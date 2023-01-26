Bank of Ireland : Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland (UK) plc to step down

Bank of Ireland Group plc has today announced that Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, is to step down from his position to pursue an opportunity outside the Group.

Myles O'Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Ireland Group plc commented:

"I would like to thank Ian for his strong track record as CEO of Bank of Ireland UK, where he has been pivotal in the design and execution of strategy. Under his leadership our UK business has been significantly transformed. I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication in his role as CEO since 2019."

Peter Herbert, Chair of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc commented:

"Ian has been instrumental in delivering a step-change in the performance of Bank of Ireland UK. During his time in role he has also strengthened the leadership team of the Bank. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to wish him every success in his next role."

Mr McLaughlin has been with Bank of Ireland Group since late 2019 and will remain in role until later this year. An internal and external recruitment process is now commencing.