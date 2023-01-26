Bank of Japan : Announcement on the Conduct of Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral

January 27, 2023
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Announcement on the Conduct of
Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral
The Bank of Japan will conduct Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled
Collateral on January 31, 2023, as follows.
|
Interest rate on
|
Location of
|
Amount of
|
Duration of
|
loans
|
operations
|
loans
|
loans
|
|
|
|
|
Determined by
|
|
Notified when
|
From Feb. 1, 2023,
|
variable-rate
|
At all offices
|
conducting the
|
through Feb. 1, 2028
|
method
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
