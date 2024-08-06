Bank of Ireland Group plc is a financial services group. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - investment, finance and market banking (43.2%) ; - network banking in Ireland (34.9%); - financial services in the United Kingdom (13.5%); - wealth and insurance management (8.1%); - other (0.3%). At the end of 2023, the group managed EUR 100 billion in current deposits and EUR 80 billion in current loans.