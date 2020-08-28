Log in
Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth 

08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT

August 28, 2020

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure

to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

Overview of New Loans

billion yen, number of institutions

Offer

Total amount of loans

Number of

to be disbursed

borrowers

Main rules

41st

180.4

20

Reference

billion yen, number of institutions

Outstanding

Number of

balance of loans

borrowers

Major Banks

2,258.480

7

Regional Banks, etc.

3,720.265

63

Total

5,978.745

70

  • The loans under the main rules are disbursed on September 2, 2020 (JST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 4, 2020 (JST).
  • "Outstanding balance of loans" includes outstanding balance of loans under the special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending (11.97 billion yen) and those for small-lot investments (7.475 billion yen), both of which terminated.
  • Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank are 2,141.589 billion yen.

million dollars, number of institutions

Total amount of

Number of

Offer

loans to be

borrowers

disbursed

Special rules for

the U.S. dollar

33rd

4,000

29

lending

arrangement

million dollars, number of institutions

Outstanding

Number of

balance of loans

borrowers

23,981

47

  • The loans are disbursed on September 4, 2020 (EST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 4, 2020 (EST).
  • The Bank disbursed new loans on a pro-rata basis since total amount of loans applied by the financial institutions exceeded the maximum amount of each disbursement (4,000 million dollars).

1

Overview of Rollover of Loans

(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)

million dollars, number of institutions

1st rollover of

2nd rollover of

3rd rollover of

Offer

29th new loan

25th new loan

21st new loan

disbursement

disbursement

disbursement

Total amount of loans to

611

1,249

1,322

be disbursed

Number of borrowers

11

13

22

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address.

Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:

post.fmd11@boj.or.jp

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:12:04 UTC
