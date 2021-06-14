Log in
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
BOJ likely to extend pandemic-aid scheme this week - ex-c.banker Sakurai

06/14/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
BOJ board member Sakurai poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to extend a September deadline for its pandemic-relief programme at this week's policy meeting, former BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai said.

In an interview with Reuters conducted on Monday, Sakurai also said it was "too early" to take further steps to revitalise the Japanese government bond (JGB) market made dormant by the central bank's huge presence.

In a policy review in March, the BOJ clarified that it would allow 10-year JGB yields to move 50 basis points around its 0% target in the hope of boosting market trading.

But trading volume in the JGB market dwindled to a near-two-decade low in May, prompting some calls for the BOJ to take more steps to revitalise the market such as trimming its bond purchases.

The BOJ meets for a two-day rate review ending on Friday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 20 031 M 20 031 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 11 070 M 11 070 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 1 028 B 1 028 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 500 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 626
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.00%287
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.00%485 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.46%358 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 055
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 070
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 069