 on 'Life loan mortgage products' which on transition to IFRS 9 were mandatorily classified as FVTPL, with all income on such loans reported in 'net other income'. IFRS income classifications are fully offset in net interest income Strong cost discipline - €31m / 3% reduction 21 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Cost Movement (€47m) €12m €4m €903m €872m H1 2019 Cost initiatives COVID-19 costs Other costs H1 2020 Non-core items H1 2019 H1 2020 (€m) (€m) Impairment on intangible assets - (136) Customer redress programme (62) (7) - Tracker Mortgage Examination (55) (7) - Other programme (7) - Cost of restructuring programme (27) (27) Investment return on treasury stock held 1 17 for policyholders Other 27 - Total non-core items (61) (153) Strong cost discipline - €31m / 3% reduction €31m / 3% net reduction after absorbing wage inflation of 2.6%

Gross cost savings €47m:

Process efficiencies, organisational design and sourcing strategically (€21m) Change demand reduction and efficiencies driving lower levels of investment spend and value for money savings (€26m)

COVID-19 costs €12m, incremental expenditure managing response to the pandemic Non-core items €136m charge included in non-core related to impairment of intangible assets:

non-core related to impairment of intangible assets: Charge incurred on software assets, as no longer expected to provide future economic benefits No impact on capital ratios

€27m of charges related to business model restructuring Outlook 2020 costs to be lower than 2019

2021 costs to be below previous guidance of €1.65bn H1 2020 impairment charge €937m - prudent and comprehensive approach IFRS 9 models Payment breaks macro-economic update €432m €184m • Updated IFRS 9 models • Management adjustment to incorporating impact of reflect increased risk related 2020 Forward Looking Information to: (FLI) from latest macro- - Estimated rates of H1 economic outlook migration from payment • Central scenario1assumes breaks to forbearance / a deep downturn, gradual arrears recovery and an orderly Brexit - Assessment of mortgages, • Reduced weighting towards consumer loans, higher upside scenario impacted sectors at risk • Will reflect mitigating impacts from COVID-19 impact of government support schemes 22 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Actual loan loss experience €321m Actual loan loss experience on Stage 3 loans:

Property and construction €179m, includes €166m related to legacy investment property exposures Non-property SME and corporate €115m Mortgage and consumer portfolios €27m

Outlook A change in the macro- economic outlook would lead to a change in lFRS 9 expected credit loss • H1 2020 impairment charge • Actual loss experience in incorporates risk of credit H2 will reflect timing of loan migration of customers on migration to Stage 3 and final payment breaks payment break outcomes 2020 While uncertainties remain, subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, 2020 impairment charge expected to be in a range of c.€1.1bn to €1.3bn 1See slide 44 for 2020-2024macro-economic assumptions used in IFRS 9 models Impairment coverage increased to 2.7% 23 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Net impairment charge Impairment coverage increased to 2.7% €365m • €246m • €77m €76m €124m €25m €6m €37m €24m (€11m) Mortgages (ROI) Mortgages (UK) Non-property Property and Consumer SME and construction corporate H1 2019 n H1 2020 Impairment loss allowance (ILA) by portfolio • Dec-19 Jun-20 ILA ILA % of ILA ILA % of • gross gross (€m) (€m) loans loans Mortgages ROI 369 1.6% 448 2.0% • Mortgages UK 63 0.3% 133 0.6% Non-property SME and 487 2.4% 818 4.0% corporate Property and construction 230 2.8% 455 5.6% Consumer 159 2.8% 268 5.1% Total 1,308 1.6% 2,122 2.7% Stage 1 impairment coverage 0.2% 0.7% Stage 2 impairment coverage 3.4% 3.4% Stage 3 impairment coverage 31.5% 29.4% Net impairment charge €888m1/ 222bps (H1 2019: 21bps) on loans and advances to customers Increased impairment charge driven by: Change in macro-economic outlook due to COVID-19

macro-economic outlook due to COVID-19 Estimated future credit migration related to payment breaks

Actual loan loss experience (€0.3bn) primarily in corporate and property portfolios, including €0.2bn on legacy property exposures 60% of impairment charge recognised on performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans ILA increased by €0.8bn to €2.1bn since Dec 2019, €0.5bn of increase on performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans Group impairment coverage increased from 1.6% to 2.7% at June 2020 1Net impairment charge €888m on loans and advances to customers, net impairment charge on other financial instruments €49m, total net impairment charge €937m 24 Macro-economic outlook increasing Stage 2 balances Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Gross loans by stage €80.5bn €78.5bn €0.1bn €0.1bn €3.1bn €5.6bn €4.4bn €11.3bn €71.8bn €62.7bn Macro-economic outlook increasing Stage 2 loans €5.7bn increase in Stage 2 loans since Dec 2019 reflecting deteriorated macro-economic outlook:

macro-economic outlook: Non-property SME and corporate portfolio Stage 2 loans increased €3.7bn Property and construction Stage 2 loans increased €1.9bn

Stage 3 loans of €4.4bn, increase of €1.3bn since Dec 2019: Dec 19 Jun 20 Stage 1 n Stage 2 n Stage 3 n POCI ILA movement €0.9bn increase from implementation of new Definition of Default; remainder from credit migration in corporate and property portfolios

ILA increased by €0.8bn to €2.1bn since Dec 2019:

€0.5bn increase on performing loan books

1.6% 2.7% €337m €477m €2,122m €1,308m Dec 19 Stage 1 / 2 Stage 31 Jun 20 ILA % of gross loans 1Includes Purchased Other Credit Impaired (POCI) €0.3bn increase in Stage 3 ILA from credit migration in Non-property SME and corporate and Property and construction portfolios Residential mortgages Gross loans by stage €46.3bn €44.3bn €1.7bn €1.7bn €2.2bn €1.7bn €42.9bn €40.4bn Dec 19 Jun 20 Stage 1 n Stage 2 n Stage 3 ILA movement 0.9% 1.3% €94m €55m €581m €432m Dec 19 Stage 1 / 2 Stage 3 Jun 20 25 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Residential mortgages Mortgage portfolios 57% of Group loan book

ROI mortgage portfolio €22.9bn at June 2020:

Average LTV of 60% on stock 81% of the portfolio has LTV <80%

UK mortgage €21.5bn at June 2020:

Average LTV of 62% on stock 82% of the portfolio has LTV <80%

Implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework driving increase in stage 3 loans

€149m impairment loss allowance increase largely on performing loans including management adjustment relating to payment breaks

Impairment coverage increased from 0.9% to 1.3% at June 2020 ILA % of gross loans 26 Non-property SME and corporate Gross loans by stage €20.4bn €20.7bn €0.8bn €1.1bn €2.2bn €17.5bn €5.9bn €13.7bn Dec 19 Jun 20 nStage 1 nStage 2 nStage 3 ILA movement Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Non-property SME and corporate Non-property SME and corporate portfolio well diversified by geography and sector

SME and corporate portfolio well diversified by geography and sector Predominantly secured portfolios; government measures providing additional support

€3.7bn increase in Stage 2 loans since Dec 2019 reflecting macro-economic outlook on higher impacted sectors:

macro-economic outlook on higher impacted sectors: Wholesale and retail trade Stage 2 loans increased by €0.3bn to €0.6bn Accommodation and food service activities Stage 2 loans increased by €0.7bn to €0.9bn Acquisition Finance Stage 2 loans increased by €1.0bn to €1.3bn

• 2.4% 4.0% €91m €240m €818m €487m • • Dec 19 Stage 1 / 2 Stage 3 Jun 20 Increased impairment coverage across higher impacted sectors and portfolios: Wholesale and retail trade exposures €2.5bn, impairment coverage 5.0% (3.3% Dec 2019)

Accommodation and food service activities exposures €1.7bn, impairment coverage 3.3% (1.6% Dec 2019)

Acquisition Finance exposures €4.8bn, impairment coverage 3.5% (1.4% Dec 2019) €240m / 73% of increase in ILA related to performing Stage 1 and Stage 2 loans Impairment coverage increased from 2.4% to 4.0% at Jun 2020 ILA % of gross loans 27 Property and construction Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Gross loans by stage Property and construction €8.1bn €8.2bn • €0.6bn €1.1bn €1.5bn €3.4bn • €6.0bn €3.7bn • Dec 19 Jun 20 nStage 1 nStage 2 nStage 3 • ILA movement • 2.8% 5.6% €179m • €46m • €455m €230m Dec 19 Stage 1 / 2 Stage 3 Jun 20 10% of Group loan book; €7.4bn Investment Property; €0.8bn Development lending >40% Investment property exposures in Dublin; 30% UK exposures Investment Property exposures largely Retail (37%), Office (33%), Residential (19%) and Other (11%); 75% of the book LTV <70% Development lending portfolio comprises exposures to active development sites Deterioration in macro-economic outlook driving stage migration including forecast decrease in commercial property prices Legacy investment property exposures driving €179m increase in Stage 3 ILA Impairment coverage increased from 2.8% to 5.6% at June 2020 ILA % of gross loans Consumer Gross loans by stage €5.7bn €0.2bn €5.3bn €0.3bn €5.4bn €4.9bn Dec 19 Jun 20 Stage 1 n Stage 2 n Stage 3 ILA movement 2.8% 5.1% €97m €12m €268m €159m Dec 19 Stage 1 / 2 Stage 3 Jun 20 28 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Consumer 7% of Group loan book; exit of UK Credit Cards in 2019

€2.0bn Ireland consumer exposure; €0.8bn motor, €0.8bn consumer loans. €0.4bn credit cards

€3.3bn UK consumer exposure; €2.1bn motor, €1.2bn consumer loans

€109m impairment loss allowance increase largely on performing loans including management adjustment relating to payment breaks

Impairment coverage increased from 2.8% to 5.1% at June 2020 ILA % of gross loans NPE ratio increase to 5.8% NPE movements 29 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Non-performing exposures 6.3% 4.4% €0.6bn €5.0bn €3.5bn Dec 18 Dec 19 Inflows NPE ratio 5.8% €0.5bn €4.6bn Definition of Jun 20 Default NPE ratio increased by 140bps to 5.8%

€0.6bn inflows primarily from credit migration in Non-property SME and corporate, and Property and construction portfolios

Non-property SME and corporate, and Property and construction portfolios Implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework increased NPEs by €0.5bn

No NPE transactions completed in H1 2020 due to market conditions

Group NPE coverage ratio increased by 10% to 47% at Jun 2020 NPEs by portfolio Jun 20 Coverage Ratio Mortgages €1.5bn 29% (ROI) €1.6bn Non-property SME €0.9bn 73% and corporate €1.1bn Property and €0.6bn 42% construction €1.1bn Mortgages €0.5bn 21% (UK) €0.6bn Consumer €0.1bn (ROI & UK) €0.1bn nDec 19 nJun 20 1See slide 45 Outlook Proven track record of working with customers to implement sustainable solutions; significantly below industry average for arrears management 1

NPE transactions dependent on market conditions 30 Strong capital position Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Fully loaded CET1 ratio RWAs 45bps 40bps (65bps) (15bps) RWAs €49.9bn (15bps) (60bps) 40bps 10bps €47.6bn Impairment (190bps) EL offset 90bps RWA reduction 35bps 13.8% Net impact (65bps) (20bps) 13.6% Regulatory capital demand Dec 19 Pre-impairment 2019 Dividend Credit Loan Growth / Transformation Definition of SME supporting Other / Pension Jun 20 organic capital deterioration RWA2 investment Default / IRB factor generation1 models Headroom to 2020 CET1 regulatory capital requirements 13.6% 14.9% c.560bps 2020 Regulatory headroom 9.27% Requirements (excl. P2G) Jun-20 Fully Loaded Jun-20 Regulatory CET1 Ratio CET1 Ratio Strong capital position Fully loaded CET1 ratio +10bps since Q1 2020

Regulatory CET1 ratio +50bps since Q1 2020

2% reduction in RWA density Outlook 2020 regulatory CET1 ratio to remain above 13.5%

No dividend deduction assumed for 2020 Pre-impairment organic capital generation primarily consists of attributable profit excluding impairment and movements in regulatory deductions Loan Growth / RWA movements from net loan growth, changes in asset quality and book mix and movements in other RWAs Outlook Profitability 2020 gross new lending volumes expected to be c.70% of 2019 volumes

Net interest income in 2020 to be c.5% lower than 2019

2020 business income to be

20%-30% lower than 2019

20%-30% lower than 2019 Costs will continue to reduce:

2020 costs to be lower than

2019 2021 costs to be below previous guidance of €1.65bn

Asset Quality While we expect economic recovery commencing in H2 2020, COVID-19 and Brexit are ongoing uncertainties

COVID-19 and Brexit are ongoing uncertainties Subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, 2020 impairment charge expected to be in a range of c.€1.1bn to €1.3bn 31 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Capital 2020 regulatory CET1 ratio to remain above 13.5%

No dividend deduction assumed for 2020 Longer term impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and the Group's financial performance remain uncertain, our medium term targets should therefore no longer be considered current in these circumstances Summary and conclusion 32 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Trading outlook Capital Asset quality Transformation Efficiency UK retail While uncertainties remain, accelerated economic activity is supporting improved outlook for 2020 lending and income vs. Q1 outlook Strong capital position with fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.6%, regulatory CET1 ratio 14.9% Proven track record, over a sustained period, of working with customers to find sustainable solutions Multi-year programme delivery against milestones; delivering agile, digitised solutions for customers and creating cost efficiencies All tactical and strategic opportunities being captured to further reduce our cost base; 2021 costs to be below previous guidance of €1.65bn Further restructuring required to improve returns; strategic review of Northern Ireland retail business recently commenced 34 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Appendix 35 Appendix Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Slide No. • BOI overview - customer loans / new lending volumes 36 • ROI mortgage loan book 37 Income Statement - Net interest income analysis 38 - Structural hedge 39 - Interest rate sensitivity 40 Asset Quality - Non-performing exposures by portfolio 41 - Portfolio by stage 42 - Non-property SME and corporate by stage 43 - Forward Looking Information - macro-economic scenarios 44 - ROI Mortgages 45 - UK customer loans 46 • Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV 47 Capital - Capital and liquidity 48 - CET1 ratios 49 - Regulatory capital requirements 50 - Risk weighted assets 51 • Transformation investment / operating expenses 52 • Cost income ratio: Jun 2020 53 • Defined Benefit Pension Schemes 54 • Forward-Looking statement 55 • Contact details 56 36 BOI Overview Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Profile of customer loans1at Jun 20 (Gross) Composition (Jun 20) ROI UK RoW Total Total (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (%) Mortgages 22.9 21.4 0.0 44.4 57% Non-property SME and corporate 10.8 5.1 4.7 20.6 26% SME 7.1 1.6 0.0 8.7 11% Corporate 3.7 3.5 4.7 11.9 15% Property and construction 5.3 1.9 1.0 8.2 10% Investment 4.7 1.7 1.0 7.4 9% Development 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.8 1% Consumer 2.0 3.3 0.0 5.3 7% Customer loans (gross) 41.1 31.7 5.7 78.5 100% Geographic (%) 53% 40% 7% 100% Gross new lending volumes €2.7bn Retail Ireland Retail UK Corporate Banking £2.5bn €1.0bn €2.3bn £2.1bn €2.1bn €0.9bn £1.3bn €0.6bn €0.3bn £1.2bn €0.2bn €0.5bn €1.1bn2 €1.5bn €1.2bn £1.1bn €0.7bn €0.6bn £0.7bn €0.2bn €0.4bn €0.3bn £0.1bn £0.2bn €0.1bn H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 nMortgages nConsumer nBusiness Banking nProperty nCorporate Ireland nAcquisition Finance nCorporate UK 1Based on geographic location of customer 2Excludes revolving credit facilities ROI Mortgages: €22.9bn New Lending volumes and Market Share 23% 24% 25% €1.0bn €1.3bn €0.9bn H1 2019 H2 2019 H1 2020 nNew Lending Volumes Market Share Pricing strategy Fixed rate led mortgage pricing strategy which provides value, certainty and stability to our customers and to the Group

Fixed rate products accounted for c.94% of our new lending in H1 2020, up from c.30% in 2014 Distribution strategy - continued expansion into broker channel Establishing a large network of active brokers at a national level; brokers accounted for 30% of the market in H1 2020 Wider proposition 7 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a life assurance policy through BOI Group

3 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a general insurance policy through BOI Group with insurance partners 1Average customer pay rate of 111bps less Group average cost of funds of 39bps 37 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results ROI Mortgages (gross) €23.7bn €23.0bn €22.9bn €9.5bn €11.1bn €11.6bn €4.4bn €3.2bn €3.0bn €9.8bn €8.7bn €8.3bn Dec 18 Dec 19 Jun 20 nTracker nVariable Rates nFixed Rates LTV profile Average LTV of 60% on mortgage stock at Jun 2020 (Dec 19: 59%)

Average LTV of 76% on new mortgages in H1 2020 (2019: 74%) Tracker mortgages €7.9bn or 95% of trackers at Jun 2020 are on a capital and interest repayment basis

82% of trackers are Owner Occupier mortgages; 18% of trackers are Buy to Let mortgages

Loan asset spread on ECB tracker mortgages was c.72bps 1 in H1 2020 38 Income Statement Net interest income analysis Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H1 2020 Average Gross Gross Average Gross Gross Average Gross Gross Average Gross Gross Volumes Interest Rate Volumes Interest Rate Volumes Interest Rate Volumes Interest Rate (€bn) (€m) (%) (€bn) (€m) (%) (€bn) (€m) (%) (€bn) (€m) (%) Ireland Loans1 34.4 595 3.43% 34.2 582 3.43% 33.7 583 3.43% 33.4 561 3.38% UK Loans 27.6 391 2.82% 27.5 377 2.76% 28.0 375 2.66% 28.5 356 2.52% C&T 14.6 294 3.98% 15.8 314 3.99% 16.8 330 3.90% 17.4 324 3.74% Total Loans and Advances to Customers 76.6 1,280 3.31% 77.5 1,273 3.31% 78.5 1,288 3.26% 79.3 1,241 3.15% Liquid Assets 22.7 38 0.33% 22.9 33 0.29% 23.9 30 0.25% 26.6 16 0.12% NAMA Sub Debt 0.1 2 5.24% 0.1 2 5.40% 0.1 2 5.26% 0.0 1 5.22% Total Liquid Assets 22.8 40 0.35% 23.0 35 0.31% 24.0 32 0.27% 26.6 17 0.13% Total Interest Earning Assets 99.4 1,320 2.63% 100.5 1,308 2.62% 102.5 1,320 2.56% 105.9 1,258 2.36% Ireland Deposits 20.7 (8) (0.08%) 20.7 (7) (0.07%) 21.0 (5) (0.05%) 21.3 (2) (0.02%) Credit Balances2 32.8 3 0.02% 34.5 3 0.02% 36.6 6 0.03% 39.6 8 0.04% UK Deposits 18.6 (88) (0.94%) 18.3 (91) (1.00%) 18.6 (103) (1.09%) 18.7 (90) (0.97%) C&T Deposits 4.9 (9) (0.37%) 5.1 (9) (0.35%) 5.0 (9) (0.34%) 4.7 (4) (0.16%) Total Deposits 77.0 (102) (0.26%) 78.6 (104) (0.27%) 81.2 (111) (0.27%) 84.2 (88) (0.21%) Wholesale Funding3 11.0 (52) (0.94%) 10.3 (54) (1.06%) 9.9 (62) (1.24%) 9.7 (55) (1.13%) Subordinated Liabilities 2.1 (51) (4.86%) 2.0 (49) (4.85%) 1.5 (41) (5.44%) 1.5 (34) (4.61%) Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 90.1 (205) (0.45%) 90.9 (207) (0.46%) 92.6 (214) (0.46%) 95.4 (177) (0.37%) Other4 (30) (22) (18) (18) Net Interest Margin as reported 99.4 1,085 2.17% 100.5 1,079 2.16% 102.5 1,088 2.11% 105.9 1,063 2.02% Average ECB Base rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Average 3 month Euribor (0.32%) (0.31%) (0.40%) (0.31%) Average BOE Base rate 0.70% 0.75% 0.75% 0.36% Average 3 month LIBOR 0.82% 0.84% 0.78% 0.35% Includes average interest earning assets of c.€0.3bn in 2020 carried at FVTPL with associated FY20 interest income of c.€6m Credit balances in H1 2020: ROI €31.1bn, UK €3.8bn, C&T €4.7bn Includes impact of credit risk transfer transactions executed in Dec 2016, Nov 2017 and Dec 2019 Includes IFRS 16 lease expense, interest on certain FVPTL items and adjustments that are of a non-recurring nature such as customer termination fees and EIR adjustments Structural Hedge Interest income on structural hedge1 Average structural €32.7bn €35.8bn hedge volume €85m €68m €51m €34m €34m €34m H1 2019 H1 2020 nEUR nGBP EUR structural hedge 1.5% 1.0% 0.5% 0.0% 51bps -0.5% Jul-16 Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20Jun-20 EUR structural hedge yield External EUR 7yr swap rate 1Gross interest income from fixed leg of hedging swap 39 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Overview Structural hedging is used to help mitigate volatility in earnings from interest rate movements

Income from structural hedging has supported interest income as market rates have declined

Average structural hedge volume in H1 2020 of €35.8bn (EUR 84%, GBP 16%):

c.75% of equity and credit balances hedged Weighted average life of hedges is c.3.5 years

c.15% of existing hedges are re-hedged annually

re-hedged annually Hedging of incremental growth in credit balances paused in H1 2020

Interest income of €68m from structural hedge in H1 2020; c.6% of Group's net interest income (c.8% in 2019)

Impact of lower interest rate environment incorporated in net interest income and NIM 2020 guidance Interest Rate Sensitivity 40 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results The table below shows the estimated sensitivity of the Group's income (before tax) to an instantaneous and sustained 1% parallel movement in interest rates Estimated sensitivity on Group income (1 year horizon) Dec 19 Jun 20 (€m) (€m) 100bps higher c.210 c.250 100bps lower (c.250) (c.270) The above sensitivities are based on certain simplifying assumptions such as: the assumption of a static balance sheet by size and composition;

assets and liabilities whose pricing is mechanically linked to market / central bank rates are assumed to reprice accordingly; and

the sensitivities should not be considered a forecast of future performance in these rate scenarios as they do not capture potential management action in response to unexpected changes in the interest rate environment. UK 23.2 0.5 2.1% 0.1 13% Non-property SME and corporate 20.4 0.9 4.3% 0.5 55% - Republic of Ireland SME 7.3 0.5 7.5% 0.3 54% - UK SME 1.7 0.1 6.3% 0.0 46% - Corporate 11.4 0.2 2.0% 0.1 60% Property and construction 8.1 0.6 7.3% 0.2 39% - Investment 7.2 0.6 7.7% 0.2 37% - Development 0.9 0.0 3.8% 0.0 64% Consumer 5.7 0.1 1.7% 0.2 159% Total loans and advances to customers 80.5 3.5 4.4% 1.3 37% 42 Portfolio by stage Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Composition (Jun 20) Gross carrying amount Impairment loss allowance ILA % (before impairment loss allowance) of gross Sectoral analysis by stage Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total loans €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m Residential Mortgages 40,435 1,680 2,199 3 44,317 105 41 435 - 581 1.3% - Republic of Ireland 20,106 1,209 1,565 3 22,883 50 22 376 - 448 2.0% - UK 20,329 471 634 - 21,434 55 19 59 - 133 0.6% Non-property SME and corporate 13,686 5,899 1,047 27 20,659 154 220 437 7 818 4.0% - Republic of Ireland SME 5,344 1,128 636 - 7,108 108 68 251 - 427 6.0% - UK SME 1,074 497 106 1 1,678 6 22 37 - 65 3.9% - Corporate 7,268 4,274 305 26 11,873 40 130 149 7 326 2.7% Property and construction 3,684 3,426 1,027 60 8,197 12 82 345 16 455 5.6% - Investment 3,470 2,834 993 60 7,357 11 58 330 16 415 5.6% - Development 214 592 34 - 840 1 24 15 - 40 4.8% Consumer 4,905 265 128 - 5,298 151 42 75 - 268 5.1% - Motor Lending UK 1,954 83 22 - 2,059 13 8 10 - 31 1.5% - Loans UK 1,216 41 36 - 1,293 106 17 30 - 153 11.8% - Motor Lending ROI 767 - 21 - 788 6 - 8 - 14 1.8% - Loans ROI 600 107 33 - 740 19 10 18 - 47 6.4% - Credit Cards ROI 368 34 16 418 7 7 9 - 23 5.5% Total 62,710 11,270 4,401 90 78,471 422 385 1,292 23 2,122 2.7% Composition (Dec 19) Gross carrying amount Impairment loss allowance ILA % (before impairment loss allowance) of gross Sectoral analysis by stage Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total loans €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m Residential Mortgages 42,898 1,677 1,693 3 46,271 16 36 380 - 432 0.9% - Republic of Ireland 20,610 1,133 1,289 3 23,035 7 22 340 - 369 1.6% - UK 22,288 544 404 - 23,236 9 14 40 - 63 0.3% Non-property SME and corporate 17,474 2,175 757 27 20,433 56 78 353 - 487 2.4% - Republic of Ireland SME 5,799 1,011 495 - 7,305 33 39 225 - 297 4.1% - UK SME 1,382 225 78 2 1,687 3 8 38 - 49 2.9% - Corporate 10,293 939 184 25 11,441 20 31 90 - 141 1.2% Property and construction 5,985 1,513 549 65 8,112 6 42 180 2 230 2.8% - Investment 5,418 1,251 519 65 7,253 5 40 162 2 209 2.9% - Development 567 262 30 - 859 1 2 18 - 21 2.4% Consumer 5,421 206 100 - 5,727 64 32 63 - 159 2.8% - Motor Lending UK 2,147 58 21 - 2,226 6 3 10 - 19 0.9% - Loans UK 1,232 40 24 - 1,296 42 17 21 - 80 6.2% - Motor Lending ROI 821 - 14 - 835 3 - 6 - 9 1.1% - Loans ROI 681 74 30 - 785 9 6 19 - 34 4.3% - Credit Cards ROI 540 34 11 585 4 6 7 - 17 2.9% Total 71,778 5,571 3,099 95 80,543 142 188 976 2 1,308 1.6% 43 Non-property SME and corporate by stage1,2 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Composition (Jun 20) Gross carrying amount Impairment loss allowance ILA % (before impairment loss allowance) of gross Sectoral analysis by stage Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total loans €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m Non-property SME and corporate - Manufacturing 3,013 1,305 117 - 4,435 24 46 45 - 115 2.6% - Wholesale and retail trade 1,723 569 147 1 2,440 23 21 79 - 123 5.0% - Administrative and support service activities 1,705 562 95 26 2,388 23 17 53 7 100 4.2% - Accommodation and food service activities 783 889 105 - 1,777 12 14 33 - 59 3.3% - Agriculture, forestry and fishing 1,347 202 119 - 1,668 17 9 29 - 55 3.3% - Human health services and social work activities 766 620 68 - 1,454 11 42 34 - 87 6.0% - Transport and storage 675 367 71 - 1,113 6 12 45 - 63 5.7% - Other services 615 221 145 - 981 5 9 55 - 69 7.0% - Professional, scientific and technical activities 462 176 14 - 652 6 7 6 - 19 2.9% - Arts, entertainment and recreation 308 306 31 - 645 2 18 11 - 31 4.8% - Financial and insurance activities 535 51 24 - 610 4 2 8 - 14 2.3% - Real estate activities 397 118 73 - 588 10 4 28 - 42 7.1% - Education 374 71 1 - 446 3 4 - - 7 1.6% - Other sectors 983 442 37 - 1,462 8 15 11 - 34 2.3% Total 13,686 5,899 1,047 27 20,659 154 220 437 7 818 4.0% Composition (Dec 19) Gross carrying amount Impairment loss allowance ILA % (before impairment loss allowance) of gross Sectoral analysis by stage Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total loans €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m €m Non-property SME and corporate - Manufacturing 3,963 356 99 - 4,418 10 11 41 - 62 1.4% - Wholesale and retail trade 2,031 327 129 1 2,488 8 10 63 - 81 3.3% - Administrative and support service activities 1,987 142 67 25 2,221 7 5 39 - 51 2.3% - Agriculture, forestry and fishing 1,523 127 94 1 1,745 7 5 29 - 41 2.3% - Accommodation and food service activities 1,476 193 49 - 1,718 3 6 19 - 28 1.6% - Human health services and social work activities 1,018 414 30 - 1,462 4 15 22 - 41 2.8% - Transport and storage 902 137 46 - 1,085 3 5 34 - 42 3.9% - Other services 778 98 123 - 999 2 7 51 - 60 6.0% - Financial and insurance activities 662 14 19 - 695 1 - 6 - 7 1.0% - Professional, scientific and technical activities 597 67 9 - 673 2 3 5 - 10 1.5% - Real estate activities 435 90 60 - 585 3 5 27 - 35 6.0% - Arts, entertainment and recreation 364 62 18 - 444 1 3 7 - 11 2.5% - Education 426 8 1 - 435 1 - 1 - 2 0.5% - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 363 38 3 - 404 1 1 2 - 4 1.0% - Other sectors 949 102 10 - 1,061 3 2 7 - 12 1.1% Total 17,474 2,175 757 27 20,433 56 78 353 - 487 2.4% The Non-property SME and corporate portfolio is analysed by NACE code. The NACE code classification system is a pan-European classification system that groups organisations according to their business activities. Exposures to NACE codes totaling less than €400 million are grouped together as 'Other sectors'. The NACE codes reported in the table above can therefore differ period on period. 44 Forward Looking Information - macro-economic scenarios Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results 30 June 2020 Republic of Ireland United Kingdom 2020 2021 2022-2024 2020 2021 2022-2024 Downside - 30% scenario probability weighting GDP growth1 (12.0%) 5.7% 2.5% (13.0%) 7.9% 1.6% GNP growth1 (14.0%) 6.9% 2.1% n/a n/a n/a Unemployment rate2 14.8% 10.9% 7.5% 9.5% 7.9% 6.3% Residential property price growth3 (10.0%) (5.0%) (0.7%) (10.0%) (5.0%) (0.7%) Commercial property price growth3 (14.0%) (9.0%) (0.3%) (15.0%) (9.0%) (0.3%) Central - 50% scenario probability weighting GDP growth1 (8.3%) 6.1% 2.7% (9.3%) 8.8% 1.8% GNP growth1 (11.6%) 7.3% 2.3% n/a n/a n/a Unemployment rate2 13.0% 8.2% 4.8% 7.3% 6.0% 4.5% Residential property price growth3 (10.0%) (1.0%) 1.0% (10.0%) (2.0%) 1.0% Commercial property price growth3 (14.0%) (2.0%) 0.7% (15.0%) (3.0%) 1.0% Upside - 20% scenario probability weighting GDP growth1 (5.0%) 8.5% 2.9% (6.0%) 10.7% 2.2% GNP growth1 (7.0%) 9.7% 2.5% n/a n/a n/a Unemployment rate2 9.8% 6.2% 4.5% 6.3% 4.2% 4.0% Residential property price growth3 (7.0%) 1.0% 1.7% (7.0%) (1.0%) 2.0% Commercial property price growth3 (10.5%) 0.0% 1.8% (11.5%) (0.5%) 1.8% Annual growth rate Average yearly rate Year-end figures ROI Mortgages Continued proactive arrears management >90 days arrears1 Industry Average Industry Average 15.7% 6.5% 3.8% 1.9% Owner Occupier Owner Occupier Buy to let Buy to let >720 days arrears1 Industry Average Industry 12.1% Average 4.3% 1.0% 2.1% Owner Occupier Owner Occupier Buy to let Buy to let 45 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results >90 days arrears Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (29% of industry average) and Buy to Let (24% of industry average) >720 days arrears Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (23% of industry average) and Buy to Let (17% of industry average) 1As at March 2020, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI 46 UK Customer Loans £29.1bn (€31.7bn) UK Mortgages - £19.6bn nSouth East nWales £2.0bn £0.8bn nScotland nGreater London £1.2bn £3.3bn nNorthern Ireland nRest of England £1.1bn £9.1bn nOuter Metropolitan £2.1bn Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results UK Mortgages Analysis - £19.6bn Total UK mortgages of £19.6bn; (NPEs: 3.1%):

Average LTV of 62% on existing stock at Jun 2020 (Dec 19: 63%) Average LTV of 71% on new UK mortgages in H1 2020 (2019: 73%)

68% of the current mortgage portfolio originated since January

2010 are standard owner occupier mortgages

2010 are standard owner occupier mortgages BTL book is well seasoned with 62% of these mortgages originated prior to January 2010

Average balance of Greater London mortgages is c.£194k, with 91% of Greater London mortgages having an indexed LTV <70% Other UK Customer Loans - £9.5bn £0.1bn £0.1bn £0.1bn £3.1bn £0.5bn £3.0bn £1.3bn £1.0bn £0.2bn SME Corporate Investment Land & Consumer Property Development nPerforming loans nNon-performing exposures Other UK Customer Loans Analysis - £9.5bn Non-performing exposures of £0.8bn with strong coverage ratios

exposures of £0.8bn with strong coverage ratios Performing loans of £8.7bn:

SME: broad sectoral diversification with low concentration risk Corporate: specialist lending teams in Acquisition Finance and Corporate lending through a focused sector strategy Investment Property: primarily retail, office and residential sectors Consumer (£3.1bn): Northridge (£1.9bn): Asset backed motor finance business; net loan book stable in H1 2020; mid-market targeting prime business only; below industry arrears and loan losses Personal loan volumes (£1.2bn): net loan book increase of £0.1bn in H1 2020

47 Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Movement in ordinary shareholders' equity 2019 H1 2020 (€m) (€m) Ordinary shareholders' equity at beginning of period 9,243 9,625 Movements: Profit attributable to shareholders 448 (726) Dividend paid to ordinary shareholders (173) - Distribution on other equity instruments - additional tier 1 coupon (net of tax) - (31) Re-measurement of the net defined benefit pension liability 39 562 Debt instruments at FVOCI reserve movements 26 (40) Cash flow hedge reserve movement (5) 11 Foreign exchange movements 132 (168) Other movements (85) (2) Ordinary shareholders' equity at end of period 9,625 9,231 Tangible net asset value 2019 Jun 20 (€m) (€m) Ordinary shareholders' equity at the end of period 9,625 9,231 Adjustments: Intangible assets and goodwill (838) (720) Own stock held for benefit of life assurance policyholders 30 35 Tangible net asset value (TNAV) 8,817 8,546 Number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of the period excluding treasury shares 1,074 1,072 TNAV per share (€) €8.21 €7.97 Capital and liquidity Dec 2019 Jun 2020 (€bn) (€bn) Customer loans 79 77 Liquid assets 27 29 Other assets 26 26 Total assets 132 132 Customer deposits 84 87 Wholesale funding 11 10 Shareholders' equity 10 9 Other liabilities 27 26 Total liabilities 132 132 TNAV per share €8.21 €7.97 Closing EUR / GBP FX rates 0.85 0.91 Dec 2019 Jun 2020 Liquidity Coverage Ratio 138% 149% Net Stable Funding Ratio 131% 135% Loan to Deposit Ratio 95% 89% 48 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Liquidity Funding and liquidity remains strong from stable customer deposits and MREL issuance Customer deposits: €86.5bn Growth of €2.5bn principally due to higher current account credit balances predominantly from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and lower consumer spending Wholesale funding: €9.5bn AT1 and senior debt issuance of c.€0.75bn during H1 2020

MREL ratio of 24.4% based on RWA at Jun 2020 Leverage Ratio Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.3%

Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 6.8% Tangible Net Asset Value TNAV decreased to €7.97 49 Capital - strong fully loaded and regulatory CET1 ratios Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Capital ratios - Jun 2020 Regulatory ratio Fully loaded ratio (€bn) (€bn) Total equity 9.9 10.0 Less Additional Tier 1 (0.7) (0.7) Deferred tax (0.7) (1.2) Intangible assets and goodwill (0.6) (0.6) Foreseeable dividend - - Expected loss deduction (0.3) (0.2) Pension Fund Asset (0.6) (0.6) IFRS 9 Regulatory Addback 0.4 - Other items (0.2) (0.3) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 7.1 6.5 Credit RWA 41.8 41.5 Operational RWA 4.4 4.4 Market, Counterparty Credit Risk and Securitisations 1.7 1.7 Total RWA 47.9 47.6 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 14.9% 13.6% Total Capital Ratio 18.7% 17.4% Leverage ratio 6.8% 6.3% Phasing impacts on Regulatory ratio Deferred tax assets - certain DTAs 1 are deducted at a rate of 60% for 2020, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024

are deducted at a rate of 60% for 2020, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024 IFRS 9 2 - the Group has elected to apply the transitional arrangement. The transitional arrangement allows a 100% add-back in 2020 and 2021, decreasing to 75%, 50%, and 25% in subsequent years 1Deferred tax assets due to temporary differences are included in other RWA with a 250% risk weighting applied 2The IFRS 9 addback to the Regulatory CET1 was c.70bps at 30 Jun 2020, increased from c.15bps at 31 Dec 2019 50 Regulatory Capital Requirements Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Pro forma CET1 Regulatory Capital Requirements 2019 2020 2021 Pillar 1 -CET1 4.50% 4.50% 4.50% Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) 2.25% 1.27% 1.27% Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) 2.50% 2.50% 2.50% ROI Countercyclical buffer (CCyB) 0.60% 0.00% 0.00% UK Countercyclical buffer (CCyB) 0.30% 0.00% 0.00% O-SIIBuffer(phase in July each year) 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% Systemic Risk Buffer - Ireland - - - Pro forma Minimum CET1 Regulatory Requirements 10.65% 9.27% 9.77% Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) Not disclosed in line with regulatory preference Regulatory Capital Requirements The Group's 2020 regulatory CET1 requirement, excluding P2G, has reduced by 218bps, from 11.45% to 9.27%:

Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R): ECB announced change in composition of P2R of 2.25%, which reduced the Group's CET1 P2R by 98bps to 1.27% Countercyclical Buffer (CCyB): the Financial Policy Committee UK (FPC) and the Central Bank of Ireland reduced the UK and ROI CCyB rates to 0% until at least Q1 2022, which reduced the Group's CCyB by c.120bps

CET1 headroom of c.560bps to Dec 2020 regulatory capital requirements of 9.27%

Regulatory total capital ratio of 18.7% provides headroom of c.495bps above total capital requirement of 13.75% pending further AT1 / Tier 2 issuance to meet increased Tier 1 / Tier 2 requirements following P2R composition change Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) / Leverage Ratio 51 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Customer lending average credit risk weights - Jun 20201, 2 (Based on regulatory exposure class) EAD3 RWA Avg. Risk (€bn) (€bn) Weight ROI Mortgages 23.4 6.4 27% UK Mortgages 22.0 4.1 19% SME 17.0 11.7 69% Corporate 10.5 10.3 98% Other Retail 5.9 4.2 71% Customer lending credit risk 78.8 36.7 47% IRB approach accounts for:

67% of credit EAD (Dec 19: 69%) 72% of credit RWA (Dec 19: 73%)

Regulatory RWA has decreased from €50.1bn at Dec 2019 to €47.9bn at Jun 2020. The decrease is primarily due to net loan book growth being more than offset by application of revised SME supporting factor rules, reduction in RWA due to changes in asset quality and mix and FX movements Leverage Ratio Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.3%

Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 6.8% EBA Transparency Exercise 2019 Country by Country Average IRB risk weights Residential Mortgages - Jun 2019 Sweden 4.2% Belgium 10.1% United Kingdom 10.2% Austria 10.7% France 10.9% Netherlands 11.0% Germany 14.3% Spain 14.4% Denmark 14.6% Finland 15.8% Portugal 18.0% Italy 18.9% Norway 20.9% Ireland 35.0% EBA Risk Dashboard Q2 2019 Country by Country Average Leverage ratio Regulatory Leverage Ratio - Jun 2019 Sweden 4.4% Germany 4.5% Netherlands 4.6% Denmark 4.6% United Kingdom 5.1% France 5.1% Spain 5.6% Finland 5.6% Italy 5.8% Belgium 6.2% Norway 7.0% Austria 7.0% Portugal 7.6% Ireland 10.1% EAD and RWA include both IRB and Standardised approaches and comprise both non-defaulted and defaulted loans Securitised exposures are excluded from the table (i.e. excludes exposures included in CRT executed in Nov 2017 and Dec 2019) Exposure at default (EAD) is a regulatory estimate of credit risk exposure consisting of both on balance exposures and off balance sheet commitments Transformation Investment / Operating expenses 52 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Transformation Investment: €1.4bn (2016-2021) Transformation Investment Average of €275m p.a. • Average annual investment of €275m from 2018-2021; equates to CET1 capital of c.50-60bps • Investment of €109m in H1 2020 split across the income €306m statement (26%), balance sheet (49%) and non-core €263m items (25%) €195m • Total transformation investment of €1.4bn 2016-2021 €105m unchanged 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Operating Expenses H1 2019 H1 2020 (€m) (€m) Total staff costs 414 425 - Staff costs 350 361 - Pension costs 64 64 Other costs 277 288 Depreciation 149 131 Operating Expenses 840 844 Transformation Investment charge 63 28 Operating Expenses (before levies and 903 872 regulatory charges) Levies and Regulatory charges 73 70 Total Operating Expenses 976 942 Average staff numbers 10,368 10,383 Cost income ratio1 65% 66% 1See slide 53 for additional detail 53 Cost income ratio: Jun 2020 Headline vs. Adjusted Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results H1 2020 Pro forma H1 2020 Headline adjustments Pro forma (€m) (€m) (€m) Net interest income 1,079 - 1,079 Other income - Business income 266 - 266 - Additional gains 2 (2) - - Other valuation items1 (125) 109 (16) Total Income 1,222 107 1,329 Costs - Operating expenses 844 - 844 - Transformation Investment 28 - 28 Costs 872 - 872 Cost income ratio 71% 66% •Cost income ratio excludes: •H1 2020 adjusted cost income ratio is adjusted for: - Levies and Regulatory charges -Additional gains and valuation items1€107m - Non-core items 1Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income Defined Benefit Pension Schemes Group IAS19 Defined Benefit Pension (Deficit) / Surplus 2.10% 2.00% 1.60% 1.45% 1.30% €0.53bn (€0.48bn) (€0.23bn) (€0.14bn) (€1.19bn) Jun 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 Jun 20 IAS19 DB Pension (Deficit) / Surplus EUR Discount Rate IAS19 Pension Deficit Sensitivities (Jun 2016 / Dec 2017 / Dec 2018 / Dec 2019 / Jun 2020) €313m €118m €109m €33m €173m€162m €153m€181m€166m €122m €128m €118m €102m €102m €71m €90m €38m €19m €28m €28m Interest Rates1 Credit Spreads2 Inflation3 Global Equity4 Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.25% decrease in interest rates Sensitivity of IAS19 liabilities to a 0.10% decrease in credit spread over risk free rates Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.10% increase in long term inflation Sensitivity of deficit to a 5% decrease in global equity markets with allowance for other correlated diversified asset classes 54 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Total Group Defined Benefit Pension Scheme Assets (%) €7.1bn €7.2bn €7.2bn €8.4bn €8.5bn 58% 55% 65% 65% 68% 17% 21% 23% 23% 25% 24% 21% 12% 12% 11% Jun 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 Jun 20 Listed equities n Diversified assets 1 n Credit / LDI / Hedging 1Diversified assets includes infrastructure, private equity, hedge funds and property IAS19 Pension surplus of €0.53bn at Jun 2020 (€0.14bn deficit Dec 2019). Schemes in deficit €0.18bn, schemes in surplus €0.71bn

Discount rates increased from year end - a significant fall in risk free interest rates was more than offset by a rise in credit spreads

The interest rate hedging in the investment portfolios largely compensated for the impact of the reduction in risk free rates, and widening credit spreads resulted in an overall improvement in the balance sheet position

Long term inflation assumptions have also decreased in the period with the reduction in liabilities partially offset by the reduction in inflation hedging assets

De-risking strategies in recent years have also reduced the schemes' sensitivity to global equity movements. Listed equity asset holdings have been reduced in favour of increases in Diversified assets and Credit / LDI / Hedging allocations Forward - Looking statement 55 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results This document contains forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the Bank of Ireland Group plc (the 'Company' or 'BOIG plc') and its subsidiaries' (collectively the 'Group' or 'BOIG plc Group') plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance, the markets in which it operates and its future capital requirements. These forward-looking statements often can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Generally, but not always, words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'assume,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'continue,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'would,' or their negative variations or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding the Group's near term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, level of ownership by the Irish Government, loan to deposit ratios, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, the Group's financial position, future income, business strategy, projected costs, margins, future payment of dividends, the implementation of changes in respect of certain of the Group's pension schemes, estimates of capital expenditures, discussions with Irish, United Kingdom, European and other regulators and plans and objectives for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and hence actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors should read 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' in the Group's Interim Report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 beginning on page 28 and also the discussion on risk in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. Nothing in this document should be considered to be a forecast of future profitability or financial position of the Group and none of the information in this document is or is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date it is made. The Group does not undertake to release publicly any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date hereof. Contact Details For further information please contact: Group Chief Financial Officer Myles O'Grady tel: +353 76 624 3291 myles.ogrady@boi.com Investor Relations Darach O'Leary tel: +353 76 624 4711 darach.oleary@boi.com Eoin Veale tel: +353 76 624 1873 eoin.veale@boi.com Philip O'Sullivan tel: +353 76 623 5328 philip.osullivan1@boi.com Catriona Hickey tel: +353 76 624 9051 catriona.hickey@boi.com Capital Management Lorraine Smyth tel: +353 76 624 8409 lorraine.smyth@boi.com Alan Elliott tel: +353 76 624 4371 alan.elliott@boi.com Alan McNamara tel: +353 76 624 8725 alan.mcnamara@boi.com Group Communications Damien Garvey tel: +353 76 624 6716 damien.garvey@boi.com Investor Relations website www.bankofireland.com/investor 56 Bank of Ireland2020 Interim Results Attachments Permalink Disclaimer Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 17:12:04 UTC 0 All news about BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 01:13p BANK OF IRELAND : 2020 Interim Results Announcement - Presentation PU 08/06 AIB : Allied Irish joins rivals in front-loading coronavirus provisions RE 08/05 Bank of Ireland's 'green shoots' lift shares despite loss RE 08/05 BANK OF IRELAND : Interim Results 2020 - Presentation - 286 KB PU 07/08 UK's Metro Bank names Robert Sharpe as Chairman RE 07/06 BANK OF IRELAND : to Host Series of Brexit Events PU 07/03 EU lawmakers reject banking watchdog candidate for second time RE 06/05 BANK OF IRELAND : Director / PDMR Shareholding - 303 KB PU 05/19 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC : Proxy Statments CO 05/14 Ireland's PTSB says 10,000 loan breaks to trigger 50 million euro impairment RE