Bank of Ireland stock sinks as provisions for commercial real estate rise

Bank of Ireland became the latest to flag worries about commercial real estate as it announced higher provisions linked to the sector, and saw its shares tumble on Monday.

A Hedge Fund Made a Killing on Avis Stock. Now the Trade Is Backfiring.

Karthik Sarma concentrates on a small number of stocks, and one has cost him more than $1 billion on paper in 2024.

JPMorgan's global investment banking chief departs for Citi a month after top rank-reshuffle

Viswas Raghavan moves over to become head of banking and executive vice chair of Citi, while JPMorgan promotes two insiders.

Treasury Markets Are Losing Their Shock Absorber

Declining balances in reverse repo, where funds stow their cash overnight in exchange for interest, presage a trying period in the most central market.

Warren Buffett Was There for the Japanese Market Rally

Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in five Japanese trading companies.

Record Number of Women, Minority-Owned Firms Launch Funds in Tough Market

A record number of private-equity funds owned by women and minorities entered the market last year, but they have scaled down their fundraising goals, new data show.

Italian Government Bonds' Strong Performance Looks Set to Continue

Italian BTPs have performed remarkably well in recent months, a trend which is likely to continue as prospects of interest-rate cuts boosts investors' demand for riskier assets, analysts said.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Munich Re, Abrdn, International Personal Finance and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Wall Street's Latest Pitch Is a Contradiction: Private IPOs

Some bankers and investors think they have found a way to work around choppy public markets.

Korean Stocks Have a New Driver: The Government

Shares in Hyundai and Kia have accelerated in response to a regulatory clampdown on low valuations.

