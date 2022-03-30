Bank of Ireland : BOI FY Results 2021 Credit Pres March 2022 - 674 KB

Strong performance and strategic momentum in 2021
€1.4bn
Underlying profit before tax
5.5%
NPE ratio
4%
Reduction in costs
17%
Regulatory CET1 ratio
1 Adjusted RoTE calculation explained on slide 57
2 Excluding distributions
3 Subject to customary completion conditions
• Operating profit pre-impairment increased by 53% vs 2020 and 25% vs 2019
• Adjusted RoTE1 of 12.7% reflecting a strong business performance and an impairment gain; on path to deliver sustainable RoTE > 10%
• State sell down progressing; expect to be fully privately owned during 2022
• Net credit impairment gain of €194m reflects improved economic outlook and limited loan loss experience
• Asset quality remains strong despite impact of COVID-19; NPEs -20bps vs 2020 to 5.5%
• Improvement in asset quality supported by NPE disposal of €0.3bn
• Cost target of <€1.65bn achieved; eighth consecutive reporting period of cost reduction
• Reaping benefits from UK restructuring; operating contribution +32% vs 2020
• Increased digital adoption drives 36% reduction in branch footprint on Island of Ireland
• Strong capital position; Fully Loaded CET1 ratio 16.0%; increased by 280bps2 in 2021
• Capital strength supporting c.200bps investment to execute agreed acquisitions of Davy and KBC Bank Ireland (KBCI) portfolios3
• Prudent and progressive distributions recommence; distribution of €104m, reflecting strong financial performance, strategic progress and confident outlook
Our purpose is to enable our Customers, Colleagues and Communities to thrive
€2.4bn in new Irish mortgage lending
(+12% y/y)
> 151k Financial Health Checks since
FWB1 launch
€2.7bn in new Irish
SME lending
(+2% y/y)Customer complaints -9% y/y2
• Recognised as market leader in supporting customer Financial Wellbeing through award winning 'F-word' campaign
-
• Vulnerable Customer Unit aided c.6,000 customers in need of support
-
• Sustainable Finance Fund increased to €5bn by 2024
-
• The Mortgage Store received Brokers Ireland's 'Excellence in Mortgage Service 2021' award
Cultural embedding continues to improve above global benchmark
n BOI Culture Index
2021
n Global FS Benchmark
• Programmes launched in 2021 to support colleague wellbeing and mental health:
- Power Down and Recharge
- Mental Health First Responder
- Show We Care
- Zero Suicide Ireland/Alliance UK
• Launch of BOI Academy, supporting development of digital abilities; > 1,300 colleagues graduate from future digital learning pathways in 2021
• Launched dedicated female and ethnic minority development programmes
1 The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing initiative aims to empower people to thrive financially by enabling them to make better financial decisions
2 Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020, Ireland
3 Basic Bank Accounts opened for international protection applicants (IPA) seeking refugee or asylum status in Ireland
Begin Together Fund €4m donation
€1.3bn in Green bonds issuedMultilingual support hub provided in 38 languages
+c.100% y/y growth in IPA accounts3 opened
• c.€0.9bn of development funding approved, to support the development of c.10,000 new homes including 2,000 social housing units, to be delivered over the next three years
-
• Founding signatory to UN PRB 'Commitment to Financial Health and Inclusion'
-
• Senior customer advisory model further strengthened to improve financial confidence and wellbeing in local communities; NPS of +98
Positive outlook for Irish economy
Ireland1
15.0%
2022f
2023f
n GDP (real annual growth)n Unemployment (annual avg)
Eurozone interest rate and inflation outlook
3.2%
0.6%
2021a
2022f
Euribor 3 month (Annual avg)
HICP 2 (Annual avg - ECB)
1 Forecasts from Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit (ERU)
2 Forecasts from ECB, HICP = Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices
Irish economy benefitting from broad-based recovery
• Strong recovery in domestic economic activity; modified domestic demand +4.9% y/y in Q1-Q3 last year, adding to yet another strong year for export growth
- Volume of retail sales increased by 8.8% y/y in 2021; 6.3% higher than 2019
Stock of Irish household deposits at end 2021 was €136bn, +€25bn (+23%) since end-2019
-
• Total employment rose to a record 2.5m in Q4 2021, c.6% above pre-COVID levels; continued strong employment growth expected
-
• Irish CPI +5.0% y/y in Jan 2022; transport and housing-related costs including energy are key drivers
-
• House prices +14.4% y/y in Dec 2021; increase driven by the continued mismatch between demand and supply
-
- New home commencements of c.31,000 in 2021 (+42% y/y)
-
-
• Market expectations on interest rates undergoing significant shift, with a faster rise in interest rates than previously expected
2023f
• With > 90% of Irish adults having completed a primary course of COVID-19 vaccination, in tandem with a strong take up of booster vaccination, the Irish government effectively ended all restrictions related to the pandemic on 21 January 2022
Sources: CSO; Central Bank of Ireland; Ireland Health Service Executive; European Centre for Disease Control; ECB; Bloomberg; Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage
