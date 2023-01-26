Advanced search
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:19:39 2023-01-25 pm EST
25500.00 JPY   +2.82%
01/26Bank Of Japan : Announcement on the Conduct of Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral
PU
01/26Tokyo stocks flat as BOJ policy fears offset U.S. soft landing hopes
AQ
01/26Urgent : Tokyo core consumer prices hit 41-yr high at 4.3% in Jan.
AQ
Bank of Japan : Announcement on the Conduct of Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral

01/26/2023 | 11:15pm EST
January 27, 2023

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Announcement on the Conduct of

Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral

The Bank of Japan will conduct Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled

Collateral on January 31, 2023, as follows.

Interest rate on

Location of

Amount of

Duration of

loans

operations

loans

loans

Determined by

Notified when

From Feb. 1, 2023,

variable-rate

At all offices

conducting the

through Feb. 1, 2028

method

operations

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 04:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 16 918 M 16 918 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 9 349 M 9 349 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 868 B 868 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 500 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN2.06%191
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.24%408 067
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.28%278 848
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.10%173 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 448