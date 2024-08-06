20
24
HY 2024
Debt Investor Presentation
30 June 2024
1
Bank of Ireland
Overview
2
Strong strategic and financial performance through our business model
Consistent
+4%
+2%
+21%
strategic delivery
Irish loans1
New customers2
AUM (vs Jun 23)
Strong financial
€1.1bn
44%
18.9%
performance
PBT (+5% y/y)
CIR3
ROTE4
Commencing interim
170bps
15.4%
€352m
distributions
Capital generation5
CET1
Interim dividend
35c DPS
Upgraded guidance for FY24
3
c.75% of profits from Ireland; supportive domestic macro environment
Strong labour market1
Household finances in good shape1
Millions
2.8
2.7
2.6
2.5
2.4
2.3
2.2
2.1
Q120
9.0%
8.0%
7.0%
6.0%
5.0%
4.0%
Q320
Q121
Q321
Q122
Q322
Q123
Q323
Q124
Total Ireland employment (LHS)
Ireland unemployment (RHS)
Euro-area unemployment (RHS)
Billions
€160
€150
€140 €130
€120 €110 €100
Q120
Q320
Q121
Q321
Q122
Q322
Q123
Q323
Deposits (LHS)
Debt / Disposable Income (4QMA - RHS)
120%
110%
100%
90%
80%
Q124
Steady net lending growth across all Irish sectors1
% y/y 10
6
2 -2-6
-10
2021202220232024
Net lending change y/y
Consumer
Non-financial corporation
Mortgage Lending
Mortgage market growing in line with housing supply1
€12bn
40,000
30,000
€8bn
20,000
€4bn
10,000
€0bn
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
n Mortgage for house purchase (LHS)
New home completions (RHS)
4
Strong Irish retail performance
Irish residential mortgages
+4%
41%
Net Irish mortgage
Irish mortgage market share
book growth1
(41% H123)
Increased supply of new homes and structural demand for mortgages
Capturing value in a growing market
Everyday Banking
€79.7bn
+3% y/y
Irish customer balances
Customer fee income2
(stable vs Dec 2023)
Stable deposit trends in H1 and growth in customer fee income from current accounts and cards activity
Protecting and growing relationship value
5
Unique wealth offering; Ireland's only bancassurer
Wealth and Insurance
AUM growth driving fee income
€51bn
€2.1bn
AUM (+21% y/y)
Net inflows (+84% y/y)
Crystallising the opportunity from positive demographics
and increasing household wealth. New Wealth and Insurance division established with new leadership.
Ireland's leading wealth
Life assurance, pensions
management provider
and investment solutions
H1 Wealth and
€176m
Insurance income
€80m
€166m
+6% y/y
€51bn
€39bn
€42bn
€20bn
€27bn
€18bn
€23bn
€21bn
€22bn
€24bn
Jun 21
Jun 22
Jun 23
Jun 24
n New Ireland Assurance
n Davy
Leading the market via clear brand propositions
6
Corporate and Retail UK performing well, in line with strategy
Corporate and Commercial
Ireland SME
Property and
and Corporate
International Corporate
+5% Net lending1
-3% Net lending1
Supporting Irish businesses, including property.
Measured approach to international corporate and property lending.
Retail UK
£167m
£17.6bn
Underlying PBT
Total net lending
(+2%1)
(+43% y/y)
Strategic refresh completed: focus on delivering higher return mortgage and asset finance lending.
Continuing investment in Northern
Ireland full-service retail bank.
Serving simple and complex customer needs
Strategy delivering sustainable returns
7
Strategic pillars support growth and improved Stakeholder outcomes
Stronger relationships
+2%
+12
Growing Customer
New customers1
Relationship NPS
(+5pts y/y)
numbers
Simpler business
+5% y/y
-19%y/y
Better Customer
Active digital users2
Customer
complaints3
outcomes
Sustainable company
€12.5bn
#1
Sustainable lending
Financial Wellbeing
Practical, meaningful
(+24% y/y)
in Ireland
ESG interventions
8
Strategic execution driving Shareholder value creation...
Higher capital-generative business model
ROTE
c.7%
17.3%
> FY23
(adjusted)
310-320bps
340bps
H224
H124
c.140bps
170bps
2017 - 2022
2023
2024
(average)
(guidance)
Organic capital generation (bps)
Upgraded capital generation
- FY24 net organic capital generation of 310-320bps, +c.45bps vs previous guidance
- Generating sufficient capital to support loan book growth, invest in our business and reward shareholders
- c.20% of net organic capital for RWA investment
Supporting significant capital distributions1
72%
39%
€1,150m
10%
€350m
€104m
FY 21
FY 22
FY 23
FY 24
n Total distribution
Total payout ratio
Outlook for 2024 distributions
- Progressive FY24 ordinary DPS; interim dividend commences, 35c DPS
- Surplus capital returned through share buyback
- Objective to distribute to CET1 guidance of >14%, subject to necessary approvals (2023 post-distribution position 14.3%)
9
…and consistent delivery on medium term targets
Return on Tangible
Equity (ROTE)
Cost-to-Income Ratio
(CIR)
Ordinary dividend
Surplus capital
2023-2025
Financial Targets
c.15%
< 50%
c.40% payout
c.40-60% policy provides flexibility
Distribution considered
on an annual basis
FY23
Performance
17.3%
42%
c.40% payout
€520m buyback
HY24
Performance
18.9%
44%
Interim dividend 35c DPS
(40% H1 payout)
Objective to distribute to
CET1 guidance of >14%
(subject to necessary approvals)
10
