August 28, 2020
Bank of Japan
|
|
Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure
|
|
to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth
|
Overview of New Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
billion yen, number of institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offer
|
Total amount of loans
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
to be disbursed
|
borrowers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main rules
|
|
41st
|
180.4
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
billion yen, number of institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance of loans
|
|
borrowers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major Banks
|
|
|
2,258.480
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional Banks, etc.
|
|
|
3,720.265
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
5,978.745
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The loans under the main rules are disbursed on September 2, 2020 (JST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 4, 2020 (JST).
-
"Outstanding balance of loans" includes outstanding balance of loans under the special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending (11.97 billion yen) and those for small-lot investments (7.475 billion yen), both of which terminated.
-
Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank are 2,141.589 billion yen.
|
|
|
million dollars, number of institutions
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
Number of
|
|
Offer
|
loans to be
|
|
borrowers
|
|
|
disbursed
|
|
|
|
Special rules for
|
|
|
|
the U.S. dollar
|
33rd
|
4,000
|
29
|
lending
|
|
|
|
arrangement
|
|
|
million dollars, number of institutions
|
Outstanding
|
Number of
|
balance of loans
|
borrowers
|
|
|
23,981
|
47
|
|
-
The loans are disbursed on September 4, 2020 (EST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 4, 2020 (EST).
-
The Bank disbursed new loans on a pro-rata basis since total amount of loans applied by the financial institutions exceeded the maximum amount of each disbursement (4,000 million dollars).
1
Overview of Rollover of Loans
(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)
million dollars, number of institutions
|
|
1st rollover of
|
2nd rollover of
|
3rd rollover of
|
Offer
|
29th new loan
|
25th new loan
|
21st new loan
|
|
disbursement
|
disbursement
|
disbursement
|
Total amount of loans to
|
611
|
1,249
|
1,322
|
be disbursed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of borrowers
|
11
|
13
|
22
|
|
|
|
For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address.
Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:
post.fmd11@boj.or.jp
2
