Bank of Ireland : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Bank of Ireland Group PLC (the "Company")

Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

23 May 2023

The Company announces that at its AGM, held on 23 May 2023, all of the resolutions proposed were duly passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) and Resolutions 10 and 13 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9, 11, 12 and 14 were passed as special resolutions. The full text of each resolution was set out in the Chairman's Letter to holders of Ordinary Shares and Notice of the AGM which was posted to shareholders on 19 April 2023 and is available on the Company website at https://investorrelations.bankofireland.com.

The results of the voting on each resolution are as follows:

Resolution 1

To receive and consider the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Report of the Directors and the Auditor's Report.

Resolution Votes % Votes % Total Votes Votes For Against Cast Withheld 1 236,892,667 99.99% 26,847 0.01% 236,919,514 3,494,615

Resolution 2

To declare a Dividend.

Resolution Votes % Votes % Total Votes Votes For Against Cast Withheld 2 236,984,809 100.00% 3,390 0.00% 236,988,199 3,427,830

Resolution3

To elect the following Director to the Board, by separate resolution:

Myles O'Grady

Resolution Votes % Votes % Total Votes Votes For Against Cast Withheld 3(a) 236,920,721 99.97% 59,565 0.03% 236,980,286 3,433,752

To re-elect the following Directors, by separate resolutions:

Giles Andrews; Evelyn Bourke; Ian Buchanan; Eileen Fitzpatrick; Richard Goulding; Michele Greene; Patrick Kennedy; Fiona Muldoon; Steve Pateman; and Mark Spain.