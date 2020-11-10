November 10, 2020

Bank of Japan

Supplementary Explanation for the Outline of "Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of the Regional Financial System"

1. Purpose and overview of the facility

The Bank of Japan decided on a plan to introduce a new deposit facility (hereinafter referred to as "the Special Deposit Facility") as a measure to ensure financial system stability, in which excess reserve balances* of eligible financial institutions that meet certain requirements shall be remunerated (hereinafter referred to as "special remuneration") in addition to the remuneration in the Complementary Deposit Facility. This decision aims to strengthen the business foundations of regional financial institutions so that they may firmly support regional economies into the future and smoothly fulfill their financial intermediation function.

The Special Deposit Facility shall be introduced as a three-year temporary measure for the fiscal years ending March 2021-2023, within which the requirements shall be met, with the aim of encouraging regional financial institutions to accelerate their efforts to strengthen business foundations.

Current account balances held at the Bank in excess of required reserves. The same shall apply hereinafter.

2. Eligible financial institutions

Regional banks and shinkin banks that have current accounts at the Bank and wish to use the Special Deposit Facility.

After consultations with relevant parties, such as the central organizations of financial cooperatives (the Shinkin Central Bank, the Shinkumi Federation Bank, the Rokinren Bank, and the Norinchukin Bank), the Bank shall decide whether to allow financial cooperatives that do not have current accounts at the Bank to use this facility.

3. Requirements for special remuneration

In the Special Deposit Facility, special remuneration shall be paid, provided that eligible financial institutions shall meet all of the following requirements in (1)-(3).

1