Bank of Japan : Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs"
10/27/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
October 28, 2022
Bank of Japan
Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs"
At the Monetary Policy Meeting held on October 27 and 28, 2022, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan decided to amend the "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs" with the aim of facilitating market operations (see Attachment).
Attachment
Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs"
Paragraph 6. shall be amended as follows.
6. Maximum OutstandingAmount to Be Purchased
Themaximumamount of each ETF to be purchased shall, pursuant to the relevant rules of the Bank, be set so that the Bank's purchase would roughly be proportionate to the amount outstanding in circulation of that ETF issuedbe determined pursuant to the relevant rules of the Bank while taking into account the holding cost of each ETF and other factors.
(No change)
(Supplementary Provision)
The amendment shall become effective on December 1, 2022.