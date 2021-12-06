Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Bank of Ireland : Storm Barra - Bank of Ireland branches in Cork and Kerry to remain closed on Tuesday 7th December

12/06/2021 | 11:42am EST
Storm Barra - Bank of Ireland branches in Cork and Kerry to remain closed on Tuesday 7th December

Due to Storm Barra and the red weather warning issued for Cork and Kerry, Bank of Ireland branches in those counties will remain closed on Tuesday 7th December.

The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. Given the latest weather alerts we have taken the decision not to open branches in Cork and Kerry on Tuesday 7th December.

Customers can use our digital banking channels or contact us here /help-centre/contact-us/.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 849 M 3 214 M 3 214 M
Net income 2021 737 M 831 M 831 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 5 149 M 5 813 M 5 809 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 9 211
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,79 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Myles OGrady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC45.18%5 813
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.57%467 789
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%359 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%243 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%203 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.22%190 390