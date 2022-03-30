Bank of Ireland : BOI FY Results 2021 Credit Pres March 2022 - 674 KB

• Strong recovery in domestic economic activity; modified domestic demand +4.9% y/y in Q1-Q3 last year, adding to yet another strong year for export growth

- Volume of retail sales increased by 8.8% y/y in 2021; 6.3% higher than 2019

-

Stock of Irish household deposits at end 2021 was €136bn, +€25bn (+23%) since end-2019