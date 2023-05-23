Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Bank of Ireland Group plc
  News
  Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:55:00 2023-05-23 am EDT
9.200 EUR   +2.72%
Bank Of Ireland : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
Transcript : Bank of Ireland Group plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Bank Of Ireland : launches new savings account with 1.5% interest rate
PU
Bank of Ireland : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

05/23/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Bank of Ireland Group PLC (the "Company")

Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

23 May 2023

The Company announces that at its AGM, held on 23 May 2023, all of the resolutions proposed were duly passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) and Resolutions 10 and 13 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9, 11, 12 and 14 were passed as special resolutions. The full text of each resolution was set out in the Chairman's Letter to holders of Ordinary Shares and Notice of the AGM which was posted to shareholders on 19 April 2023 and is available on the Company website at https://investorrelations.bankofireland.com.

The results of the voting on each resolution are as follows:

Resolution 1

To receive and consider the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Report of the Directors and the Auditor's Report.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

1

236,892,667

99.99%

26,847

0.01%

236,919,514

3,494,615

Resolution 2

To declare a Dividend.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

2

236,984,809

100.00%

3,390

0.00%

236,988,199

3,427,830

Resolution3

To elect the following Director to the Board, by separate resolution:

  1. Myles O'Grady

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

3(a)

236,920,721

99.97%

59,565

0.03%

236,980,286

3,433,752

To re-elect the following Directors, by separate resolutions:

  1. Giles Andrews;
  2. Evelyn Bourke;
  3. Ian Buchanan;
  4. Eileen Fitzpatrick;
  5. Richard Goulding;
  6. Michele Greene;
  7. Patrick Kennedy;
  8. Fiona Muldoon;
  9. Steve Pateman; and
  10. Mark Spain.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

3 (b)

236,937,440

99.98%

41,532

0.02%

236,978,972

3,434,881

3 (c)

220,857,612

93.20%

16,121,282

6.80%

236,978,894

3,435,145

3 (d)

236,935,424

99.98%

42,321

0.02%

236,977,745

3,436,879

3 (e)

235,716,331

99.47%

1,263,200

0.53%

236,979,531

3,434,907

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

3 (f)

230,736,927

97.37%

6,240,548

2.63%

236,977,475

3,437,149

3 (g)

236,944,980

99.99%

35,067

0.01%

236,980,047

3,434,577

3 (h)

231,609,197

97.73%

5,369,055

2.27%

236,978,252

3,436,372

3 (i)

235,719,004

99.47%

1,264,341

0.53%

236,983,345

3,431,279

3 (j)

236,936,307

99.98%

41,748

0.02%

236,978,055

3,436,383

3 (k)

236,916,767

99.97%

60,940

0.03%

236,977,707

3,436,086

Resolution 4

To consider the continuation in office of KPMG as Auditor of the Company.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

4

232,155,186

99.93%

166,090

0.07%

232,321,276

8,093,437

Resolution 5

To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor for the 2023 financial year.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

5

236,807,363

99.93%

165,539

0.07%

236,972,902

3,441,721

Resolution 6

To approve the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 days' notice for the passing of an ordinary resolution.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

6

211,625,403

89.30%

25,347,267

10.70%

236,972,670

3,440,847

Resolution 7

To receive and consider the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

7

235,964,200

99.57%

1,014,520

0.43%

236,978,720

3,435,904

Resolution 8

To receive and consider the 2022 Directors' Remuneration Policy.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

8

228,924,498

98.64%

3,152,953

1.36%

232,077,451

8,337,173

Resolution 9

To authorise purchases of Ordinary Shares by the Company or subsidiaries.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

9

231,906,473

97.87%

5,051,854

2.13%

236,958,327

3,456,297

Resolution 10

To authorise the Directors to issue Ordinary Shares.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

10

206,121,647

86.98%

30,852,043

13.02%

236,973,690

3,440,934

Resolution 11

To renew the Directors' authority to issue Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

11

235,959,892

99.57%

1,012,061

0.43%

236,971,953

3,442,671

Resolution 12

To approve the Directors' additional authority to issue Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash in the case of an acquisition or specified capital investment.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

12

235,971,178

99.58%

993,688

0.42%

236,964,866

3,449,758

Resolution 13

To authorise the Directors to issue contingent equity conversion notes, and Ordinary Shares on the conversion of such notes.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

13

234,997,131

99.18%

1,953,569

0.82%

236,950,700

3,463,923

Resolution 14

To authorise the Directors to issue for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis, contingent equity conversion notes, and Ordinary Shares on the conversion of such notes.

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Cast

Withheld

14

235,381,669

99.34%

1,568,856

0.66%

236,950,525

3,464,099

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.60 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.6.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the

Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

23 May 2023

For further information contact:

Gabrielle Ryan, Interim Group Secretary

Tel: +353 (0) 86 8304792

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:55:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
