Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03/30 09:32:49 am EDT
5.928 EUR   -5.79%
09:23aBANK OF IRELAND : BOI FY Results 2021 Credit Pres March 2022 - 674 KB
PU
03/29Bank of Ireland Names New CFO
MT
03/29Bank of Ireland Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Ireland : BOI FY Results 2021 Credit Pres March 2022 - 674 KB

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strong performance and strategic momentum in 2021

€1.4bn

Underlying profit before tax

5.5%

NPE ratio

4%

Reduction in costs

17%

Regulatory CET1 ratio

  • 1 Adjusted RoTE calculation explained on slide 57

  • 2 Excluding distributions

  • 3 Subject to customary completion conditions

  • Operating profit pre-impairment increased by 53% vs 2020 and 25% vs 2019

  • Adjusted RoTE1 of 12.7% reflecting a strong business performance and an impairment gain; on path to deliver sustainable RoTE > 10%

  • State sell down progressing; expect to be fully privately owned during 2022

  • Net credit impairment gain of €194m reflects improved economic outlook and limited loan loss experience

  • Asset quality remains strong despite impact of COVID-19; NPEs -20bps vs 2020 to 5.5%

  • Improvement in asset quality supported by NPE disposal of €0.3bn

  • Cost target of <€1.65bn achieved; eighth consecutive reporting period of cost reduction

  • Reaping benefits from UK restructuring; operating contribution +32% vs 2020

  • Increased digital adoption drives 36% reduction in branch footprint on Island of Ireland

  • Strong capital position; Fully Loaded CET1 ratio 16.0%; increased by 280bps2 in 2021

  • Capital strength supporting c.200bps investment to execute agreed acquisitions of Davy and KBC Bank Ireland (KBCI) portfolios3

  • Prudent and progressive distributions recommence; distribution of €104m, reflecting strong financial performance, strategic progress and confident outlook

Our purpose is to enable our Customers, Colleagues and Communities to thrive

€2.4bn in new Irish mortgage lending

(+12% y/y)

> 151k Financial Health Checks since

FWB1 launch

€2.7bn in new Irish

SME lending

(+2% y/y)Customer complaints -9% y/y2

  • Recognised as market leader in supporting customer Financial Wellbeing through award winning 'F-word' campaign

  • • Vulnerable Customer Unit aided c.6,000 customers in need of support

  • • Sustainable Finance Fund increased to €5bn by 2024

  • The Mortgage Store received Brokers Ireland's 'Excellence in Mortgage Service 2021' award

Cultural embedding continues to improve above global benchmark

2018

n BOI Culture Index

2021

n Global FS Benchmark

  • Programmes launched in 2021 to support colleague wellbeing and mental health:

    • - Power Down and Recharge

    • - Mental Health First Responder

    • - Show We Care

    • - Zero Suicide Ireland/Alliance UK

  • Launch of BOI Academy, supporting development of digital abilities; > 1,300 colleagues graduate from future digital learning pathways in 2021

  • Launched dedicated female and ethnic minority development programmes

  • 1 The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing initiative aims to empower people to thrive financially by enabling them to make better financial decisions

  • 2 Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020, Ireland

  • 3 Basic Bank Accounts opened for international protection applicants (IPA) seeking refugee or asylum status in Ireland

Begin Together Fund €4m donation

€1.3bn in Green bonds issuedMultilingual support hub provided in 38 languages

+c.100% y/y growth in IPA accounts3 opened

  • c.€0.9bn of development funding approved, to support the development of c.10,000 new homes including 2,000 social housing units, to be delivered over the next three years

  • • Founding signatory to UN PRB 'Commitment to Financial Health and Inclusion'

  • • Senior customer advisory model further strengthened to improve financial confidence and wellbeing in local communities; NPS of +98

Positive outlook for Irish economy

Ireland1

15.0%

2021e

2022f

2023f

n GDP (real annual growth)n Unemployment (annual avg)

Eurozone interest rate and inflation outlook

3.2%

0.6%

-0.5%

2021a

2022f

Euribor 3 month (Annual avg)

HICP 2 (Annual avg - ECB)

  • 1 Forecasts from Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit (ERU)

  • 2 Forecasts from ECB, HICP = Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices

Irish economy benefitting from broad-based recovery

  • Strong recovery in domestic economic activity; modified domestic demand +4.9% y/y in Q1-Q3 last year, adding to yet another strong year for export growth

    - Volume of retail sales increased by 8.8% y/y in 2021; 6.3% higher than 2019

    -

    Stock of Irish household deposits at end 2021 was €136bn, +€25bn (+23%) since end-2019

  • Total employment rose to a record 2.5m in Q4 2021, c.6% above pre-COVID levels; continued strong employment growth expected

  • Irish CPI +5.0% y/y in Jan 2022; transport and housing-related costs including energy are key drivers

  • House prices +14.4% y/y in Dec 2021; increase driven by the continued mismatch between demand and supply

    • - Housing completions were 20,433 in 2021;

    • - New home commencements of c.31,000 in 2021 (+42% y/y)

    • - Completions expected to increase to c.27,000 in 2022 vs demand for > 30,000 per annum

  • Market expectations on interest rates undergoing significant shift, with a faster rise in interest rates than previously expected

    2023f

  • With > 90% of Irish adults having completed a primary course of COVID-19 vaccination, in tandem with a strong take up of booster vaccination, the Irish government effectively ended all restrictions related to the pandemic on 21 January 2022

Sources: CSO; Central Bank of Ireland; Ireland Health Service Executive; European Centre for Disease Control; ECB; Bloomberg; Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
09:23aBANK OF IRELAND : BOI FY Results 2021 Credit Pres March 2022 - 674 KB
PU
03/29Bank of Ireland Names New CFO
MT
03/29Bank of Ireland Announces Board Changes
CI
03/29Bank of Ireland Announces CFO Changes
CI
03/29BANK OF IRELAND : Consumer sentiment plummets, while business sentiment drops slightly
PU
03/24BNY Mellon to Pay $12 Million Fine to Central Bank of Ireland For Regulatory Breaches
MT
03/24BANK OF IRELAND : Double Bank Holiday Drives Surge in Domestic Travel and Socialising
PU
03/17BANK OF IRELAND : unveils New York services for business banking customers
PU
03/16BANK OF IRELAND : Savings & Investment Index recovers to pre-pandemic levels, although inf..
PU
03/16Britain, Luxembourg weigh 'side pockets' for sanctioned Russian assets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 964 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
Net income 2022 660 M 732 M 732 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 6 768 M 7 512 M 7 512 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 696
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,29 €
Average target price 7,18 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Myles OGrady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC26.19%7 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007