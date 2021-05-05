Bank of Ireland : raises a further 500 million for sustainable financing

Bank of Ireland has raised a further €500m to finance sustainable projects via a green bond transaction, which was almost four times oversubscribed by investors.

Tony Morley, Group Treasurer, Bank of Ireland said: 'The Group completed its first green bond issuance in March and I am pleased to advise that we have successfully priced another green bond today. This supports our ability to continue to finance projects for customers and support the transition to a lower carbon economy, as set out in our Responsible and Sustainable Business strategy, 'Investing in Tomorrow'. We remain focused on facilitating more green loans and mortgages for customers across Ireland and we have also made significant progress in transforming our own operations and reducing our carbon footprint. These are key objectives for Bank of Ireland.'

Bank of Ireland has a Sustainable Finance Fund, with more than €950m of green loans allocated to home owners and businesses to date. The Group has also reduced the carbon intensity within its own operations by 77% since 2011 across Scope 1 and 2 emissions.