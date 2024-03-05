(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:

FTSE 100

JPMorgan raises Howden Joinery target to 680 (670) pence - 'neutral'

Goldman Sachs cuts Rightmove price target to 660 (667) pence - 'neutral'

Deutsche Bank cuts Standard Chartered target to 860 (910) pence - 'hold'

FTSE 250

JPMorgan places Trustpilot on 'positive catalyst watch'

JPMorgan raises Trustpilot price target to 250 (190) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Clarkson price target to 4,320 (4,080) pence - 'overweight'

RBC cuts Pets at Home price target to 260 (265) pence - 'underperform'

RBC cuts Bluefield Solar Income Fund target to 130 (135) pence - 'sector perform'

Berenberg raises Keller price target to 1,300 (1,250) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Barclays cuts Bank of Ireland to 'equal weight' (over weight) - price target 10.90 (12.80) EUR

RBC raises Oxford BioMedica price target to 740 (720) pence - 'outperform'

RBC cuts Halfords price target to 140 (195) pence - 'sector perform'

