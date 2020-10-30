Log in
Bank of Japan

Bank of Japan : Annual Review 2020

10/30/2020 | 02:05am EDT

October 30, 2020
Bank of Japan

The Annual Review 2020 provides an overview of the Bank of Japan's organization and business operations, a review of its implementation of business operations and organizational management in fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020), and a description of the Bank's accounts for the fiscal year.

Contents

Note: The report will also be available in HTML in due course, except for the sections marked with asterisks (*).

  • Foreword by the Governor [PDF 66KB]
  • About the Bank of Japan [PDF 4,758KB]
    • I. Core Purposes
    • II. Capital
    • III. The Bank's Officers
    • IV. Organization
  • The Bank's Business Operations [PDF 1,394KB]
    • I. Monetary Policy
    • II. Financial System Policy
    • III. Enhancement of Payment and Settlement Systems and Market Infrastructures
    • IV. International Operations
    • V. Issuance, Circulation, and Maintenance of Banknotes
    • VI. Services Relating to the Government
    • VII. Communication with the Public
  • The Bank's Review of Fiscal 2019 [PDF 1,399KB]
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Review of Economic and Financial Developments and Monetary Policy Meetings
    • III. The Bank's Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • IV. Performance Reviews of Measures Taken under the Medium-Term Strategic Plan
  • The Bank's Organizational Management in Fiscal 2019 [PDF 389KB]
    • I. Statement of Accounts and Budget for Expenses
    • II. IT Investment
    • III. Human Resources
    • IV. Organizational Management Measures
    • V. Internal Audits
  • The Bank's Accounts: Financial Statements and Other Documents for Fiscal 2019*[PDF 2,069KB]
    • I. Assets and Liabilities, Profits and Losses, and Capital Adequacy Ratio
    • II. Financial Statements
    • III. Schedule for the Financial Statements
    • IV. Expenses
  • Appendixes [PDF 1,730KB]
    • Appendix 1: Overview of Audits of the Bank of Japan*
    • Appendix 2: Medium-Term Strategic Plan (Fiscal 2019-2023)
      • Attachment 1 for Appendix 2: The Bank of Japan's Budget for Expenses for Fiscal 2020*
      • Attachment 2 for Appendix 2: The Ceiling on the Number of Full-Time Employees of the Bank of Japan for Fiscal 2020*
  • Information [PDF 1,350KB]
    • I. Bank of Japan Website
    • II. Visiting the Bank of Japan
    • III. Publications and Reports
Request for Comments (Send E-mail to: comments@boj.or.jp)

Please give us your comments so that the Bank can improve the content of the Annual Review and make it more useful for readers (e.g., comments on chapters you were especially satisfied/dissatisfied with, design and layout, and the kind of information you wish to see more of in future editions) by sending an e-mail with the subject line of 'Annual Review.' Your comments and personal details will be treated with full confidentiality and used solely for the purpose of enhancing the content of the Annual Review.

Notice

Please contact below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this publication for commercial purposes.
Public Relations Department, Bank of Japan
E-mail : comments@boj.or.jp
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of this publication.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 718 M 19 718 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 405 M 12 405 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 262 B 1 262 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 200 M 241 M 241 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-20.75%241
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.16%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%147 617
