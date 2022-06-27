Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-27 am EDT
6.226 EUR   -2.47%
01:22pIreland to sell 5% stake in AIB in one go
RE
11:05aBANK OF IRELAND : Over 1.8 billion drawn down from Bank of Ireland Sustainable Finance Fund by end of 2021
PU
06/24Ireland recoups 161 million euros from AIB share sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ireland to sell 5% stake in AIB in one go

06/27/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
DUBLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The Irish government received sufficient demand to cover the sale of a 5% stake in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in an accelerated book build on Monday, further cutting its majority shareholding, one of the joint bookrunners said.

Dublin has been gradually selling its shares in AIB since the start of the year through a share trading plan, and announced on Friday that it has raised 161 million euros ($170.5 million) by trimming its stake to 68.5% from 71.1% over the past six months.

Monday's placing will cut the government's shareholding in the country's largest mortgage lender to 63.5% and raise around 326 million euros. Goldman Sachs and Goodbody Stockbrokers are the joint bookrunners.

The government has also reduced its stake in Bank of Ireland , the country's largest lender by assets, to below 3% through a share trading plan over the last year.

($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 0.58% 2.44 Real-time Quote.13.36%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC -2.47% 6.226 Real-time Quote.28.04%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 985 M 3 149 M 3 149 M
Net income 2022 677 M 714 M 714 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,84x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 6 760 M 7 172 M 7 131 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 8 696
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Joseph Spain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Fiona Muldoon Independent Non-Executive Director
