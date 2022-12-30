BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target -Nikkei

Dec 31 (Reuters) -
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering raising its inflation
forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target
in fiscal 2023 and 2024, Nikkei reported on Saturday.
The BOJ jolted markets this month by widening its 10-year
yield cap range, a move officially aimed at straightening out
bond market distortions but seen by some analysts as a prelude
to the exit from its ultra-loose monetary easing.
Upgrades to the BOJ's inflation forecast would further
fuel such speculation as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has
said
the central bank could discuss the exit if achievement of
its 2% inflation target in tandem with wage hikes comes into
sight.
Citing people familiar with discussions at the central bank,
Nikkei said the proposed changes would show the core consumer
price index rising around 3% in fiscal 2022, between 1.6% and 2%
in fiscal 2023, and nearly 2% in fiscal 2024.
The previous forecasts released in October were around 2.9%,
1.6% and 1.6%, respectively.
Japan's core consumer prices excluding fresh food items rose
3.7% in November, the highest since 1981, government data showed
last week.
But Kuroda has
dismissed
the chance of a near-term interest rate hike, saying recent
price rises were driven by one-off increases in raw material
costs rather than strong demand.
The BOJ will release the latest quarterly growth and
price outlook after its next policy meeting on Jan. 17-18.
Analysts, searching for any clues on a monetary policy
shift, are also waiting to see if annual
wage negotiations
early next year will bring substantial pay hikes, or if the
end of Kuroda's 10-year tenure in April leads to any
revision
to a 2013 policy accord between the BOJ and the government.
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, Kantaro Komiya in
Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese and Kim Coghill)