Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:10am EDT

October 9, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on

Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.

Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."

During the October 2020 reserve maintenance period: 20.5%

The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.

The Benchmark Ratio during the November 2020 reserve maintenance period will be announced on November 9, 2020 at 5 p.m.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 08:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
04:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on..
PU
03:58aURGENT : BOJ to start feasibility study on digital currency in FY 2021
AQ
03:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Approach to Central Bank Digital Currency
PU
03:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral" 
PU
10/08(BOJ REVIEW) THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Quantitative Analysis Using High-Frequenc..
PU
10/08BANK OF JAPAN : upgrades assessments on 8 of 9 regional economies
AQ
10/08BANK OF JAPAN : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (Oct. 2020)
PU
10/07BANK OF JAPAN : Direct Investment by Region and Industry (2nd quarter 2020)
PU
10/07BANK OF JAPAN : Changes in the Balance of Payments Statistics
PU
10/07BANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 434 M 19 434 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 226 M 12 226 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 244 B 1 244 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 300 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF JAPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-11.01%267
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.99%310 185
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.67%240 595
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.34%218 682
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 415
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group