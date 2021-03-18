March 19, 2021

Bank of Japan

Assessment for Further Effective and Sustainable Monetary Easing

The Background[Note]

(English translation prepared by the Bank's staff based on the Japanese original)

[Note] "The Background" provides explanations of "The Bank's View," which was decided by the

Policy Board of the Bank of Japan at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on March 18 and 19, 2021, and released as Attachment 1 to the statement on monetary policy.

I. Motivation behind the Assessment

The Bank has been pursuing powerful monetary easing since the introduction of quantitative and qualitative monetary easing (QQE) in April 2013, with a view to achieving the price stability target of 2 percent. Setting the price stability target at 2 percent is appropriate when considering the characteristics of price statistics and in terms of securing room for future policy responses, and is a global standard. The Bank introduced the price stability target of 2 percent in January 2013.1 It also clearly stated this target in the joint statement released together with the government.2

In September 2016, the Bank conducted the Comprehensive Assessment of developments in economic activity and prices since the introduction of QQE as well as its policy effects.3

Based on the findings, a new policy framework, QQE with Yield Curve Control, was introduced. This framework has been working well, including in response to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, due to that impact, economic activity and prices are projected to remain under downward pressure for a prolonged period, and it is expected to take time until the price stability target of 2 percent is achieved. Under these circumstances, the Bank decided to conduct an assessment for further effective and sustainable monetary easing, with a view to achieving the 2 percent target.

II. Developments in Economic Activity and Prices under QQE with Yield Curve

Control

A. The Comprehensive Assessment and Policy Responses Based on the Findings

In September 2016, the Bank conducted the Comprehensive Assessment of developments in economic activity and prices since the introduction of QQE as well as its policy effects. The findings of the assessment showed the following. First, reflecting the introduction of QQE in April 2013, financial conditions improved significantly, thereby boosting economic activity and corporate profits. Second, under such economic conditions, the economy no longer was in deflation in the sense of a sustained decline in prices. Third, however, the price stability target of 2 percent had not been achieved. In this context, the mechanism through which inflation expectations are formed played an important role. The formation of inflation expectations in Japan is largely adaptive, and raising them in the presence of adaptive expectations formation is associated with uncertainties and likely to take time. Fourth, monetary easing affects the functioning of the Japanese government bond (JGB)

market and may have a negative impact on the functioning of financial intermediation through the cumulative impact mainly on financial institutions' profits and the investment environment for insurance and pension products.

Based on these findings, the Bank introduced QQE with Yield Curve Control in September 2016 (Chart 1). This framework consists of two major components. The first is yield curve control, in which the Bank controls short- and long-term interest rates. In order to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, the Bank encourages the formation of the most appropriate shape of the yield curve while taking into account developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions. Under the guideline for market operations, in which the short-term policy interest rate is set at minus 0.1 percent and the target level of 10-year JGB yields is around zero percent, the Bank has thus far managed to encourage the formation of an appropriate shape of the yield curve. The second component is an inflation-overshooting commitment, in which the Bank commits to continuing to "expand the monetary base until the year-on-year rate of increase in the observed consumer price index (CPI) exceeds 2 percent and stays above the target in a stable manner."

The introduction of this framework has three aims. The first, in order to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, is to maintain the output gap in positive territory for as long as possible, given that the formation of inflation expectations in Japan is largely adaptive. The second is to introduce a framework in which the Bank controls interest rates to appropriate levels while taking into consideration both the positive and side effects of monetary easing, with the expectation that monetary easing will be prolonged. The third is to strengthen the forward-looking element of inflation expectations formation with the inflation-overshooting commitment.

B. Developments in Economic Activity and Prices since the Comprehensive Assessment

The situation where inflation rates do not rise easily continued even after the conduct of the

Comprehensive Assessment. Given this, a further assessment of the mechanism behind inflation developments shows the following (Appendix 1). The mechanism of adaptive inflation expectations formation reflects not only the observed inflation rate at the time but also people's past experiences, and therefore it is relatively complex and sticky. In other words, changing people's mindset and behavior based on the assumption that prices will not increase easily, which have become deeply entrenched because of the experience of prolonged deflation, will take time. In addition, elastic labor supply, mainly of women and seniors, and a rise in firms' labor productivity have consequently constrained inflation.

Under these circumstances, QQE with Yield Curve Control has had positive effects in line with the intended mechanism (Chart 2). First, with nominal interest rates being kept at extremely low levels through yield curve control and inflation expectations that are higher than those prior to the introduction of QQE, real interest rates (calculated by subtracting inflation expectations from nominal interest rates) have been clearly negative. Second, the low real interest rates have improved financial conditions, mainly through low funding costs as well as favorable conditions in financial and capital markets. The year-on-year rate of change in the amount outstanding of bank lending has continued to be at around 2 percent, and that in the aggregate amount outstanding of CP and corporate bonds has increased, with its pace of acceleration also increasing since 2016. In financial and capital markets, foreign exchange rates have been stable on the whole and stock prices have been on an uptrend. Third, as a result, these developments have pushed up economic activity, and corporate