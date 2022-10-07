Advanced search
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-06 pm EDT
25100.00 JPY    0.00%
Bank Of Japan : Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral"
PU
Bank Of Japan : Consumption Activity Index
PU
Update1 : Japan household spending jumps 5.1% in Aug. with virus curbs lifted
AQ
Bank of Japan : Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral"

10/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
October 7, 2022

Bank of Japan

Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral"

The Bank of Japan shall amend the following rules based on a regular review of the appropriateness of collateral prices and margin ratios in light of recent financial market developments, with a view to maintaining the soundness of the Bank's assets as well as efficiency in market participants' use of collateral.

These amendments shall become effective on November 29, 2022.

  1. "Prices of Eligible Collateral" (see Attachment 1)
  2. "Margin Ratios for the Purchase/Sale of Japanese Government Securities with Repurchase Agreements" (see Attachment 2)

Attachment 1

Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral"

  • Paragraph 1. shall be amended as follows.

1. Eligible Collateral Stipulated in "Guidelines on Eligible Collateral" (Policy Board Decision on October 13, 2000)

(No change)

(a)

(b)

(c)

up to

more than

more than

more than

more than

more than

1 year

1 year

5 years

10 years

20 years

30 years

and up to

and up to

and up to

and up to

5 years

10 years

20 years

30 years

(No change)

Government

market

Bonds

99%

99%――

――

――

――

――

(Floating-Rate

price

Bonds)

(No change)

(a)

(b)

(c)

up to 1 year

more than

more than

more than

more than

1 year

3 years

5 years

7 years

and up to

and up to

and up to

and up to

3 years

5 years

7 years

10 years6

Electronically

outstanding

Recorded

96%

93%

8786%

8281%

7673%

principal

Monetary Claims

balance

on Companies

Electronically

Recorded

outstanding

Monetary Claims

96%

93%

8786%

8281%

7673%

principal

on Real Estate

balance

Investment

Corporations

Electronically

Recorded

outstanding

Monetary Claims

97%

9796%

92%

9088%

8683%

principal

on the

balance

Government7

(a)

Electronically Recorded Monetary Claims with Government Guarantees

Electronically Recorded Monetary Claims on Municipal Governments

Loans on Deeds to Companies

Loans on Deeds to Real Estate Investment Corporations

Loans on Deeds to the Government7

Loans on Deeds with Government Guarantees

Loans on Deeds to Municipal Governments

(b)

up to 1 year

more than

more than

more than

more than

1 year

3 years

5 years

7 years

and up to

and up to

and up to

and up to

3 years

5 years

7 years

10 years6

97%

9796%

92%

9088%

8683%

97%

96%

9190%

8887%

8481%

96%

93%

8786%

8281%

7673%

96%

93%

8786%

8281%

7673%

97%

9796%

92%

9088%

8683%

97%

9796%

92%

9088%

8683%

97%

96%

9190%

8887%

8481%

(c)

outstanding

principal balance

outstanding

principal balance

outstanding

principal balance

outstanding

principal balance

outstanding

principal balance

outstanding

principal balance

outstanding

principal balance

(No change)

  • Paragraph 3. shall be amended as follows.

3. Eligible Collateral Stipulated in "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies and Municipal Governments" (Policy Board Decision on June 20, 2019)

(No change)

(a)

(b)

(c)

up to

more than

more than

more than

more than

more than

1 year

1 year

5 years

10 years

20 years

30 years

and up to

and up to

and up to

and up to

5 years

10 years

20 years

30 years

(No change)

Bills Drawn by

8384%

――

――

――

――

――

face

Companies

value

(No change)

(a)

(b)

(c)

up to 1 year

more than

more than

more than

more than

1 year

3 years

5 years

7 years

and up to

and up to

and up to

and up to

3 years

5 years

7 years

10 years1

Self-Assessed

Outstanding

Electronically

8384%

7273%

6061%

51%

39%

principal

Recorded

balance

Monetary Claims

Electronically

Recorded

Monetary Claims

Outstanding

on Companies

other than Self-

96%

90%

8182%

7576%

67%

principal

Assessed

balance

Electronically

Recorded

Monetary Claims

Self-Assessed

Outstanding

8384%

7273%

6061%

51%

39%

principal

Loans on Deeds

balance

Loans on Deeds

Outstanding

to Companies

other than Self-

96%

90%

8182%

7576%

67%

principal

Assessed Loans

balance

on Deeds

Electronically

Outstanding

Recorded

Monetary Claims

87%

86%

8180%

7877%

7471%

principal

on Municipal

balance

Governments

Loans on Deeds

Outstanding

to Municipal

87%

86%

8180%

7877%

7471%

principal

Governments

balance

(No change)

  • Paragraph 4. shall be amended as follows.

4. Eligible Collateral Stipulated in "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Loans on Deeds to Companies Denominated in the U.S. Dollar" (Policy Board Decision on January 29, 2016)

(No change)

Residual Maturity

up to 1 year

more than

more than

more than

more than

1 year

3 years

5 years

7 years

and up to

and up to

and up to

and up to

3 years

5 years

7 years

10 years1

8986%

8075%

6863%

6055%

4943%

(No change)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
