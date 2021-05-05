Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Bank of Ireland : raises a further 500 million for sustainable financing

05/05/2021 | 04:27am EDT
Bank of Ireland raises a further €500 million for sustainable financing

Bank of Ireland has raised a further €500m to finance sustainable projects via a green bond transaction, which was almost four times oversubscribed by investors.

Tony Morley, Group Treasurer, Bank of Ireland said: 'The Group completed its first green bond issuance in March and I am pleased to advise that we have successfully priced another green bond today. This supports our ability to continue to finance projects for customers and support the transition to a lower carbon economy, as set out in our Responsible and Sustainable Business strategy, 'Investing in Tomorrow'. We remain focused on facilitating more green loans and mortgages for customers across Ireland and we have also made significant progress in transforming our own operations and reducing our carbon footprint. These are key objectives for Bank of Ireland.'

Bank of Ireland has a Sustainable Finance Fund, with more than €950m of green loans allocated to home owners and businesses to date. The Group has also reduced the carbon intensity within its own operations by 77% since 2011 across Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 658 M 3 187 M 3 187 M
Net income 2021 160 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 5 009 M 6 018 M 6 007 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 9 782
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,63 €
Last Close Price 4,67 €
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Myles OGrady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC41.61%6 018
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.36%471 432
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.-29.89%367 167
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.27%351 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.19%269 190
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%204 640
