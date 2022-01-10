Bank of Japan : 88th Opinion Survey

January 11, 2022
Survey Outline
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan
-
Survey period : From November 5 to December 1, 2021.
-
Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
-
Sample size : 4,000 people (2,216 people [i.e., 55.4 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
-
Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
-
Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
Inquiries
Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department
Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Have improved (A)
|
1.0
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
5.2
|
Have remained the same
|
27.6
|
33.4
|
38.6
|
43.2
|
Have worsened (B)
|
70.4
|
63.8
|
57.8
|
51.0
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-69.4
|
-61.6
|
-55.3
|
-45.8
Outlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowPercent, percentage points
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Will improve (A)
|
23.1
|
20.4
|
16.6
|
26.0
|
Will remain the same
|
44.3
|
43.6
|
46.1
|
52.5
|
Will worsen (B)
|
31.6
|
35.3
|
36.4
|
21.0
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-8.5
|
-14.9
|
-19.8
|
5.0
Impression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Have become better off (A)
|
6.3
|
5.3
|
6.8
|
5.8
|
Difficult to say
|
55.0
|
56.4
|
55.5
|
53.4
|
Have become worse off (B)
|
38.0
|
37.3
|
36.3
|
40.0
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-31.7
|
-32.0
|
-29.5
|
-34.2
Perception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoPercent
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Have gone up significantly
|
5.2
|
6.6
|
8.9
|
16.6
|
Have gone up slightly
|
43.9
|
49.8
|
52.6
|
60.8
|
Have remained almost unchanged
|
44.3
|
38.0
|
32.9
|
19.7
|
Have gone down slightly
|
5.0
|
3.8
|
2.8
|
1.5
|
Have gone down significantly
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.5
Outlook for Price Levels One Year from NowPercent
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Will go up significantly
|
5.8
|
7.7
|
8.4
|
13.4
|
Will go up slightly
|
56.6
|
59.1
|
59.8
|
65.4
|
Will remain almost unchanged
|
30.6
|
27.2
|
24.8
|
17.4
|
Will go down slightly
|
5.8
|
4.0
|
3.6
|
2.8
|
Will go down significantly
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
0.1
One of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityPercent
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Know about it
|
-
|
29.8
|
-
|
28.8
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
-
|
44.0
|
-
|
46.1
|
Have never heard of it
|
-
|
25.8
|
-
|
24.8
The Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPI Percent
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Know about it
|
18.1
|
21.7
|
18.4
|
21.3
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
29.3
|
31.0
|
26.7
|
29.3
|
Have never heard of it
|
51.6
|
46.9
|
53.9
|
49.1
The Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 Percent Percent
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Know about it
|
23.0
|
35.8
|
21.8
|
34.3
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
33.2
|
38.2
|
31.1
|
39.7
|
Have never heard of it
|
42.7
|
25.4
|
46.1
|
25.7
The Bank Has Been Conducting "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control" Percent
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Know about it
|
13.8
|
19.2
|
13.0
|
18.3
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
25.5
|
33.9
|
25.5
|
34.5
|
Have never heard of it
|
59.4
|
46.4
|
60.3
|
46.7
Confidence in the BankPercent
|
85th survey
(Mar 2021)
|
86th survey
(Jun 2021)
|
87th survey
(Sep 2021)
|
88th survey
(Dec 2021)
|
Confident
|
-
|
13.4
|
-
|
12.7
|
Somewhat confident
|
-
|
30.8
|
-
|
32.0
|
Difficult to say
|
-
|
46.7
|
-
|
46.8
|
Not particularly confident
|
-
|
6.1
|
-
|
5.2
|
Not confident
|
-
|
2.2
|
-
|
2.3
E-mail : prdmail(at)boj.or.jp
*Please change (at) to @.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:37:00 UTC.