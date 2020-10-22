Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : 83rd Opinion Survey

10/22/2020

October 22, 2020
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline
  • Survey period : From August 19 to September 14, 2020.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
  • Sample size : 4,000 people (2,209 people [i.e., 55.2 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Have improved (A) 3.2 3.3 0.9 0.6
Have remained the same 62.7 56.0 26.0 22.4
Have worsened (B) 33.0 39.6 72.1 76.2
D.I. (A) minus (B) -29.8 -36.3 -71.2 -75.6
Outlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowPercent, percentage points
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Will improve (A) 6.5 5.8 19.3 14.3
Will remain the same 53.3 45.4 32.9 43.5
Will worsen (B) 39.1 48.0 47.0 40.9
D.I. (A) minus (B) -32.6 -42.2 -27.7 -26.6
Impression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Have become better off (A) 5.6 6.1 5.0 5.5
Difficult to say 51.4 50.8 51.3 54.9
Have become worse off (B) 41.7 42.2 42.6 38.8
D.I. (A) minus (B) -36.1 -36.1 -37.6 -33.3
Perception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoPercent
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Have gone up significantly 8.4 10.8 10.8 10.1
Have gone up slightly 56.1 53.2 52.1 55.8
Have remained almost unchanged 31.8 32.4 32.4 29.2
Have gone down slightly 1.9 2.1 2.5 2.5
Have gone down significantly 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4
Outlook for Price Levels One Year from NowPercent
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Will go up significantly 7.7 6.1 9.7 8.5
Will go up slightly 65.6 62.3 57.0 54.8
Will remain almost unchanged 23.0 26.6 23.0 28.7
Will go down slightly 2.2 3.5 7.6 5.9
Will go down significantly 0.1 0.5 1.1 0.7
One of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityPercent
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Know about it 29.6 - 27.8 -
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 43.2 - 46.4 -
Have never heard of it 26.4 - 25.2 -
The Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPI Percent
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Know about it 23.9 20.7 19.5 18.9
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 28.8 35.6 31.0 37.3
Have never heard of it 46.4 42.9 48.9 42.8
The Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 Percent Percent
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Know about it 34.6 22.9 35.3 24.4
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.3 37.6 39.8 39.6
Have never heard of it 27.1 38.3 24.2 35.0
The Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control' Percent
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Know about it 18.5 14.2 19.1 14.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 34.2 30.4 35.6 34.2
Have never heard of it 46.4 54.1 44.5 50.7
Confidence in the BankPercent
80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020) 		83rd survey
(Sep 2020)
Confident 12.7 - 13.7 -
Somewhat confident 30.8 - 28.5 -
Difficult to say 46.4 - 47.3 -
Not particularly confident 6.0 - 6.9 -
Not confident 2.7 - 2.1 -
Inquiries Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : prdmail@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 04:39:02 UTC

