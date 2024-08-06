20

24

HY 2024

Debt Investor Presentation

30 June 2024

1

Bank of Ireland

Overview

2

Strong strategic and financial performance through our business model

Consistent

+4%

+2%

+21%

strategic delivery

Irish loans1

New customers2

AUM (vs Jun 23)

Strong financial

€1.1bn

44%

18.9%

performance

PBT (+5% y/y)

CIR3

ROTE4

Commencing interim

170bps

15.4%

€352m

distributions

Capital generation5

CET1

Interim dividend

35c DPS

Upgraded guidance for FY24

For footnotes please refer to slide 38

3

c.75% of profits from Ireland; supportive domestic macro environment

Strong labour market1

Household finances in good shape1

Millions

2.8

2.7

2.6

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.2

2.1

Q120

9.0%

8.0%

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

Q320

Q121

Q321

Q122

Q322

Q123

Q323

Q124

Total Ireland employment (LHS)

Ireland unemployment (RHS)

Euro-area unemployment (RHS)

Billions

€160

€150

€140 €130

€120 €110 €100

Q120

Q320

Q121

Q321

Q122

Q322

Q123

Q323

Deposits (LHS)

Debt / Disposable Income (4QMA - RHS)

120%

110%

100%

90%

80%

Q124

Steady net lending growth across all Irish sectors1

% y/y 10

6

2 -2-6

-10

2021202220232024

Net lending change y/y

Consumer

Non-financial corporation

Mortgage Lending

Mortgage market growing in line with housing supply1

€12bn

40,000

30,000

€8bn

20,000

€4bn

10,000

€0bn

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

n Mortgage for house purchase (LHS)

New home completions (RHS)

For footnotes please refer to slide 38

4

Strong Irish retail performance

Irish residential mortgages

+4%

41%

Net Irish mortgage

Irish mortgage market share

book growth1

(41% H123)

Increased supply of new homes and structural demand for mortgages

Capturing value in a growing market

Everyday Banking

€79.7bn

+3% y/y

Irish customer balances

Customer fee income2

(stable vs Dec 2023)

Stable deposit trends in H1 and growth in customer fee income from current accounts and cards activity

Protecting and growing relationship value

For footnotes please refer to slide 38

5

Unique wealth offering; Ireland's only bancassurer

Wealth and Insurance

AUM growth driving fee income

€51bn

€2.1bn

AUM (+21% y/y)

Net inflows (+84% y/y)

Crystallising the opportunity from positive demographics

and increasing household wealth. New Wealth and Insurance division established with new leadership.

Ireland's leading wealth

Life assurance, pensions

management provider

and investment solutions

H1 Wealth and

€176m

Insurance income

€80m

€166m

+6% y/y

€51bn

€39bn

€42bn

€20bn

€27bn

€18bn

€23bn

€21bn

€22bn

€24bn

Jun 21

Jun 22

Jun 23

Jun 24

n New Ireland Assurance

n Davy

Leading the market via clear brand propositions

6

Corporate and Retail UK performing well, in line with strategy

Corporate and Commercial

Ireland SME

Property and

and Corporate

International Corporate

+5% Net lending1

-3% Net lending1

Supporting Irish businesses, including property.

Measured approach to international corporate and property lending.

Retail UK

£167m

£17.6bn

Underlying PBT

Total net lending

(+2%1)

(+43% y/y)

Strategic refresh completed: focus on delivering higher return mortgage and asset finance lending.

Continuing investment in Northern

Ireland full-service retail bank.

Serving simple and complex customer needs

Strategy delivering sustainable returns

For footnotes please refer to slide 38

7

Strategic pillars support growth and improved Stakeholder outcomes

Stronger relationships

+2%

+12

Growing Customer

New customers1

Relationship NPS

(+5pts y/y)

numbers

Simpler business

+5% y/y

-19%y/y

Better Customer

Active digital users2

Customer

complaints3

outcomes

Sustainable company

€12.5bn

#1

Sustainable lending

Financial Wellbeing

Practical, meaningful

(+24% y/y)

in Ireland

ESG interventions

For footnotes please refer to slide 38

8

Strategic execution driving Shareholder value creation...

Higher capital-generative business model

ROTE

c.7%

17.3%

> FY23

(adjusted)

310-320bps

340bps

H224

H124

c.140bps

170bps

2017 - 2022

2023

2024

(average)

(guidance)

Organic capital generation (bps)

Upgraded capital generation

  • FY24 net organic capital generation of 310-320bps, +c.45bps vs previous guidance
  • Generating sufficient capital to support loan book growth, invest in our business and reward shareholders
    - c.20% of net organic capital for RWA investment

Supporting significant capital distributions1

72%

39%

€1,150m

10%

€350m

€104m

FY 21

FY 22

FY 23

FY 24

n Total distribution

Total payout ratio

Outlook for 2024 distributions

  • Progressive FY24 ordinary DPS; interim dividend commences, 35c DPS
  • Surplus capital returned through share buyback
  • Objective to distribute to CET1 guidance of >14%, subject to necessary approvals (2023 post-distribution position 14.3%)

For footnotes please refer to slide 38

9

…and consistent delivery on medium term targets

Return on Tangible

Equity (ROTE)

Cost-to-Income Ratio

(CIR)

Ordinary dividend

Surplus capital

2023-2025

Financial Targets

c.15%

< 50%

c.40% payout

c.40-60% policy provides flexibility

Distribution considered

on an annual basis

FY23

Performance

17.3%

42%

c.40% payout

€520m buyback

HY24

Performance

18.9%

44%

Interim dividend 35c DPS

(40% H1 payout)

Objective to distribute to

CET1 guidance of >14%

(subject to necessary approvals)

10

