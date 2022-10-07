October 7, 2022

Bank of Japan

Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral"

The Bank of Japan shall amend the following rules based on a regular review of the appropriateness of collateral prices and margin ratios in light of recent financial market developments, with a view to maintaining the soundness of the Bank's assets as well as efficiency in market participants' use of collateral.

These amendments shall become effective on November 29, 2022.