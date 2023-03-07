Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:08:30 2023-03-07 am EST
10.52 EUR   +0.81%
03:06a2022 Annual Results and Strategy Update
AQ
02:44aBank of Ireland to boost shareholder returns in growth push
RE
02:43aBank of Ireland Plans EUR125 Million Share Buyback
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Ireland to boost shareholder returns in growth push

03/07/2023 | 02:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland plans to return 350 million euros ($267 million) to shareholders this year through dividends and buybacks, up from 104 million euros last year, with plans for substantial further growth.

Ireland's largest lender by assets set out fresh targets for the next three years after announcing underlying pretax profit down 14.3% at 1.2 billion euros last year while delivering an above-target return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 10.6%.

Over the next three years the bank is targeting ROTE of 15% and aims to build up to an annual ordinary dividend of about 40% of statutory profit, compared with 25% last year, while also considering further distributions via annual buybacks.

Finance chief Mark Spain told Reuters said the bank will generate "meaningful amounts" of surplus capital on an annual basis.

($1 = 0.9367 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 155 M 3 370 M 3 370 M
Net income 2022 776 M 829 M 829 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 11 145 M 11 903 M 11 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 863
Free-Float 96,8%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,44 €
Average target price 11,23 €
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
Managers and Directors
Myles OGrady Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Joseph Spain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
John Hall Group Chief Compliance Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC17.25%11 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103