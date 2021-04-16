Log in
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
Bank of Ireland : announces new hybrid working model including an expansion of remote working hubs

04/16/2021
Bank of Ireland announces new hybrid working model including an expansion of remote working hubs
  • 'By rethinking the traditional office model - and establishing a new approach to how and where we work - we will provide greater flexibility, reduced commute times, and a better work-life balance for our employees'.
  • 91% of Bank of Ireland colleagues who responded to a Ways of Working survey said they would like to work flexibly, through a combination of working from home and working from an office
  • New hybrid working model will offer increased flexibility, increased choice of location, adapted office spaces, working from home supports
  • By end 2021, Bank will have a network of 11 remote working hubs designed to reduce time and money-sapping commutes

Bank of Ireland has today launched a new hybrid working model offering colleagues greater flexibility as to how and where they work. This working model will allow colleagues to work from a combination of home and central office locations, and will also offer colleagues access to a network of 11 remote working hubs by the end of 2021. Remote working hubs provide a real alternative to central office locations, enhancing choice and work-life balance by reducing commuting time and costs.

By early 2020, approximately 3,500 employees at Bank of Ireland were working with some degree of flexibility. However, the development and implementation of a longer-term hybrid working model was accelerated as a result of COVID-19. This model has also been developed in partnership with colleagues, with the Bank conducting two surveys in May and December 2020 to understand employee preference and trends. More than three quarters (77%) of colleagues expressed a preference to work from home between 25% and 75% of their working week.

Commenting at the launch today, Matt Elliott, Chief People Officer said: 'Rethinking the traditional office model has been a key part of our vision for the future of work at Bank of Ireland. Through that work, we've been changing what it is like to work at the Bank for a number of years.

'COVID-19 has accelerated that change. Things won't go back to how they were at the start of 2020. We are going to see less of the old way of doing things, like travelling through rush hour to do something at the office that could easily have been done from home.

'Our network of remote working hubs will provide a real alternative to time and energy sapping commutes. The central office still has an important but different role to play - with large office buildings being redesigned to facilitate meetings and collaboration.

'The introduction of a hybrid model also increases accessibility to employees or applicants for roles based around the country and outside urban centres and to those who have caring responsibilities in the home. Ultimately, it offers much more flexibility and choice, blending home and office working with less commuting time and cost and a greater work-life balance. '

The new model will see office space being used primarily for meetings, collaboration, and building connections, while remote locations will be more suitable for work that can be progressed individually or that is more task based. Bank of Ireland engaged with employees on the selection of new hub locations through a Ways of Working employee survey in June 2020, and locations were selected based on suitability of the property and the best geographical match to where employees stated they would like to work.

The Bank has put in place a wide range of supports for colleagues working from home, which include providing equipment to meet safety and ergonomic requirements and ongoing investment in digital solutions to enable greater team collaboration.

Working from home options are open to employees throughout Ireland meaning increased access to applicants for certain roles from around the country and outside traditional central and operational centres.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
