Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04/05 10:08:08 am EDT
5.722 EUR   -3.67%
09:48aBANK OF IRELAND : Data Protection Commission Inquiry
PU
03/30BANK OF IRELAND : BOI FY Results 2021 Credit Pres March 2022 - 674 KB
PU
03/29Bank of Ireland Names New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Ireland : Data Protection Commission Inquiry

04/05/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Data Protection Commission Inquiry

5 April 2022: Between November 2018 and June 2019 Bank of Ireland notified the Data Protection Commission of a number of personal data breaches relating to errors in information it submitted to the Central Credit Register (CCR).

The CCR is the Central Bank of Ireland's national database of customer credit information and all lenders, including Bank of Ireland, are required to submit information to it every month.

The fine and corrective actions imposed today by the Data Protection Commission arise from these breaches and the Bank's delay in communicating with impacted customers.

Bank of Ireland fully acknowledges, and sincerely apologises for, these breaches. The Bank takes its regulatory and compliance obligations very seriously and regrets that it has fallen short in this way.

The Bank has notified all impacted customers. It has rectified the inaccurate information reported to the CCR in all but 20 cases which will be corrected shortly. It has also taken measures to improve its ongoing CCR reporting, including error management procedures and a process that enables faster correction of errors.

The Data Protection Commission has mandated further measures and work has already begun to put these in place. The Bank has engaged fully and proactively with the Commission during its inquiry and will continue to do so as it implements these additional measures as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
09:48aBANK OF IRELAND : Data Protection Commission Inquiry
PU
03/30BANK OF IRELAND : BOI FY Results 2021 Credit Pres March 2022 - 674 KB
PU
03/29Bank of Ireland Names New CFO
MT
03/29Bank of Ireland Announces Board Changes
CI
03/29Bank of Ireland Announces CFO Changes
CI
03/29BANK OF IRELAND : Consumer sentiment plummets, while business sentiment drops slightly
PU
03/24BNY Mellon to Pay $12 Million Fine to Central Bank of Ireland For Regulatory Breaches
MT
03/24BANK OF IRELAND : Double Bank Holiday Drives Surge in Domestic Travel and Socialising
PU
03/17BANK OF IRELAND : unveils New York services for business banking customers
PU
03/16BANK OF IRELAND : Savings & Investment Index recovers to pre-pandemic levels, although inf..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 964 M 3 258 M 3 258 M
Net income 2022 677 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,28x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 6 389 M 7 023 M 7 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 696
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,94 €
Average target price 7,21 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Joseph Spain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC19.13%7 023
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 544
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.23%329 288
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 085
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 413