Bank of Ireland Group plc

Equities

BIRG

IE00BD1RP616

Banks

Real-time Irish S.E.
Other stock markets
 10:27:04 2024-02-26 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.142 EUR -10.49% Intraday chart for Bank of Ireland Group plc -4.48% -0.92%
04:18pm BANK OF IRELAND : Unexpected H2 provisions not the canary in the coal mine yet Alphavalue
12:26pm Bank of Ireland sets interim payouts after interest rate boost in 2023 AN
Latest news about Bank of Ireland Group plc

BANK OF IRELAND : Unexpected H2 provisions not the canary in the coal mine yet Alphavalue
Bank of Ireland sets interim payouts after interest rate boost in 2023 AN
Commodity-linked stocks drag European equities lower RE
Bank of Ireland Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
US Futures, European Stocks Mostly Fall DJ
Bank of Ireland Appoints Niamh De Niese as Chief Digital and Architectural Officer CI
Bank of Ireland Group plc Announces Two Group Executive Committee Appointments CI
ECB faces bumpy road to low inflation as wages rise RE
JPMorgan Downgrades Bank of Ireland to Underweight from Neutral, Reduces PT MT
UBS raises GSK and cuts AstraZeneca AN
Italian Utility Iren Issues EUR500 Million of Green Bond due 2032 MT
Bank of Ireland Group plc and Bank of Ireland Announce Appointment Director CI
Big Yellow rent hike saves revenue from decreased occupancy AN
Bank of Ireland Group plc Reportedly in Talks on Sale of Loan on London Building CI
NewGAMe Gains All Regulatory Approvals for GAM Holding Acquisition MT
Austan Goolsbee Talks Fed Policy; Bank of Canada Worried Inflation May Reheat; Australia Central Bank Policy Reversal Could Be Abrupt DJ
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 28 RE
Investors Expect More Than Fed Might Deliver; Barkin Says Inflation Remains a Challenge DJ
Big Yellow Group Secures GBP300 Million ESG-linked Revolving Credit Facility MT
Big Yellow refinances with ESG-linked revolving credit deal AN
Irish central bank allows Permanent TSB to pay dividends again AN
NewGAMe Secures Regulatory Approvals for GAM Holding Tender Offer MT
Bank of Ireland Announces Board Changes CI
FTSE 100 Ends Tuesday Down Again as Commodities Weakness Continues to Weigh DJ
Bank of Ireland extends UK Post Office pact by five years to 2031 AN

Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc is a financial services group. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - network banking in Ireland (46.2%); - financial services in the United Kingdom (27.7%); - asset management, investment, finance and market banking (26.1%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 99.2 billion in current deposits and EUR 72 billion in current loans.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
9.096 EUR
Average target price
11.54 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+26.88%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC Stock Bank of Ireland Group plc
-1.48% 10.39B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+8.25% 530B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+6.81% 251B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+10.45% 193B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+4.36% 168B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+5.16% 163B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-5.95% 142B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-0.19% 139B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-16.79% 130B
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Stock Commonwealth Bank of Australia
+3.69% 126B
