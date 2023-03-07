Bank of Ireland to boost shareholder returns in growth push

Ireland's largest lender by assets set out fresh targets for the next three years after announcing underlying pretax profit down 14.3% at 1.2 billion euros last year while delivering an above-target return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 10.6%.

Over the next three years the bank is targeting ROTE of 15% and aims to build up to an annual ordinary dividend of about 40% of statutory profit, compared with 25% last year, while also considering further distributions via annual buybacks.

Finance chief Mark Spain told Reuters said the bank will generate "meaningful amounts" of surplus capital on an annual basis.

($1 = 0.9367 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)