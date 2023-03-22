Bank of Japan : Accounts (March 20)

Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5
36,975,878,279
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6
656,964,659
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation)
97,179,341,000
Foreign currency assets7
8,997,250,183
Deposits with agents8
10,832,941
Others
740,131,621
Total
737,106,731,567
Banknotes
121,999,130,998
Current deposits
533,743,521,726
Other deposits9
31,624,826,954
Deposits of the government
28,655,442,787
Payables under repurchase agreements
5,574,098,953
Others10
4,365,065,596
Provisions
7,700,573,165
Capital
100,000
Legal and special reserves
3,443,971,384
Total
737,106,731,567
Coins reserved for circulation.
Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports at the beginning of the fiscal year, net income for the previous fiscal year is also included prior to its appropriation.
(Annex Table 1)
Japanese government bonds
575,416,952,941
Treasury discount bills
5,303,957,356
(Annex Table 2)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth*
7,189,469,500
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending
65,094,300,000
Total
72,283,769,500
The figure for the loans other than those pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in "Loans" as Assets, and that for the loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in "Foreign currency assets" as Assets.
(Annex Table 3)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas, Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus and Funds-Supplying Operations to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses