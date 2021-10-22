Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Ireland buys KBC's Irish assets in 5 billion euro deal

10/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen outside a branch of the Bank of Ireland in Galway

DUBLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland on Friday agreed to buy "substantially all" of KBC's Irish performing assets for 5 billion euros as the Belgian financial group confirmed it would become the latest lender to leave the shrinking Irish market.

The two banks announced they were in talks about the deal in April, just weeks after NatWest began winding down its Ulster Bank business in the Irish Republic. The departures leave Ireland with just three retail banks.

Bank of Ireland, the country's largest bank by assets with a loan book of 77 billion euros, said it would acquire 8.8 billion euros of performing mortgages, 100 million euros of performing commercial and consumer loans and 4.4 billion euros of deposits.

A portfolio of around 300 million euros of non-performing mortgages would also be acquired as part of the transaction, the joint statement from the two banks said.

"Today's agreement with Bank of Ireland Group regarding the sale ... of substantially all of the performing loan assets and deposits of KBC Bank Ireland ... represents an important step in KBC Group's withdrawal from the Irish market," KBC Group Chief Executive Johan Thijs said in a statement.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Exits by KBC and NatWest look set to further strengthen Bank of Ireland and main rival Allied Irish Banks' grip on their home market. AIB bought 4.2 billion euros of corporate and commercial loans from NatWest and is in talks to add some mortgage loans.

The smaller permanent TSB has also taken advantage, buying 25 of Ulster Bank's 88 branches and 7.6 billion euros of the former number three lender's gross performing loans.

Bank of Ireland said it was acquiring the performing mortgages for 103.6% of par value and that it expected incremental net interest income of around 160 million euros in 2023 as a result of the deal.

The exact size of the portfolio and consideration payable could vary between now and completion based on normal business flows, but is not expected to be materially different, the statement said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC -0.43% 2.33 Real-time Quote.39.20%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 1.58% 5.132 Real-time Quote.53.03%
KBC GROUPE NV 0.30% 80.28 Real-time Quote.39.70%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.35% 229.6 Delayed Quote.36.30%
All news about BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
03:54aBank of Ireland buys KBC's Irish assets in 5 billion euro deal
RE
03:04aBANK OF IRELAND : to Buy $15.5 Billion of Performing Loan Portfolios, Deposits from KBC Ba..
MT
10/21AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -5-
DJ
10/21AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -2-
DJ
10/19BANK OF IRELAND : Launches Credit Risk Transfer For $1.63 Billion Mortgage Portfolio
MT
10/18BANK OF IRELAND : announces changes to fixed mortgage interest rates
PU
10/07BANK OF IRELAND : services now available at over 920 Post Offices
PU
10/07Short-Term Debt-Limit Extension on the Table; U.K. Inflation Worries
DJ
10/07DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
10/07BANK OF IRELAND : September Spending Analysis Reveals Slow Down in Consumer Activity acros..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 851 M 3 317 M 3 317 M
Net income 2021 683 M 795 M 795 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,11x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 5 428 M 6 320 M 6 314 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 9 211
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,05 €
Average target price 6,39 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Myles OGrady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC53.03%6 320
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.45%500 923
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.50%385 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 681
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.30%212 055
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.77%201 165