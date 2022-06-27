Ireland to sell 5% stake in AIB in one go

DUBLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The Irish government received
sufficient demand to cover the sale of a 5% stake in Allied
Irish Banks (AIB) in an accelerated book build on
Monday, further cutting its majority shareholding, one of the
joint bookrunners said.
Dublin has been gradually selling its shares in AIB since
the start of the year through a share trading plan, and
announced on Friday that it has raised 161 million euros
($170.5 million) by trimming its stake to 68.5% from 71.1% over
the past six months.
Monday's placing will cut the government's shareholding in
the country's largest mortgage lender to 63.5% and raise around
326 million euros. Goldman Sachs and Goodbody Stockbrokers are
the joint bookrunners.
The government has also reduced its stake in Bank of Ireland
, the country's largest lender by assets, to below 3%
through a share trading plan over the last year.
($1 = 0.9443 euros)
