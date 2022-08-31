Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:42 2022-08-28 pm EDT
25300.00 JPY    0.00%
02:20aBANK OF JAPAN : Annual Review 2022
PU
01:20a(RESEARCH PAPER) THE PHILLIPS CURVE AND COST PASS-THROUGH IN JAPAN : Summary of the Second Workshop on "Issues Surrounding Price Developments during the COVID-19 Pandemic"
PU
08/30BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member NAKAMURA in Fukuoka on Aug. 25, 2022 (Economic Activity, Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Annual Review 2022

08/31/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 31, 2022
Bank of Japan

The Annual Review 2022 provides an overview of the Bank of Japan's organization and business operations, a review of its implementation of business operations and organizational management in fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022), and a description of the Bank's accounts for the fiscal year.

Contents

Note: The report will also be available in HTML in due course, except for the sections marked with asterisks (*).

  • Foreword by the Governor PDF Version [PDF 83KB]
  • About the Bank of Japan PDF Version [PDF 1,821KB]
    • I. Core Purposes
    • II. Capital
    • III. The Bank's Officers
    • IV. Organization
  • The Bank's Business Operations PDF Version [PDF 898KB]
    • I. Monetary Policy
    • II. Financial System Policy
    • III. Enhancement of Payment and Settlement Systems and Market Infrastructures
    • IV. International Operations
    • V. Issuance, Circulation, and Maintenance of Banknotes
    • VI. Services Relating to the Government
    • VII. Communication with the Public
  • The Bank's Review of Fiscal 2021 PDF Version [PDF 1,029KB]
    • I. Introduction
    • II. Review of Economic and Financial Developments and Monetary Policy Meetings
    • III. Performance Reviews of Measures Taken under the Medium-Term Strategic Plan
  • The Bank's Organizational Management in Fiscal 2021 PDF Version [PDF 334KB]
    • I. Statement of Accounts and Budget for Expenses
    • II. IT Investment
    • III. Human Resources
    • IV. Organizational Management Measures
    • V. Internal Audits
  • Climate Change Initiatives: Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations PDF Version [PDF 257KB]
    • I. Governance
    • II. Strategy
    • III. Risk Management
    • IV. Metrics and Targets
  • The Bank's Accounts: Financial Statements and Other Documents for Fiscal 2021*PDF Version [PDF 1,519KB]
    • I. Assets and Liabilities, Profits and Losses, and Capital Adequacy Ratio
    • II. Financial Statements
    • III. Schedule for the Financial Statements
    • IV. Expenses
  • Appendixes PDF Version [PDF 1,063KB]
    • Appendix 1: Overview of Audits of the Bank of Japan*
    • Appendix 2: Medium-Term Strategic Plan (Fiscal 2019-2023)
      • Attachment 1 for Appendix 2: The Bank of Japan's Budget for Expenses for Fiscal 2022*
      • Attachment 2 for Appendix 2: The Ceiling on the Number of Full-Time Employees of the Bank of Japan for Fiscal 2022*
    • Appendix 3: Interim Review of Medium-Term Strategic Plan (Fiscal 2019-2023)
  • Information PDF Version [PDF 615KB]
    • I. Bank of Japan Website
    • II. Visiting the Bank of Japan
    • III. Publications and Reports
Request for Comments

Please give us your comments to the e-mail address below so that the Bank can improve the content of the Annual Review and make it more useful for readers (e.g., comments on chapters you were especially satisfied/dissatisfied with, design and layout, and the kind of information you wish to see more of in future editions). Your comments and personal details will be treated with full confidentiality and used solely for the purpose of enhancing the content of the Annual Review.
Public Relations Department, Bank of Japan
E-mail : comments(at)boj.or.jp
*Please change (at) to @.

Notice

Please contact below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this publication for commercial purposes.
Public Relations Department, Bank of Japan
E-mail : comments(at)boj.or.jp
*Please change (at) to @.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of this publication.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 06:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
02:20aBANK OF JAPAN : Annual Review 2022
PU
01:20a(RESEARCH PAPER) THE PHILLIPS CURVE : Summary of the Second Workshop on "Issues Surroundi..
PU
08/30BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member NAKAMURA in Fukuoka on Aug. 25, 2022 (Economic Acti..
PU
08/26BANK OF JAPAN : Pilot Scenario Analysis Exercise on Climate-Related Risks Based on Common ..
PU
08/24BANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (July) 
PU
08/22BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (August 20)
PU
08/22(RESEARCH PAPER) QUANTITATIVE ANALYS : Evidence from the Japanese Repo and Securities Lend..
PU
08/22BANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
08/21BANK OF JAPAN : Each Category's Amount Outstanding of the Interest Scheme to Promote Lendi..
PU
08/17(BOJ REVIEW) IMPACT OF COVID-19 TURM : Evidence from the Japanese OTC Derivative Transacti..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 206 B - -
Net income 2021 1 219 B - -
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 300 M 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-2.28%182
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.75%335 457
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.38%272 395
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%213 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.00%166 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 471