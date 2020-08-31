Bank of Japan : Japan's Balance of Payments Statistics and International Investment Position for 2019 

Japan's Balance of Payments Statistics and International Investment Position for 2019

August 2020

International Department

Bank of Japan

This report is an English translation of the Japanese original released on July 8, 2020.

Japan's balance of payments statistics for 2019 -- the annually revised figures for the first through the third quarter of 2019 and the second preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2019 -- were released on April 8, 2020, by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan in the Balance of Payments.

Japan's international investment position at year-end 2019 was released on May 26, 2020, by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank as the International Investment Position of Japan (End of 2019).