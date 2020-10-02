Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Sept.) 

October 2, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of September 30, 2020)

100 million yen Categories of Collateral Face value2 Collateral value3 Total4 1,581,974 1,399,861 Total bonds 872,482 865,730 Government securities 403,118 407,003 Treasury discount bills5 136,420 135,089 Government-guaranteed bonds 70,042 69,430 Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper 0 0 Municipal bonds 190,366 186,107 Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds 76,103 74,983 Corporate bonds 71,686 69,486 Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign 58,140 55,814 corporations with guarantees Asset-backed securities 0 0 Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper 2,625 2,520 Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations 401 387 Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations 0 0 Foreign government/international financial institution bonds 0 0 Total bills 547 525 Bills (excluding commercial paper) 547 525 Commercial paper 0 0 Asset-backed commercial paper 0 0 Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations 0 0 Electronically recorded monetary claims 0 0 Total loans on deeds 286,652 271,784 Loans on deeds to companies6 42,047 36,979 Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations 0 0 Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts) 223,754 217,042 Loans on deeds with government guarantees 2,024 1,963 Loans on deeds to municipal governments 18,826 15,800 Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans 422,294 261,822

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties (excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 1,399,932 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 71 hundred million yen. Treasury bills and financing bills. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.