Bank of Ireland : Named as Leading Company In 2021 Irish Digital Leader's Study

Survey Results Highlight the Bank's Continued Investment in Digital Experiences

Bank of Ireland has been named as the leading company in Bearing Point's Digital Leader's in Ireland 2021 report, which examined the digital maturity of 390 companies across seven different European countries. The report, which includes 53 Irish companies, assessed business digital maturity across four categories;

Digital Marketing Digital Product Experience E-commerce E-CRM

Seven different business sectors were analysed in the report conducted by Bearing Point - Banking, Energy, Food Products, Food Retail, Insurance, Media and Telecommunications, with companies receiving a score between 0 and 5 in each of the four marked criteria. Bank of Ireland emerged as the leading company in this year's Irish study, with a score of 3.55, with the report noting it had demonstrated a strong performance in all four categories due to its continued investment in digital experiences.

The banking industry emerged as the most digitally mature industry in Ireland for the second year in a row, with the five leading Irish banks all named in the Top 10. Bank of Ireland earned special praise for its progress in the area of Digital Marketing (3.92), with the report highlighting that its strong display advertising and search engine marketing campaigns exemplified the standards required to succeed in the digital world of business.

The report noted how Bank of Ireland continues to demonstrate its commitment to today's ever-increasing digital environment, with three quarters of current account holders now digitally active, and more than 75% of banking interactions coming via a mobile device. The Bearing Point study also marked out Bank of Ireland's social media presence, as it continues to engage with its large follower base through various methods of advertising, customer service and two-way communication.

Jackie Noakes, Bank of Ireland's Group Chief Operating Officer said: 'Bank of Ireland has been very focussed on investing in technology - and enhancing our digital offering - in recent years, so I'm delighted to see the Bank named as the leading Irish company in this year's Digital Leader's Study.'

'Our focus is on our customers, who increasingly want 24/7 access to a range of banking services. The recent rollout of our new mobile app, the introduction of both Apple and Google Pay, and a new desktop banking experience, are all part of our drive to deliver improved digital banking - to benefit our customers and offer a smoother and more efficient banking experience.'

'As customer behaviours continue to change so too will we continue to adapt, and add to, our digital offering.'

Company Score Bank of Ireland 3.55 AIB 3.45 Tesco 3.44 Dunnes Stores 3.32 KBC 3.30 SuperValu 3.28 Aviva 3.28 Permanent TSB 3.23 Ulster Bank 3.18 Laya Healthcare 3.18

*Results are based on a scale ranging from 'failed' (0) to 'outstanding (5), the average score across the four dimensions is then used to calculate an overall digital maturity grade for each company.