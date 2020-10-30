Bank of Japan : Annual Review 2020

October 30, 2020

Bank of Japan

The Annual Review 2020 provides an overview of the Bank of Japan's organization and business operations, a review of its implementation of business operations and organizational management in fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020), and a description of the Bank's accounts for the fiscal year.

Foreword by the Governor [PDF 66KB]

About the Bank of Japan [PDF 4,758KB] I. Core Purposes II. Capital III. The Bank's Officers IV. Organization

The Bank's Business Operations [PDF 1,394KB] I. Monetary Policy II. Financial System Policy III. Enhancement of Payment and Settlement Systems and Market Infrastructures IV. International Operations V. Issuance, Circulation, and Maintenance of Banknotes VI. Services Relating to the Government VII. Communication with the Public

The Bank's Review of Fiscal 2019 [PDF 1,399KB] I. Introduction II. Review of Economic and Financial Developments and Monetary Policy Meetings III. The Bank's Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) IV. Performance Reviews of Measures Taken under the Medium-Term Strategic Plan

The Bank's Organizational Management in Fiscal 2019 [PDF 389KB] I. Statement of Accounts and Budget for Expenses II. IT Investment III. Human Resources IV. Organizational Management Measures V. Internal Audits

The Bank's Accounts: Financial Statements and Other Documents for Fiscal 2019 * [PDF 2,069KB] I. Assets and Liabilities, Profits and Losses, and Capital Adequacy Ratio II. Financial Statements III. Schedule for the Financial Statements IV. Expenses

[PDF 2,069KB] Appendixes [PDF 1,730KB] Appendix 1: Overview of Audits of the Bank of Japan * Appendix 2: Medium-Term Strategic Plan (Fiscal 2019-2023) Attachment 1 for Appendix 2: The Bank of Japan's Budget for Expenses for Fiscal 2020 * Attachment 2 for Appendix 2: The Ceiling on the Number of Full-Time Employees of the Bank of Japan for Fiscal 2020 *

Information [PDF 1,350KB] I. Bank of Japan Website II. Visiting the Bank of Japan III. Publications and Reports



