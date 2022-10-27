Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  08:21 2022-10-27 pm EDT
25000.00 JPY   -0.79%
10/27Bank Of Japan : Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs"
PU
10/27Yen steady around mid-146 vs. dollar ahead of BOJ policy outcome
AQ
10/27Explainer : What's up with the Bank of Japan's unique track?
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs"

10/27/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 28, 2022

Bank of Japan

Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs"

At the Monetary Policy Meeting held on October 27 and 28, 2022, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan decided to amend the "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs" with the aim of facilitating market operations (see Attachment).

Attachment

Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs"

  • Paragraph 6. shall be amended as follows.

6. Maximum OutstandingAmount to Be Purchased

  1. The maximumamount of each ETF to be purchased shall, pursuant to the relevant rules of the Bank, be set so that the Bank's purchase would roughly be proportionate to the amount outstanding in circulation of that ETF issuedbe determined pursuant to the relevant rules of the Bank while taking into account the holding cost of each ETF and other factors.
  2. (No change)

(Supplementary Provision)

The amendment shall become effective on December 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 03:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
10/27Bank Of Japan : Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-R..
PU
10/27Yen steady around mid-146 vs. dollar ahead of BOJ policy outcome
AQ
10/27Explainer : What's up with the Bank of Japan's unique track?
AQ
10/26Carlsquare Weekly Market Letter : Can the upturn in the market, give some energy back to t..
AQ
10/25Main events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27
AQ
10/25Bank Of Japan : Speech by Board Member ADACHI in Toyama on Oct. 19, 2022 (Economic Activit..
PU
10/25Bank Of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Sept.)
PU
10/25Bank Of Japan : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
10/25Bank Of Japan : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
10/23Bank Of Japan : Accounts (October 20)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF JAPAN
More recommendations
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 206 B - -
Net income 2021 1 219 B - -
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 200 M 173 M -
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-2.67%172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047