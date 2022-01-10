Bank of Japan : 88th Opinion Survey

January 11, 2022

Public Relations Department

Bank of Japan

Percent, percentage points

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Have improved (A) 1.0 2.2 2.5 5.2 Have remained the same 27.6 33.4 38.6 43.2 Have worsened (B) 70.4 63.8 57.8 51.0 D.I. (A) minus (B) -69.4 -61.6 -55.3 -45.8

Percent, percentage points

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Will improve (A) 23.1 20.4 16.6 26.0 Will remain the same 44.3 43.6 46.1 52.5 Will worsen (B) 31.6 35.3 36.4 21.0 D.I. (A) minus (B) -8.5 -14.9 -19.8 5.0

Percent, percentage points

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Have become better off (A) 6.3 5.3 6.8 5.8 Difficult to say 55.0 56.4 55.5 53.4 Have become worse off (B) 38.0 37.3 36.3 40.0 D.I. (A) minus (B) -31.7 -32.0 -29.5 -34.2

Percent

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Have gone up significantly 5.2 6.6 8.9 16.6 Have gone up slightly 43.9 49.8 52.6 60.8 Have remained almost unchanged 44.3 38.0 32.9 19.7 Have gone down slightly 5.0 3.8 2.8 1.5 Have gone down significantly 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.5

Percent

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Will go up significantly 5.8 7.7 8.4 13.4 Will go up slightly 56.6 59.1 59.8 65.4 Will remain almost unchanged 30.6 27.2 24.8 17.4 Will go down slightly 5.8 4.0 3.6 2.8 Will go down significantly 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.1

Percent

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Know about it - 29.8 - 28.8 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it - 44.0 - 46.1 Have never heard of it - 25.8 - 24.8

Percent

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Know about it 18.1 21.7 18.4 21.3 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 29.3 31.0 26.7 29.3 Have never heard of it 51.6 46.9 53.9 49.1

Percent

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Know about it 23.0 35.8 21.8 34.3 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 33.2 38.2 31.1 39.7 Have never heard of it 42.7 25.4 46.1 25.7

Percent

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Know about it 13.8 19.2 13.0 18.3 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 25.5 33.9 25.5 34.5 Have never heard of it 59.4 46.4 60.3 46.7

Percent

85th survey

(Mar 2021) 86th survey

(Jun 2021) 87th survey

(Sep 2021) 88th survey

(Dec 2021) Confident - 13.4 - 12.7 Somewhat confident - 30.8 - 32.0 Difficult to say - 46.7 - 46.8 Not particularly confident - 6.1 - 5.2 Not confident - 2.2 - 2.3

Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowImpression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPerception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Price Levels One Year from NowOne of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityThe Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPIThe Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 PercentThe Bank Has Been Conducting "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control"Confidence in the Bank