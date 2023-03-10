Bank of Ireland : Year End Results 2022 - Announcement and Q&A Transcript - 273 KB

Bank of Ireland Full Year Results Presentation Tuesday, 7th March 2023 Classified as Public (Green)

Bank of Ireland Full Year Results Presentation Tuesday, 7th March 2023 FY Performance Myles O'Grady Group CEO, Bank of Ireland Welcome Good morning from Dublin. We're joined today by analysts, investors and colleagues from across our international footprint. Wherever you're joining from, you're all very welcome. This is my first presentation as Group CEO. I'm honoured and enthused with the opportunity to lead this great organisation. I'd like to acknowledge the sterling work of Francesca. As many of you know, I'm not new to Bank of Ireland. And I'm proud to see that the decisions we've taken in recent years have delivered an excellent performance in 2022. That is particularly evident in our strong and growing organic capital generation, which gives us a great place to build from. In 2018, we set out an ambition to be the National Champion Bank with complementary international businesses. And while we're never complacent, we've made enormous strides. Our sharpened purpose is to help customers, colleagues, shareholders and society to thrive. We'll show you very shortly how we put that purpose into action through our refreshed strategy and updated targets. First let's look at our full year results. Strong strategic progress and financial performance in 2022 We had an excellent performance in 2022. That includes on ROTE, income, costs and NPEs. Our underlying PBT was €1.2 billion. We also made two transformational acquisitions, and welcomed 440,000 new customers to the Group, an 11% increase. That contributed to strong growth in customer balances. And on top of that, we returned to full private ownership. All of this feeds into our refreshed targets to 2025. And Mark will take us through the detail of these. But in summary, this is a business with the capacity to deliver returns of around 15%; efficiency through a sub-50% cost/income ratio; a dividend payout ratio [building] to 40% by 2024 and, in addition, the potential to return surplus capital annually. Today, I'm pleased to announce a distribution of €350 million through a mixture of dividends and buy-backs. That's more than three times last year's distribution. Key business line highlights 2022 was also a year of strong business performance. Here in Ireland, we increased our mortgage lending by 64%. We acquired Davy. We bank almost two in three companies establishing in Ireland. And we had net lending growth in Business Banking for the first time in more than a decade. In the UK, we continued to deliver our successful strategy of prioritising value over volume. Delivering improvements for our customers 2022 was a year of strong customer performance. The investments we have been making are bearing fruit in two core ways. How we serve our customers is changing. 85% of new

Bank of Ireland Full Year Results Presentation Tuesday, 7th March 2023 mortgages are managed digitally. And satisfaction is at its highest ever level with customer NPS up 10 points year-on-year. Significant progress on our ESG strategy ESG is at the centre of all of this, and we've made a real step forward last year. We were the first Irish bank to have our Science Based Targets externally validated. And at the same time, we grew our green lending. Sustainability-related finance is now €8 billion. Financial Wellbeing is at the heart of customer interactions, and we continue to make Bank of Ireland a better place for our colleagues, with engagement and culture improving. These are meaningful interventions that make a real difference. Strong track record of delivery through 2018-22 cycle So 2022 caps out four years of delivery by the team here at Bank of Ireland. This was very obviously through a period of uncertainty with Brexit, the pandemic, and negative interest rates top of mind. Our response was to control the controllables. That allowed us to hit our ROTE targets with 10.6% achieved in 2022, and exceed our cost and capital targets. And it's not just about the financials. Our customer scorecard is good. And we've transformed what it's like to work here. All of these things are important for the long-term sustainability of our business. Mark will now take you through our financial performance in more detail. FY22 Financials Mark Spain Group CFO, Bank of Ireland FY 2022 financial summary Thank you, Myles, and good morning, everyone. As Myles set out, we've had an excellent performance in 2022, with our strategic actions of recent years bearing fruit. We drove net lending growth in our Irish mortgage and SME books of €1 billion, an important moment for the Group. We maintained our cost discipline with like-for-like costs down. We delivered on our ROTE ambition with ROTE of 10.6%, equivalent to a return on CET1 of 12.4%. And as Myles mentioned, we propose to more than treble distributions. Strong financial performance in 2022 Slide 16 sets out our Income Statement and key performance metrics. I'd like to highlight two things. Firstly, the 15% improvement in pre-impairment operating profit. This reflects our operating leverage, business momentum and the benefit of higher interest rates. Secondly, we have updated our ROTE basis of calculation to be more conservative. We now deduct non-core costs. Net interest income 12% higher Next, we provide further information on our net interest income. Our strong growth is driven by deposit and lending growth in Ireland, reflecting our strategic actions; our successful UK strategy; and, of course, higher interest rates. This is partially offset by higher wholesale funding costs.

Bank of Ireland Full Year Results Presentation Tuesday, 7th March 2023 We have maintained our commercial discipline on both asset and liability pricing. This can be seen from our increased loan asset and liquid asset spreads. There has, of course, been a huge change in the interest rate environment over the last number of months. It continues to be volatile. To help you think about 2023, we have disclosed our Q4 annualised NII, which is about €3 billion. Looking ahead, we see 2023 NII more than 12% higher than this figure. Net interest income resilience from structural hedge We increased the size of our structural hedge to €60 billion last year and locked in value. This was predominantly in the second half of the year. The average yield on the structural hedge was 45 basis points in 2022, but this will materially increase as the hedge rolls over. As a consequence of the increased hedging, our NII sensitivity has reduced relative to the half year. And overall, our actions have improved the resilience of our net interest income. Net lending of €1.6bn in Retail Ireland and Corporate Slide 19 details our lending. As I mentioned earlier, we saw net loan book growth in Irish mortgages and SMEs of €1 billion. This is the highest level for more than a decade. And this momentum gives us confidence as we look into 2023 when we expect to see stronger net lending, particularly in mortgages. In the UK, deleveraging was in-line with our value over volume strategy with the benefits of that contributing to the higher net interest income I referenced earlier. In 2023, we expect deleveraging to moderate with the pace reflecting ongoing pricing discipline and market dynamics. Business income +27% (+15% ex Davy) On slide 20, we show strong growth in business income in 2022. This was assisted by the inclusion of seven months' revenue from Davy. Excluding that, business income was up 15%. The outcome was higher than 2019 levels, which I suggested at our interim results would be a good performance. Our Wealth & Insurance business did well in difficult market circumstances. Recruitment of new customers from exiting banks and higher activity generally drove a meaningful uplift in business income in Retail Ireland. In the UK the outturn is a function of our commission-sharing agreement with benefits reflected in net interest income. And our FRES JV benefited from the recovery in international travel. Looking ahead to 2023, the introduction of IFRS 17 is the reason why we expect a high single-digit contraction in reported business income. Adjusting for this, we expect business income to increase supported by growth in Wealth, Retail Ireland and the benefit of a full year of Davy. Like-for-like expenses below FY21 One of our key priorities over the last number of years has been clear cost discipline. As we are setting out today, we have maintained that cost discipline. Despite inflationary pressures, we reduced like-for-like costs last year. Reported costs of €1,746 million reflect the