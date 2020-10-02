Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/25
28020 JPY   -4.37%
04:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Sept.) 
PU
10/01TANKAN (SEPT.) : Comprehensive Data Set
PU
10/01BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (Sept.)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Sept.) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:10am EDT

October 2, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of September 30, 2020)

100 million yen

Categories of Collateral

Face value2

Collateral value3

Total4

1,581,974

1,399,861

Total bonds

872,482

865,730

Government securities

403,118

407,003

Treasury discount bills5

136,420

135,089

Government-guaranteed bonds

70,042

69,430

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

0

0

Municipal bonds

190,366

186,107

Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds

76,103

74,983

Corporate bonds

71,686

69,486

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign

58,140

55,814

corporations with guarantees

Asset-backed securities

0

0

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

2,625

2,520

Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations

401

387

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

Foreign government/international financial institution bonds

0

0

Total bills

547

525

Bills (excluding commercial paper)

547

525

Commercial paper

0

0

Asset-backed commercial paper

0

0

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

Electronically recorded monetary claims

0

0

Total loans on deeds

286,652

271,784

Loans on deeds to companies6

42,047

36,979

Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations

0

0

Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts)

223,754

217,042

Loans on deeds with government guarantees

2,024

1,963

Loans on deeds to municipal governments

18,826

15,800

Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans

422,294

261,822

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties (excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

  1. Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
  2. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
  3. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 1,399,932 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 71 hundred million yen.
  4. Treasury bills and financing bills.
  5. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.

Reference: Asset purchased under repurchase agreements by the Bank of Japan

(As of September 30, 2020)

100 million yen

Government securities purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Commercial paper purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Asset-backed commercial paper

0

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

0

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign

0

corporations with guarantees

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

0

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
04:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Sept.) 
PU
10/01TANKAN (SEPT.) : Comprehensive Data Set
PU
10/01BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (Sept.)
PU
10/01UPDATE3 : Japan corporate mood improves in Sept., but pandemic gloom persists
AQ
09/30BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's 'tankan' economy survey shows improved sentiment
AQ
09/30BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's 'tankan' economy survey shows improved sentiment
AQ
09/30UPDATE2 : Business mood improves in Sept., pandemic gloom persists: BOJ
AQ
09/30UPDATE1 : Business mood improves in Sept., pandemic gloom persists: BOJ
AQ
09/30URGENT : Business sentiment improves in Sept. for 1st time since 2017
AQ
09/30BANK OF JAPAN : Statistical Treatment of Source Data for Average Contract Intere..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 599 M 19 599 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 330 M 12 330 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 255 B 1 255 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 020 M 265 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF JAPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-11.89%265
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%295 526
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 363
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.57%208 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 414
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group