October 7, 2022
Bank of Japan
Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral"
The Bank of Japan shall amend the following rules based on a regular review of the appropriateness of collateral prices and margin ratios in light of recent financial market developments, with a view to maintaining the soundness of the Bank's assets as well as efficiency in market participants' use of collateral.
These amendments shall become effective on November 29, 2022.
-
"Prices of Eligible Collateral" (see Attachment 1)
-
"Margin Ratios for the Purchase/Sale of Japanese Government Securities with Repurchase Agreements" (see Attachment 2)
Attachment 1
Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral"
-
Paragraph 1. shall be amended as follows.
1. Eligible Collateral Stipulated in "Guidelines on Eligible Collateral" (Policy Board Decision on October 13, 2000)
(No change)
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
up to
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
more than
|
|
|
1 year
|
|
|
1 year
|
|
|
5 years
|
|
10 years
|
|
|
20 years
|
30 years
|
|
|
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 years
|
|
10 years
|
|
20 years
|
|
|
30 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(No change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
market
|
Bonds
|
99%
|
|
99%――
|
|
|
――
|
|
――
|
|
|
――
|
――
|
(Floating-Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(No change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
up to 1 year
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 year
|
|
|
3 years
|
|
|
5 years
|
|
7 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 years
|
|
|
5 years
|
|
|
7 years
|
|
10 years6
|
|
Electronically
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
Recorded
|
96%
|
|
|
93%
|
|
|
|
8786%
|
|
|
8281%
|
|
7673%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
principal
|
Monetary Claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
on Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronically
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
Monetary Claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96%
|
|
|
93%
|
|
|
|
8786%
|
|
|
8281%
|
|
7673%
|
principal
|
on Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronically
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
Monetary Claims
|
97%
|
|
|
9796%
|
|
|
92%
|
|
|
9088%
|
|
8683%
|
principal
|
on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
Government7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
Electronically Recorded Monetary Claims with Government Guarantees
Electronically Recorded Monetary Claims on Municipal Governments
Loans on Deeds to Companies
Loans on Deeds to Real Estate Investment Corporations
Loans on Deeds to the Government7
Loans on Deeds with Government Guarantees
Loans on Deeds to Municipal Governments
(b)
|
up to 1 year
|
more than
|
more than
|
more than
|
more than
|
|
1 year
|
3 years
|
5 years
|
7 years
|
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
|
3 years
|
5 years
|
7 years
|
10 years6
|
97%
|
9796%
|
92%
|
9088%
|
8683%
|
|
|
|
|
|
97%
|
96%
|
9190%
|
8887%
|
8481%
|
|
|
|
|
|
96%
|
93%
|
8786%
|
8281%
|
7673%
|
|
|
|
|
|
96%
|
93%
|
8786%
|
8281%
|
7673%
|
|
|
|
|
|
97%
|
9796%
|
92%
|
9088%
|
8683%
|
|
|
|
|
|
97%
|
9796%
|
92%
|
9088%
|
8683%
|
|
|
|
|
|
97%
|
96%
|
9190%
|
8887%
|
8481%
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
outstanding
principal balance
outstanding
principal balance
outstanding
principal balance
outstanding
principal balance
outstanding
principal balance
outstanding
principal balance
outstanding
principal balance
-
Paragraph 3. shall be amended as follows.
3. Eligible Collateral Stipulated in "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies and Municipal Governments" (Policy Board Decision on June 20, 2019)
(No change)
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
up to
|
more than
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
more than
|
more than
|
|
|
1 year
|
1 year
|
5 years
|
|
10 years
|
20 years
|
30 years
|
|
|
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
|
|
|
|
5 years
|
10 years
|
|
20 years
|
30 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(No change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bills Drawn by
|
8384%
|
――
|
――
|
|
――
|
――
|
――
|
face
|
Companies
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(No change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
up to 1 year
|
more than
|
more than
|
more than
|
more than
|
|
|
|
1 year
|
3 years
|
5 years
|
7 years
|
|
|
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
and up to
|
|
|
|
3 years
|
5 years
|
7 years
|
10 years1
|
|
Self-Assessed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
Electronically
|
|
|
|
|
|
8384%
|
7273%
|
6061%
|
51%
|
39%
|
principal
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
Monetary Claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronically
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
on Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than Self-
|
96%
|
90%
|
8182%
|
7576%
|
67%
|
principal
|
Assessed
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
Electronically
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-Assessed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
8384%
|
7273%
|
6061%
|
51%
|
39%
|
principal
|
Loans on Deeds
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans on Deeds
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
to Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than Self-
|
96%
|
90%
|
8182%
|
7576%
|
67%
|
principal
|
Assessed Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
on Deeds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronically
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
Recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Claims
|
87%
|
86%
|
8180%
|
7877%
|
7471%
|
principal
|
on Municipal
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
Governments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans on Deeds
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
to Municipal
|
87%
|
86%
|
8180%
|
7877%
|
7471%
|
principal
|
Governments
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
(No change)
-
Paragraph 4. shall be amended as follows.
4. Eligible Collateral Stipulated in "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Loans on Deeds to Companies Denominated in the U.S. Dollar" (Policy Board Decision on January 29, 2016)
(No change)
|
|
|
|
|
Residual Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
up to 1 year
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
more than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 year
|
|
3 years
|
|
5 years
|
|
7 years
|
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
and up to
|
|
|
3 years
|
|
5 years
|
|
7 years
|
|
10 years1
|
8986%
|
|
8075%
|
|
6863%
|
|
6055%
|
|
4943%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(No change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
