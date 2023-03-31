Advanced search
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  08:37:20 2023-03-31 am EDT
9.260 EUR   -2.11%
08:25aBank Of Ireland : to raise mortgage fixed rates and introduce new term deposit account for business customers
PU
03/28Bank Of Ireland : Sees Rise in Agri Assist Loan Fund Applications as Price Volatility Impacts Farmers
PU
03/16Link Administration Selling Banking & Credit Management Business for Up to 30 Million Euros
MT
Bank of Ireland : to raise mortgage fixed rates and introduce new term deposit account for business customers

03/31/2023 | 08:25am EDT
Bank of Ireland to raise mortgage fixed rates and introduce new term deposit account for business customers

31 March 2023: Bank of Ireland is raising its mortgage fixed rates and introducing a new term deposit account for business customers. This follows cumulative increases of 3.5% in European Central Bank rates since July 2022:

Mortgages:

  • 0.50% increase in the fixed rates available to new and existing customers
  • This includes customers who are coming to the end of their fixed rate period and are seeking to re-fix their mortgage, and tracker rate or variable rate customers who wish to move to a fixed rate.

Variable rates and tracker rates remain unchanged.

Applicants who already have a credit approval and who draw down the mortgage by 5 May 2023, can still avail of the previous fixed rates.

Deposits:

  • The Bank is launching a new 1-year term deposit account for business customers at 0.50%; capped at €250k

The mortgage rate changes are effective from today, while the new deposit account will be available from 18 April.

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
