    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
01/26/2023
9.806 EUR   +2.68%
10:33aBank Of Ireland : Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland (UK) plc to step down
PU
07:34aProvident Financial CEO steps down, changes name, trading as expected
AN
04:26aHigher start; 3i Group rises on positive update
AN
Bank of Ireland : Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland (UK) plc to step down

01/26/2023 | 10:33am EST
Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland (UK) plc to step down

Bank of Ireland Group plc has today announced that Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, is to step down from his position to pursue an opportunity outside the Group.

Myles O'Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Ireland Group plc commented:

"I would like to thank Ian for his strong track record as CEO of Bank of Ireland UK, where he has been pivotal in the design and execution of strategy. Under his leadership our UK business has been significantly transformed. I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication in his role as CEO since 2019."

Peter Herbert, Chair of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc commented:

"Ian has been instrumental in delivering a step-change in the performance of Bank of Ireland UK. During his time in role he has also strengthened the leadership team of the Bank. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to wish him every success in his next role."

Mr McLaughlin has been with Bank of Ireland Group since late 2019 and will remain in role until later this year. An internal and external recruitment process is now commencing.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 15:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
