Bank of Japan : 83rd Opinion Survey

October 22, 2020

Public Relations Department

Bank of Japan

Percent, percentage points

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Have improved (A) 3.2 3.3 0.9 0.6 Have remained the same 62.7 56.0 26.0 22.4 Have worsened (B) 33.0 39.6 72.1 76.2 D.I. (A) minus (B) -29.8 -36.3 -71.2 -75.6

Percent, percentage points

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Will improve (A) 6.5 5.8 19.3 14.3 Will remain the same 53.3 45.4 32.9 43.5 Will worsen (B) 39.1 48.0 47.0 40.9 D.I. (A) minus (B) -32.6 -42.2 -27.7 -26.6

Percent, percentage points

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Have become better off (A) 5.6 6.1 5.0 5.5 Difficult to say 51.4 50.8 51.3 54.9 Have become worse off (B) 41.7 42.2 42.6 38.8 D.I. (A) minus (B) -36.1 -36.1 -37.6 -33.3

Percent

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Have gone up significantly 8.4 10.8 10.8 10.1 Have gone up slightly 56.1 53.2 52.1 55.8 Have remained almost unchanged 31.8 32.4 32.4 29.2 Have gone down slightly 1.9 2.1 2.5 2.5 Have gone down significantly 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4

Percent

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Will go up significantly 7.7 6.1 9.7 8.5 Will go up slightly 65.6 62.3 57.0 54.8 Will remain almost unchanged 23.0 26.6 23.0 28.7 Will go down slightly 2.2 3.5 7.6 5.9 Will go down significantly 0.1 0.5 1.1 0.7

Percent

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Know about it 29.6 - 27.8 - Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 43.2 - 46.4 - Have never heard of it 26.4 - 25.2 -

Percent

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Know about it 23.9 20.7 19.5 18.9 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 28.8 35.6 31.0 37.3 Have never heard of it 46.4 42.9 48.9 42.8

Percent

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Know about it 34.6 22.9 35.3 24.4 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.3 37.6 39.8 39.6 Have never heard of it 27.1 38.3 24.2 35.0

Percent

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Know about it 18.5 14.2 19.1 14.3 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 34.2 30.4 35.6 34.2 Have never heard of it 46.4 54.1 44.5 50.7

Percent

80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) 83rd survey

(Sep 2020) Confident 12.7 - 13.7 - Somewhat confident 30.8 - 28.5 - Difficult to say 46.4 - 47.3 - Not particularly confident 6.0 - 6.9 - Not confident 2.7 - 2.1 -

Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowImpression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPerception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Price Levels One Year from NowOne of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityThe Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPIThe Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 PercentThe Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control'Confidence in the Bank