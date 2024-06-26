Bank of Ireland appoints Marie Meehan to lead 61-branch network in West, Midlands & North East

26 June 2024 - Bank of Ireland has appointed Marie Meehan to the role of Area Director for the West, Midlands and North East, which includes over 500 colleagues and 61 branches across 14 counties.

Marie has more than 20 years' experience working in financial services with extensive leadership experience across branch banking, fund administration and asset management. A native of Galway, she holds a BA (Irish & Economics) from UCD, a H.Dip in Financial Services and a Professional Diploma in Financial Advice (QFA).

Bank of Ireland has 182 branches across the island of Ireland, 169 in Ireland and 13 in Northern Ireland. The Bank recently announced an investment of more than €60 million in branch improvements, including its largest single investment in ATMs in the last decade.

Commenting on the appointment, Alan Durcan, Director, Distribution Channels, Retail Ireland, said:

"The face-to-face service which our branches provide is an important part of Bank of Ireland's offering as a full service retail bank and Marie's proven knowledge, experience and dedication to supporting our customers will be a huge asset in this role."