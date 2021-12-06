Bank of Ireland : Storm Barra - Bank of Ireland branches in Cork and Kerry to remain closed on Tuesday 7th December

Storm Barra - Bank of Ireland branches in Cork and Kerry to remain closed on Tuesday 7th December
Due to Storm Barra and the red weather warning issued for Cork and Kerry, Bank of Ireland branches in those counties will remain closed on Tuesday 7th December.
The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. Given the latest weather alerts we have taken the decision not to open branches in Cork and Kerry on Tuesday 7th December.
Customers can use our digital banking channels or contact us here /help-centre/contact-us/.
Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:41:00 UTC.