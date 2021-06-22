Log in
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
Britain's Monzo and NatWest rapped over competition rule breaches

06/22/2021 | 05:32am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has warned banks Monzo, NatWest, Virgin Money and Bank of Ireland over breaching rules requiring them to send banking transaction histories to former account holders.

In total, nearly 150,000 customers were not provided with the necessary information quickly enough, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday.

Monzo was responsible for the bulk of the breach, accounting for over 143,000 former customers.

Under Britain's competition rules, lenders must send customers a transaction history within 40 days of a customer or small business closing their accounts, with at least 95% sent within 10 working days.

The CMA said the four banks were now sending out the required information and it would take further action if the failures were repeated.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC -1.86% 4.492 Real-time Quote.38.70%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.25% 202.8 Delayed Quote.20.73%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC -0.40% 197.55 Delayed Quote.47.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 701 M 3 215 M 3 215 M
Net income 2021 344 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 4 906 M 5 844 M 5 839 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 9 782
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,69 €
Last Close Price 4,58 €
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Myles OGrady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC38.70%5 844
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.16.41%447 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%332 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%272 883
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%214 068
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 941