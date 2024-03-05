(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
JPMorgan raises Howden Joinery target to 680 (670) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Rightmove price target to 660 (667) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Standard Chartered target to 860 (910) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
JPMorgan places Trustpilot on 'positive catalyst watch'
----------
JPMorgan raises Trustpilot price target to 250 (190) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises Clarkson price target to 4,320 (4,080) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC cuts Pets at Home price target to 260 (265) pence - 'underperform'
----------
RBC cuts Bluefield Solar Income Fund target to 130 (135) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Berenberg raises Keller price target to 1,300 (1,250) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Barclays cuts Bank of Ireland to 'equal weight' (over weight) - price target 10.90 (12.80) EUR
----------
RBC raises Oxford BioMedica price target to 740 (720) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Halfords price target to 140 (195) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
