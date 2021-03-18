March 19, 2021 Bank of Japan

Establishment of "Principal Terms and Conditions of the Interest Scheme to Promote Lending"

At the Monetary Policy Meeting held on March 18 and 19, 2021, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan made the following decisions with a view to conducting further effective and sustainable monetary easing.

1. The Bank shall establish the "Principal Terms and Conditions of the Interest Scheme to Promote Lending" (see Attachment 1).

2. The Bank shall amend the "Principal Terms and Conditions of the Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)" (see Attachment 2).

3. The Bank shall amend the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility" (see Attachment 3).

4. The Bank shall amend the "Special Rules regarding Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility for Money Reserve Funds" (see Attachment 4).

5. The Bank shall amend the "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs" (see Attachment 5).

6. The Bank shall amend the "Special Rules for Purchases of ETFs to Support Firms Proactively Investing in Physical and Human Capital" (see Attachment 6).

7. The Bank shall seek authorization from the Minister of Finance and the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency in accordance with Article 43, paragraph 1 and Article 61-2 of the Bank of Japan Act.

Attachment 1

Principal Terms and Conditions of the Interest Scheme to Promote Lending

1. Purpose

These terms and conditions prescribe the principles of interest on current account balances (hereinafter referred to as "CABs") based on the amount of loans that the Bank of Japan provides to support private financial institutions' efforts in lending or investment, with a view to further promoting their efforts.

2. Eligible Institutions

Institutions shall be the eligible counterparties of the loans listed from (1) to (4) below and shall have no obstacles to become eligible.

(1) Loans denominated in Japanese yen under the "Principal Terms and Conditions for the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth Conducted through the Loan Support Program" (Policy Board Decision on June 15, 2010) (hereinafter referred to as "Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth")

(2) Loans under the "Principal Terms and Conditions for the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending Conducted through the Loan Support Program" (Policy Board Decision on December 20, 2012) (hereinafter referred to as "Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending")

(3) Loans under the "Principal Terms and Conditions of the Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)" (Policy Board Decision on March 16, 2020)

(hereinafter referred to as "Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)")

(4) Loans under the "Principal Terms and Conditions for the Funds-

Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas" (Policy Board Decision on March 16, 2020) (hereinafter referred to as "Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas")

3. Amount to Which Interest is Applied and Applied Interest Rate

The amounts to which interest is applied and the applied interest rates are listed from (1) to (3) below.

(1) Category I

An interest rate of 0.2 percent per annum shall be applied to the average amount of CAB during the reserve maintenance period (as defined in Article 7, paragraph 3 of the Law Concerning Reserve Deposit Requirement System [Law No.135, 1957, hereinafter referred to as the "Law"]) for which interest is calculated (hereinafter referred to as the "Designated Reserve Maintenance Period" or "DRMP") subtracted by the amount of required reserve per day (as prescribed in Article 2, paragraph 2 of the Law) (excluding the case where such amount is negative), up to the average amount of the smaller of the following (a) and (b) each day during the DRMP (hereinafter referred to as "the amount for Category I").

(a) The amount outstanding of borrowings under the "Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)"

(b) The amount prescribed in paragraph 8. (2) (b) in the "Principal Terms and Conditions of the Special Funds-Supplying Operations

to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus

(COVID-19)" at the time determined pursuant to the relevant rules of the Bank. If the counterparties are central organizations of financial cooperatives (the Shinkin Central Bank, the Shinkumi

Federation Bank, the Rokinren Bank, and the Norinchukin Bank, hereinafter the same), they shall add the amount reported by their member financial institutions based on paragraph 1. (2) in "Special

Rules for Member Financial Institutions of Central Organizations of Financial Cooperatives to Use the Special Funds-Supplying

Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel

Coronavirus (COVID-19)" (Policy Board Decision on April 27, 2020) (hereinafter referred to as "the amount reported by member financial institutions").

(2) Category II

An interest rate of 0.1 percent per annum shall be applied to the average amount of CAB during the DRMP subtracted by the amount of required reserve per day and the amount for Category I (excluding the case where such amount is negative), up to the average amount outstanding of borrowings each day during the DRMP under the "Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in

Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)" subtracted by the amount prescribed in paragraph 8. (2) (b) in the principal terms and conditions of the operation at the time determined pursuant to the relevant rules of the Bank (zero in the case where such amount is negative) (hereinafter referred to as "the amount for Category II"). If the counterparties are central organizations of financial cooperatives, they shall add the amount reported by member financial institutions to the amount prescribed in paragraph 8. (2) (b) in the principal terms and conditions of the operation.