Bank of Ireland : Interim Results 2021 - Presentation - 472 KB

Bank of Ireland 2021 Interim Results
Group CEO
Francesca McDonagh
Strong performance in H1 2021
5
Bank of Ireland 2021 Interim Results
H1 2021
Performance
Asset Quality
Transformation
Capital
€465m
Underlying profit
before tax
5.5%
NPE ratio
4%
Reduction
in costs
15.3%
Regulatory
CET1 ratio
-
Operating profit pre-impairment +72% vs H1 2020
-
Total income +14%; higher net interest income, business income and valuation items
-
Strong UK performance; operating contribution +52% on higher margins and lower cost
-
Impairment charge of €1m reflecting improved economic outlook and minimal loan loss experience
-
NPE ratio reduced to 5.5%, supported by €0.3bn Irish mortgage securitisation
-
99% of payment breaks now concluded with minimal impact on asset quality
-
7th straight reporting period of sustainable cost reductions
-
End-to-Endcustomer journey programme delivering c.€60m in annualised cost savings
-
Ongoing progress in systems transformation with digital fulfilment now at 75%
-
Strong capital position; Fully Loaded CET1 ratio 14.1%
-
Pre-impairmentorganic capital generation of 90bps H1 2021 vs 45bps H1 2020
-
Sufficient capital to execute proposed inorganic KBC and Davy opportunities
