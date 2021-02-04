Log in
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 02/04 06:22:48 am
3.288 EUR   -1.14%
BANK OF IRELAND : Named as Leading Company In 2021 Irish Digital Leader's Study
PU
02/02DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Holdings in Company
DJ
02/01HIBERNIA REIT : Holding(s) in company
DJ
Bank of Ireland : Named as Leading Company In 2021 Irish Digital Leader's Study

02/04/2021 | 06:17am EST
Bank of Ireland Named as Leading Company In 2021 Irish Digital Leader's Study

Survey Results Highlight the Bank's Continued Investment in Digital Experiences

Bank of Ireland has been named as the leading company in Bearing Point's Digital Leader's in Ireland 2021 report, which examined the digital maturity of 390 companies across seven different European countries. The report, which includes 53 Irish companies, assessed business digital maturity across four categories;

  1. Digital Marketing
  2. Digital Product Experience
  3. E-commerce
  4. E-CRM

Seven different business sectors were analysed in the report conducted by Bearing Point - Banking, Energy, Food Products, Food Retail, Insurance, Media and Telecommunications, with companies receiving a score between 0 and 5 in each of the four marked criteria. Bank of Ireland emerged as the leading company in this year's Irish study, with a score of 3.55, with the report noting it had demonstrated a strong performance in all four categories due to its continued investment in digital experiences.

The banking industry emerged as the most digitally mature industry in Ireland for the second year in a row, with the five leading Irish banks all named in the Top 10. Bank of Ireland earned special praise for its progress in the area of Digital Marketing (3.92), with the report highlighting that its strong display advertising and search engine marketing campaigns exemplified the standards required to succeed in the digital world of business.

The report noted how Bank of Ireland continues to demonstrate its commitment to today's ever-increasing digital environment, with three quarters of current account holders now digitally active, and more than 75% of banking interactions coming via a mobile device. The Bearing Point study also marked out Bank of Ireland's social media presence, as it continues to engage with its large follower base through various methods of advertising, customer service and two-way communication.

Jackie Noakes, Bank of Ireland's Group Chief Operating Officer said: 'Bank of Ireland has been very focussed on investing in technology - and enhancing our digital offering - in recent years, so I'm delighted to see the Bank named as the leading Irish company in this year's Digital Leader's Study.'

'Our focus is on our customers, who increasingly want 24/7 access to a range of banking services. The recent rollout of our new mobile app, the introduction of both Apple and Google Pay, and a new desktop banking experience, are all part of our drive to deliver improved digital banking - to benefit our customers and offer a smoother and more efficient banking experience.'

'As customer behaviours continue to change so too will we continue to adapt, and add to, our digital offering.'

Company Score
Bank of Ireland 3.55
AIB 3.45
Tesco 3.44
Dunnes Stores 3.32
KBC 3.30
SuperValu 3.28
Aviva 3.28
Permanent TSB 3.23
Ulster Bank 3.18
Laya Healthcare 3.18

*Results are based on a scale ranging from 'failed' (0) to 'outstanding (5), the average score across the four dimensions is then used to calculate an overall digital maturity grade for each company.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 547 M 3 055 M 3 055 M
Net income 2020 -832 M -998 M -998 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,21x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 3 565 M 4 286 M 4 275 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 341
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,46 €
Last Close Price 3,33 €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Myles OGrady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC0.79%4 286
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 096
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.38%273 193
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.78%265 095
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.20.71%206 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 968
