Bank of Japan : 88th Opinion Survey

01/10/2022 | 11:38pm EST
January 11, 2022
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline
  • Survey period : From November 5 to December 1, 2021.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
  • Sample size : 4,000 people (2,216 people [i.e., 55.4 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Have improved (A) 1.0 2.2 2.5 5.2
Have remained the same 27.6 33.4 38.6 43.2
Have worsened (B) 70.4 63.8 57.8 51.0
D.I. (A) minus (B) -69.4 -61.6 -55.3 -45.8
Outlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowPercent, percentage points
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Will improve (A) 23.1 20.4 16.6 26.0
Will remain the same 44.3 43.6 46.1 52.5
Will worsen (B) 31.6 35.3 36.4 21.0
D.I. (A) minus (B) -8.5 -14.9 -19.8 5.0
Impression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Have become better off (A) 6.3 5.3 6.8 5.8
Difficult to say 55.0 56.4 55.5 53.4
Have become worse off (B) 38.0 37.3 36.3 40.0
D.I. (A) minus (B) -31.7 -32.0 -29.5 -34.2
Perception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoPercent
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Have gone up significantly 5.2 6.6 8.9 16.6
Have gone up slightly 43.9 49.8 52.6 60.8
Have remained almost unchanged 44.3 38.0 32.9 19.7
Have gone down slightly 5.0 3.8 2.8 1.5
Have gone down significantly 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.5
Outlook for Price Levels One Year from NowPercent
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Will go up significantly 5.8 7.7 8.4 13.4
Will go up slightly 56.6 59.1 59.8 65.4
Will remain almost unchanged 30.6 27.2 24.8 17.4
Will go down slightly 5.8 4.0 3.6 2.8
Will go down significantly 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.1
One of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityPercent
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Know about it - 29.8 - 28.8
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it - 44.0 - 46.1
Have never heard of it - 25.8 - 24.8
The Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPI Percent
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Know about it 18.1 21.7 18.4 21.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 29.3 31.0 26.7 29.3
Have never heard of it 51.6 46.9 53.9 49.1
The Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 Percent Percent
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Know about it 23.0 35.8 21.8 34.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 33.2 38.2 31.1 39.7
Have never heard of it 42.7 25.4 46.1 25.7
The Bank Has Been Conducting "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control" Percent
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Know about it 13.8 19.2 13.0 18.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 25.5 33.9 25.5 34.5
Have never heard of it 59.4 46.4 60.3 46.7
Confidence in the BankPercent
85th survey
(Mar 2021) 		86th survey
(Jun 2021) 		87th survey
(Sep 2021) 		88th survey
(Dec 2021)
Confident - 13.4 - 12.7
Somewhat confident - 30.8 - 32.0
Difficult to say - 46.7 - 46.8
Not particularly confident - 6.1 - 5.2
Not confident - 2.2 - 2.3
Inquiries Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : prdmail(at)boj.or.jp
*Please change (at) to @.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
