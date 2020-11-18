Log in
Bank of Japan : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports

11/18/2020

In order to assess the developments in exports and imports consistently with real GDP, it is useful to look at those developments on a real-value basis, after excluding the effects of price fluctuations. Moreover, as for real exports, data broken down by region and by goods enable a more multi-faceted analysis on the developments in Japan's real exports.

From this viewpoint, the Research and Statistics Department of the Bank of Japan (1) prepares data on real exports and real imports(main series) and (2) calculates real exports broken down by region and by goods(reference series). These data are released on the website on a regular basis.

As for the release schedule, (1) will, in principle, be released at 2:00 p.m. on the same day as the release of the Ministry of Finance's 'Trade Statistics (Provisional)' and (2) will, in principle, be released at 2:00 p.m., three business days after the release of 'Trade Statistics (Provisional).' These release schedules are subject to change.

Please note that these data may be revised retroactively due to revisions to the statistics used for calculation, changes in the base years, annual revisions, etc. and that the compilation method may change for the purpose of economic assessment by the Bank of Japan.

For details on the compilation methodology, please refer to Explanation of 'Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports' and the following research paper.

Explanation and Related Materials Notices of Changes Apr. 20, 2020Revisions to Real Exports and Real Imports Apr. 17, 2019Revision of Seasonally-Adjusted Data for Real Exports and Real Imports Apr. 18, 2018Revision of Seasonally-Adjusted Data for Real Exports and Real Imports Apr. 20, 2017Revisions to Real Exports and Real Imports Feb. 20, 2017Compilation Method of 'Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports' in Response to the Rebasing of the Corporate Goods Price Index to the Base Year 2015 Apr. 20, 2016Revision of Seasonally-Adjusted Data for Real Exports and Real Imports Feb. 1, 2016Release of Research Data 'Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports' Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Tel : +81-3-3279-1111

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 05:02:01 UTC
