Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04/26 08:23:43 am EDT
6.858 EUR   +2.45%
08:14aBANK OF IRELAND : sets out range of supports for customers moving current accounts
PU
04/14BANK OF IRELAND : Ongoing Turbulence at Dublin Airport, But Spending Takes Off
PU
04/13BANK OF IRELAND : Rise in Cost of Living Increases Financial Concerns as More People Look to Make Smarter Investment Choices
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Ireland : sets out range of supports for customers moving current accounts

04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Ireland sets out range of supports for customers moving current accounts
  • Approximately 500 additional resources will be dedicated to current account opening
  • Range of additional supports including templates, guides, and online hubs to be provided to customers moving accounts
  • Number of current accounts opened so far in 2022 up more than 80% on same period last year

Bank of Ireland has set out a range of supports for customers moving current accounts as Ulster Bank and KBC prepare to leave the Irish market. This includes approximately 500 additional resources to support account opening, a dedicated phone line, an online hub, and a range of tools and templates to help consumers make the move.

  • Approximately 500 additional personnel will be put in place to support the opening of new current accounts, 420 of which are temporary contract positions with the remaining 80 being redeployed from other parts of the Bank. So far, over 350 of these resources are in place with activity underway to fill the remaining roles.
  • A new dedicated online hub has been developed (Online Hub) to guide customers as to how to close their existing current account, open a new account, make changes to regular payments, and apply for credit products such as overdrafts.
  • Templates for letters to SEPA Direct Debit originators, payroll change instruction letters to employers, and credit payment redirection forms have also been developed to help consumers navigate the process.
  • An Appointment Form is available so customers can make an appointment to open an account, for those who need to do so in a branch.
  • An Appointment Form is available so customers can make an appointment to open an account, for those who need to do so in a branch.

Henry Dummer, Director, Everyday Banking at Bank of Ireland said: "So far this year we've opened 81% more current accounts than the same period last year. We expect that trend to continue over the remainder of this year and into 2023 as the exiting banks roll out their phased approach of contacting customers.

"As customers receive letters from their departing bank and consider where to move, I would encourage them to review the practical guides on our website. These include details as to what information you need to open an account, and templates for letters to SEPA Direct Debit originators, payroll change instruction letters to employers, and credit payment redirection forms. These are all designed to help consumers navigate the process of changing accounts.

"The level of change we are seeing is unprecedented in Irish banking. We know that this will be a priority for consumers and businesses over the coming months. It will be a priority for us too, and we will work hard to support new customers as best we can as they choose where to bank into the future."

Since the introduction of new EU regulations concerning payments, direct debit originators (including utility companies, telecommunications providers, and other service providers) are now responsible for updating their customer account details on existing direct debit mandates. This means that some direct debit originators will not accept instruction from third parties, such as exiting banks, and will only accept instructions to change bank account details from the customer. In order to minimise consumer inconvenience, managing the changing of large numbers of accounts will therefore require the ongoing engagement of the wider business community as their customers prepare to change their bank account provider.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
08:14aBANK OF IRELAND : sets out range of supports for customers moving current accounts
PU
04/14BANK OF IRELAND : Ongoing Turbulence at Dublin Airport, But Spending Takes Off
PU
04/13BANK OF IRELAND : Rise in Cost of Living Increases Financial Concerns as More People Look ..
PU
04/12BANK OF IRELAND : Community groups and social enterprises across Ireland to receive fundin..
PU
04/12Berenberg Ups Bank Of Ireland Group To Buy From Hold, Raises PT
MT
04/08BANK OF IRELAND : backed Delta fund targets 30 tech investments
PU
04/07Ireland Extends Plan To Sell Down Bank of Ireland Stake
MT
04/07Bank of Ireland Closer to Private Ownership as Government Extends Share Trading Plan
DJ
04/06Bank of Ireland Group plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 107,882,287 shares, repr..
CI
04/05BANK OF IRELAND : Data Protection Commission Inquiry
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 973 M 3 186 M 3 186 M
Net income 2022 669 M 717 M 717 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 7 164 M 7 676 M 7 676 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 696
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,69 €
Average target price 7,52 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Joseph Spain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC34.26%7 676
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.18%300 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%246 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 947
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.48%173 691