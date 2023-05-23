Bank of Ireland : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
05/23/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Bank of Ireland Group PLC (the "Company")
Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
23 May 2023
The Company announces that at its AGM, held on 23 May 2023, all of the resolutions proposed were duly passed on a poll.
Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) and Resolutions 10 and 13 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9, 11, 12 and 14 were passed as special resolutions. The full text of each resolution was set out in the Chairman's Letter to holders of Ordinary Shares and Notice of the AGM which was posted to shareholders on 19 April 2023 and is available on the Company website at https://investorrelations.bankofireland.com.
The results of the voting on each resolution are as follows:
Resolution 1
To receive and consider the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Report of the Directors and the Auditor's Report.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
1
236,892,667
99.99%
26,847
0.01%
236,919,514
3,494,615
Resolution 2
To declare a Dividend.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
2
236,984,809
100.00%
3,390
0.00%
236,988,199
3,427,830
Resolution3
To elect the following Director to the Board, by separate resolution:
Myles O'Grady
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
3(a)
236,920,721
99.97%
59,565
0.03%
236,980,286
3,433,752
To re-elect the following Directors, by separate resolutions:
Giles Andrews;
Evelyn Bourke;
Ian Buchanan;
Eileen Fitzpatrick;
Richard Goulding;
Michele Greene;
Patrick Kennedy;
Fiona Muldoon;
Steve Pateman; and
Mark Spain.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
3 (b)
236,937,440
99.98%
41,532
0.02%
236,978,972
3,434,881
3 (c)
220,857,612
93.20%
16,121,282
6.80%
236,978,894
3,435,145
3 (d)
236,935,424
99.98%
42,321
0.02%
236,977,745
3,436,879
3 (e)
235,716,331
99.47%
1,263,200
0.53%
236,979,531
3,434,907
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
3 (f)
230,736,927
97.37%
6,240,548
2.63%
236,977,475
3,437,149
3 (g)
236,944,980
99.99%
35,067
0.01%
236,980,047
3,434,577
3 (h)
231,609,197
97.73%
5,369,055
2.27%
236,978,252
3,436,372
3 (i)
235,719,004
99.47%
1,264,341
0.53%
236,983,345
3,431,279
3 (j)
236,936,307
99.98%
41,748
0.02%
236,978,055
3,436,383
3 (k)
236,916,767
99.97%
60,940
0.03%
236,977,707
3,436,086
Resolution 4
To consider the continuation in office of KPMG as Auditor of the Company.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
4
232,155,186
99.93%
166,090
0.07%
232,321,276
8,093,437
Resolution 5
To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor for the 2023 financial year.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
5
236,807,363
99.93%
165,539
0.07%
236,972,902
3,441,721
Resolution 6
To approve the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 days' notice for the passing of an ordinary resolution.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
6
211,625,403
89.30%
25,347,267
10.70%
236,972,670
3,440,847
Resolution 7
To receive and consider the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
7
235,964,200
99.57%
1,014,520
0.43%
236,978,720
3,435,904
Resolution 8
To receive and consider the 2022 Directors' Remuneration Policy.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
8
228,924,498
98.64%
3,152,953
1.36%
232,077,451
8,337,173
Resolution 9
To authorise purchases of Ordinary Shares by the Company or subsidiaries.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
9
231,906,473
97.87%
5,051,854
2.13%
236,958,327
3,456,297
Resolution 10
To authorise the Directors to issue Ordinary Shares.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
10
206,121,647
86.98%
30,852,043
13.02%
236,973,690
3,440,934
Resolution 11
To renew the Directors' authority to issue Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
11
235,959,892
99.57%
1,012,061
0.43%
236,971,953
3,442,671
Resolution 12
To approve the Directors' additional authority to issue Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash in the case of an acquisition or specified capital investment.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
12
235,971,178
99.58%
993,688
0.42%
236,964,866
3,449,758
Resolution 13
To authorise the Directors to issue contingent equity conversion notes, and Ordinary Shares on the conversion of such notes.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
13
234,997,131
99.18%
1,953,569
0.82%
236,950,700
3,463,923
Resolution 14
To authorise the Directors to issue for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis, contingent equity conversion notes, and Ordinary Shares on the conversion of such notes.
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Cast
Withheld
14
235,381,669
99.34%
1,568,856
0.66%
236,950,525
3,464,099
The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.60 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.6.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the
Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:55:23 UTC.