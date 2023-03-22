Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  08:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
24800.00 JPY    0.00%
03/22Service Interruption Of "boj Time-series Data Search"(from 6 : 30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15)
PU
03/22Bank Of Japan : Accounts (March 20)
PU
03/20Bank of England -Coordinated central bank action to enhance the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Accounts (March 20)

03/22/2023 | 09:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 23, 2023
Bank of Japan

Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 407,199,374
Japanese government securities 580,720,910,297
Commercial paper2 2,745,024,864
Corporate bonds3 7,937,091,767
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 294,853,170
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 36,975,878,279
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 656,964,659
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 97,179,341,000
Foreign currency assets7 8,997,250,183
Deposits with agents8 10,832,941
Others 740,131,621
Total 737,106,731,567
Banknotes 121,999,130,998
Current deposits 533,743,521,726
Other deposits9 31,624,826,954
Deposits of the government 28,655,442,787
Payables under repurchase agreements 5,574,098,953
Others10 4,365,065,596
Provisions 7,700,573,165
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,443,971,384
Total 737,106,731,567
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports at the beginning of the fiscal year, net income for the previous fiscal year is also included prior to its appropriation.

(Annex Table 1)

Japanese government bonds 575,416,952,941
Treasury discount bills 5,303,957,356

(Annex Table 2)

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 7,189,469,500
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 65,094,300,000
Total 72,283,769,500
  • The figure for the loans other than those pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in "Loans" as Assets, and that for the loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in "Foreign currency assets" as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas, Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus and Funds-Supplying Operations to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses 27,287,900,000

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 01:12:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
03/22Service Interruption Of "boj Time-se : 30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15)
PU
03/22Bank Of Japan : Accounts (March 20)
PU
03/20Bank of England -Coordinated central bank action to enhance the provision of U.S. dolla..
AQ
03/19BOJ deputy chiefs assume posts amid bank fears, policy side effects
AQ
03/19Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
AQ
03/19Main events scheduled for Monday, March 20
AQ
03/16(research Paper) Wage Developments I : Four Key Issues for the Post-COVID-19 Wage Growth
PU
03/15Bank Of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Le..
PU
03/14Bank Of Japan : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on January 17 and 18, 2023
PU
03/14Bank Of Japan : On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF JAPAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 16 629 M 16 629 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 9 190 M 9 190 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 853 B 853 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 800 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN2.06%187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer