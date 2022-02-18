Bank of Ireland : Continues its Sponsorship of RTÉ's Room to Improve

Bank of Ireland is pleased to confirm the continuation of its sponsorship of RTÉ's home-design programme Room to Improve, which is returning for its 13th season on Sunday, February 20th to RTÉ One at 9:30pm. The sponsorship deal was brokered by Carat Ireland.

Fronted by renowned architect Dermot Bannon, Room to Improve continues to be a smash hit with Irish viewers, regularly featuring in the Top 10 most watched programmes on a yearly basis. The first of 5 new episodes airs this Sunday, with the new season consisting of 4 brand new episodes and a "Best Of" episode which will revisit builds from previous seasons.

The programme sponsorship includes Bank of Ireland credited 10-second stings at the beginning and end of each episode, as well as two 7-second stings during each commercial break. Room to Improve episodes broadcast on the RTÉ Player will also start with 10-second Bank of Ireland sting, and feature a 10-second sting in the middle of each episode.

Bank of Ireland plans to further promote its successful partnership with Dermot Bannon and Room to Improve on social media, with a photograph and an episode synopsis running across its social media channels to create awareness, enhance follower engagement and reinforce the Bank's association with the show.

Commenting ahead of the new season of Room to Improve, Anne Mulcahy, Bank of Ireland Group Brand Director, said: "Bank of Ireland is delighted to continue its sponsorship of Room to Improve, which has firmly established itself as one of the nation's favourite programmes over the past number of years.

With his loyal viewership expected to tune in this Sunday in their masses Dermot Bannon has his work cut out to create more special homes for those lucky enough to be taking part. But if the standard set during previous seasons is matched (or even exceeded!) then we can all look forward to watching homeowners dreams become reality."

