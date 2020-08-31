Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Japan's Balance of Payments Statistics and International Investment Position for 2019 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Japan's Balance of Payments Statistics and International Investment Position for 2019

August 2020

International Department

Bank of Japan

This report is an English translation of the Japanese original released on July 8, 2020.

Japan's balance of payments statistics for 2019 -- the annually revised figures for the first through the third quarter of 2019 and the second preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2019 -- were released on April 8, 2020, by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan in the Balance of Payments.

Japan's international investment position at year-end 2019 was released on May 26, 2020, by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank as the International Investment Position of Japan (End of 2019).

Please contact below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this report for commercial purposes.

Please credit the source when reproducing or copying the content of this report.

Balance of Payments Division,

International Department, Bank of Japan

E-mail:boj-bop@boj.or.jp

Contents

Page

I. Introduction

1

A. Characteristics of This Annual Report

1

B. Basic Knowledge on the BOP

2

II. Developments in Japan's BOP and IIP for 2019

5

III. Developments in the Current Account in 2019

8

A. Goods

8

B. Services

10

1. Travel

11

2. Other services (charges for the use of intellectual property n.i.e.)

12

C. Primary Income

13

D. Secondary Income

14

IV. Developments in the Financial Account in 2019

15

A. Direct Investment Assets

15

B. Direct Investment Liabilities

16

C. Portfolio Investment Assets

17

D. Portfolio Investment Liabilities

18

E. Financial Derivatives (Other than Reserves)

19

F. Other Investment

19

V. Developments in Japan's IIP at Year-End 2019

20

A. Summary

20

B. Year-on-Year Changes in Japan's IIP

21

C. Japan's IIP by Sector

22

D. Direct Investment Position and Portfolio Investment Position by Region

23

E. Market Value Estimates of Direct Investment Position

23

F. Portfolio Investment Position by Currency

23

G. Outward Direct Investment Position by Region and Industry

24

H. Debt Position (Assets/Liabilities) by Currency

25

I. International Comparison of Net IIP

26

VI. Notes

27

Appendix 1. Developments in Direct Investment by Type of Investment

28

Appendix 2. Enhancement of the Statistics on the Inward Direct Investment Position

on an Ultimate Investor Basis

30

Appendix 3. Recent Discussions on the Treatment of Digital Trade in the BOP Statistics

33

Appendix 4. International Comparison of Current Accounts

36

i

Explanatory Notes

  • Unless otherwise noted, the figures and charts in this report are based on data from the following sources: Balance of Payments, International Investment Position, International Investment Position (Quarterly Data), Gross External Debt Position, Direct Investment Flows by Region and Industry, Direct Investment Income by Region and Industry, and Direct Investment Position by Region and Industry.
  • Unless otherwise stated, figures by region before 2014 (including those used for charts) have been compiled based on the fifth edition of the Balance of Payments Manual (BPM5) published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For this reason, the total may differ from charts using "historical data rearranged based on the sixth edition of the
    Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6)," in which figures that were originally compiled based on the BPM5 were rearranged in accordance with the BPM6 to the greatest extent possible.
  • In the Direct Investment by Region and Industry statistics, figures for investment flows and the investment position are compiled based on the directional principle, while those for investment income are compiled based on the asset and liability principle. For the difference between the two principles, see Section VI. A. "On the Difference between the Two Sets of Direct Investment Data Released" in Japan's Balance of Payments Statistics and International Investment Position for 2016 released in 2017.
  • All notes in this report (excluding those in the appendixes) are listed in Section VI. "Notes."

ii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
02:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's Balance of Payments Statistics and International Investm..
PU
08/28BANK OF JAPAN : Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, headed for a weekly gain
AQ
08/28BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member SUZUKI in Asahikawa on Aug. 27, 2020 (Eco..
PU
08/28BANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations..
PU
08/28BANK OF JAPAN : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support..
PU
08/28BANK OF JAPAN : Markets higher as Fed chair says interest rates to stay low
AQ
08/27FINANCIAL SYSTEM REPORT ANNEX "THE F : Overview and Recent Developments"
PU
08/25BANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (July) 
PU
08/24BANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
08/23BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (August 20)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 494 M 19 494 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 264 M 12 264 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 248 B 1 248 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 050 M 266 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF JAPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-11.79%266
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group